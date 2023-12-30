Turn of the year - 2024 can come: What's planned for New Year's Eve

Billions of people are looking forward to the new year 2024. In Germany, there was the usual debate about the sense and nonsense of private firecrackers and fireworks before New Year's Eve. For example, the German Medical Association called for a ban on firecrackers due to the enormous risk of injury.

The anticipation of the New Year in Germany is also overshadowed by the threat of terrorism and fear of riots - especially in Cologne and Berlin. In parts of Lower Saxony, people are still battling floods.

For most people in Germany, the weekend until Sunday evening is likely to be dominated by party plans, shopping and preparations for New Year's Eve and the New Year's Day holiday on Monday.

Fireworks may only be set off on New Year's Eve