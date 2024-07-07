21:00 New British government puts together arms package for Ukraine

New British Defence Minister John Healey announces new weapon deliveries to Ukraine during his inaugural visit. The package, presented in the seaport of Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine sweepers, and anti-tank missile systems, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for Britain's strong support. During their meeting, the signed security agreement between Ukraine and Britain in January was discussed. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had signed the treaty "for a hundred years or more" in Kiev. As Zelensky noted on the X platform, discussions were held with Healey about further cooperation under this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile systemThe Ukraine is receiving a Patriot air defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency Unian. The provision of such a system was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised the "prompt" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin does not believe in ceasefire without peace talksHungarian Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he did not believe in a ceasefire agreement without peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelensky said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin because the Ukrainians would use it against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche". Orban had visited Putin in Moscow just a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused foreign funds by Ukrainian agencyThe European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for the Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was dissatisfied that the Behoerde had not used the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission.

19:08 Netherlands to deliver F-16 jets "immediately"New Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine during a visit to the country. "Now that we have received the necessary approval for the delivery of the first F-16 jets, they will be delivered immediately," Veldkamp said in Kiev in front of journalists. The Netherlands had pledged a total of 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Veldkamp made no further comments on the delivery schedule.

18:32 Pregnant Woman to Russian Attack in HospitalAccording to Ukrainian reports, a pregnant woman was admitted to a hospital in Cherson following a Russian shelling of the city. This was reported by "Kyiv Independent". The 32-year-old woman reportedly showed signs of smoke inhalation, according to the authorities. In the Korabelnyi district, several private houses were also reportedly damaged as a result of the attack.

18:05 Ukraine: Refineries in Russia HitThe Ukrainian military claims two successful drone attacks on refinery facilities in southern Russia, according to the Unian agency, citing informed military sources. Both refineries in the vicinity of the city of Krasnodar were reportedly hit in the night. Several fuel tanks were set on fire in the attacks. According to satellite images, the fires had not been extinguished by the afternoon. Thick smoke clouds had formed over both refineries. There is no comment from the Russian side.

17:46 Dutch Minister: Support for Ukraine is "unwavering"The Netherlands intend to continue supporting Ukraine, according to statements from the country's Foreign and Defense Ministers. "I would like to emphasize that our support for Ukraine is unwavering," says the new Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a visit to Kiev with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp. Veldkamp states that the Netherlands stand with Ukraine and will continue to support it politically, militarily, financially, and morally. Both ministers were received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kiev. In the Netherlands, the Party PVV of right-wing populist Geert Wilders is the strongest force in the new coalition government.

17:25 Ukraine: Another Russian Su-25 Fighter Jet Shot DownThe Ukrainian military claims to have shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the contested area of Donetsk, according to the military. The Russian jet was reportedly shot down near the city of Porkovsk by surface-to-air missiles and is now burning in the steppe of the Ukrainian Donbass, according to the statement.

17:03 India and Russia to Simplify Bilateral Money TransfersA key focus of the upcoming summit between India and Russia will be the simplification of money transfers between the two countries, according to the Indian newspaper "The Economic Times". It is reported that mechanisms for easier and faster transactions will be developed. The background is Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system and the significant increase in bilateral trade since the Ukraine conflict. The meeting between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin takes place on Tuesday in Moscow.

16:46 Weidel Hopes for Trump Win Due to Ukraine PolicyAfD party leader Alice Weidel hopes for a victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November, among other reasons, due to his Ukraine policy. "Definitely, I'm voting for Donald Trump," Weidel says in the ZDF "Summer Interview". The AfD leader hopes that a second term for Trump would mean an end to Ukraine aid. Trump had "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial resources," Weidel says. "And I believe he'll keep his word."

16:23 Ukraine: Russia struck fake Patriots

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia hit Patriot-systems but not the real ones during an attack in the area of the Black Sea port Juschne. These were reportedly installed for deception of the attackers. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launch pads for Patriot air defense missile systems (see entry 08:05). Oleschtschuk also reported that only replicas were hit during a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield.

16:03 Russia reports explosion series in occupied Melitopol

Explosions are reported in the south Ukrainian city of Melitopol, which is under Russian occupation. According to Russian military reports, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense were destroyed over the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas, according to the TASS news agency. The civil defense is in action, it is reported without further details.

15:42 Kiev can generate more power again

The Ukrainian capital Kiew has restored two-thirds of its own power generation capacity, which was lost due to Russian attacks. This was announced by the deputy head of the Kiewer Stadtverwaltung, Petro Pantelieiev. The Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the power generation capacity of the city, Panteliejew added. "We plan to decentralize power and heating generation through the construction of small and medium-sized power plants", Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter considers Chancellery's Ukraine policy with "certain concern"

Following the latest rapprochement between Germany, Britain and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter calls for a change in the German government's Ukraine policy. Both Poland and Britain are demanding a more resolute stance towards Russia. Hofreiter expresses his concern with a "certain concern" about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he considers not resolute enough, according to Reuters. Hofreiter is known as a staunch advocate for much more extensive arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Britain have in my opinion good reasons to question the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor", Hofreiter said. Germany must therefore assume stronger leadership responsibility in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on economic warfare: "Russia won't be able to cope"

The head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, sees economic problems in Russia as a peace chance for Ukraine. The economic shift to war economy by Russian President Putin is medium-term "economically devastating", Heusgen told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland when asked if he saw another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic difficulties in the long run". The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen demands more pressure on countries such as China, India or Turkey, which continue to do business with Russia. "This will prolong the war", Heusgen criticizes.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region taken over

The Russian army has reportedly taken control of another settlement in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow. The village of Tschigari is said to be under Russian control. Russian forces reportedly captured the village on Saturday, approximately 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk.

14:22 NATO summit in Washington could disappoint Zelenskyy again

The 32 NATO countries will reportedly reaffirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the alliance and will offer it further military aid. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not receive the thing he desires most: an invitation to join. Diplomats are uncertain if the NATO alliance has secured the seven air defense systems Ukraine has requested to defend against persistent Russian attacks. The NATO summit is expected to approve new billions of dollars in aid for Kiev. However, who will provide it and for how long is unclear. All are agreed within the NATO: A confrontation with Zelenskyy, as at the last summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago, should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mine-clearing vehicles from Hamburg in use in Ukraine

A mine-clearing vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region. The Hamburg Interior Senate announced this. Hamburg Senator for the Interior, Andy Grote of the SPD, handed over the first of four mine-clearing vehicles to the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in mid-May. Three more are expected to follow by August.

13:32 Insider: Russian munitions depot hit by drone attack

A Russian munitions depot was reportedly hit by drone attacks in the region of Voronesh northeast of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian security sources. A member of the security services said the 9,000 square meter depot was attacked by drones. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant added.

13:03 Russia plans to use balloons to counter Ukrainian drones

Russia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by "The Telegraph". The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to the "Telegraph" report, a Russian aerospace and defense company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: One civilian dead after Ukrainian attack on Horliwka

A civilian is reportedly dead after a Ukrainian attack on Horliwka in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Iwan Prichodko, on Telegram. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reports of "severe Ukrainian attacks" on the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen appearance causes stir in Ukraine

The situation at the front in Ukraine is deteriorating, but the announced weapons deliveries from the West are delayed. In addition, there is growing concern about a right-wing shift in France. An interview by Le Pen has caused particular attention, as reported by NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five Dead after Russian Attack on Selydove

The Russians have launched two guided bombs onto the city of Selydove in the Donezk region. This was announced by the Ukrainian governor of Donezk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were reportedly killed and eight were injured in the attack. According to Filaschkin, the bombs landed in an industrial area. "Nobody can feel safe in the Donezk region," he wrote.

10:51 Governor: Air Alarm in the Saporischschja Region

According to the Ukrainian governor of Saporischschja, Iwan Fedorow, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. He announced this on Telegram and called for an air alarm in Saporischschja.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian Attack on Cherson

Following a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Cherson, there have been several explosions in the city center. This was reported by the governor of the Cherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, on social media. In addition, the "Lito" café was reportedly on fire and had been reduced to its foundations. The authorities have released a video that is said to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW: No Real Willingness for Negotiations on Putin's Part

According to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, does not show a genuine willingness for negotiations in his war against Ukraine. The analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington report that Putin demanded instead a Ukrainian surrender through "demilitarization" and the transfer of significant territories that Russia currently does not occupy. Putin also rejected a ceasefire in the conflict for two consecutive days. The Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of using the ceasefire to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Security Service Reports Successful Destruction of Russian Military Installations in Donetsk

According to its own reports, the Ukrainian Security Service, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force, has set fire to two Russian military installations in Donetsk. This was reported by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) on social media. The area is currently under Russian control. In the city of Debaltseve, a fire was started in a logistics center where armored vehicles and ammunition were stored. In the village of Novoluhanske, the Russian radio transmitter station R-330Zh "Zhitel" was reportedly set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian Drones Shot Down

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that it has destroyed all 13 drones that Russia launched at targets in Ukraine overnight. In a Telegram post, they also reported that Russia had fired two Iskander missiles. The Air Force did not report whether the missiles had been shot down.

08:44 After Ukrainian Drone Attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

An explosion has occurred in a warehouse with "explosive materials" in the Russian region of Voronezh following a Ukrainian drone attack. This was reported by the Russian governor of the region, Oleksandr Gusev, on social media. Gusev stated that all drones had been shot down and that falling debris had caused the fire in the warehouse. He did not report any casualties or fatalities.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot-air defense systems destroyed in OdessaAccording to Russian news agencies, citing the Defense Ministry, two launchers for Patriot-ground-to-air missile systems have been destroyed in Odessa, Ukraine. Iskander-Rakets have been used. The Patriot-systems were located near the Juschnes harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at PavlohradIn the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrowsk region. This was reported by Pavlohrad governor Serhii Lysak on social media. There were no fatalities or injuries. Additionally, the Russians reportedly shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, damages were reported to several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car, and a gas pipeline according to Lysak.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian lossesThe Ukrainian General Staff has released new figures on Russian troop losses in Ukraine. According to these figures, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In the past 24 hours, the number of losses was reportedly 1150. According to a report from Kiev, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were reportedly destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Ukraine reports that Russia has lost 8155 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, 360 planes, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates give lower loss figures - these are only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro RiverThe Ukrainian Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. Images of the flotilla exercise were posted on the Ukrainian Navy's Facebook channel. According to the report, combat actions and mine countermeasures were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia advances in the Donetsk regionRussian forces are reportedly advancing further in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ukraine-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, and Kalynyvka are reportedly affected. Furthermore, in the region of Charkiw, Ukrainian defense forces are reportedly pushing the Russians back in Hlyboky.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern UkraineThe Russian forces have again attacked the Eastern Ukraine at night with so-called kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy reports drone intrusions in several waves. There are currently no reports on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is burningAfter an accident at a gas pipeline on the Crimea, there is a fire. The employees of the emergency situations ministry are controlling the extent of the fire, according to the administration of Crimea installed by Russia on Telegram. The fire broke out near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been disconnected. "There is no danger for the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. No injured have been reported. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports interception of Ukrainian dronesRussian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which has been subjected to almost daily Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reports. Seven more drones were shot down in the region, according to Alexei Smirnov, the governor of the further north and west located region of Kursk. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled about ten villages during the day, says Smirnov.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 battles in the Donetsk regionIn the east of Ukraine, heavy fighting continues. "The situation was at its hottest today in the area of Pokrovsk, in addition, the enemy was active in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reports in its evening situation report. All three cities mentioned lie in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A total of 123 battles took place during the day. Forty-one of these were reported in the Pokrovsk area. There were nineteen attacks in the direction of Lyman and seventeen in the direction of Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that twenty-nine attacks in Pokrovsk have been repelled, twelve battles are still ongoing. The defenders are doing everything they can to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, according to the military leadership in Kiev.

22:18 Russians allegedly suffered heavy losses at Chasiv YarThe Russian troops suffered heavy losses in the fight for Chasiv Yar - according to an Ukrainian military spokesperson, 5000 men were either wounded or killed. The tenacious resistance of the Ukrainian defenders forced the Russian forces to withdraw from part of the town. The town has been a focus of fighting for months.

21:49 Ukraine: Russia targeted decoys in air raidIn a previous Wednesday air raid, Russia claims to have destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot-Raketenbatterien - but according to the Ukrainian Air Force Commander, the Russians fell for a decoy. They hit only decoys, said Mykola Oeschtschuk. The raid targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast and a - supposed - Patriot-Battery in the Odessa oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers gather for joint anti-terror exercise in BelarusChinese soldiers are gathering for a joint anti-terror drill in Belarus (formerly White Russia). The exercise is set to take place from the 8th to the 19th of July, according to the Defense Ministry in Minsk's Telegram channel. "This joint training will help exchange experiences, improve cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details have been provided about the planned exercises yet.

20:28 Zelensky: Russia will never rule the Black Sea againPresident Zelensky announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This will be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine shortly. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never rule the region again.

19:41 Drone Alert - Romania scrambles F16sThe Romanian government has scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They did not need to intervene, however. No damages have been reported from drone wreckage, according to the Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

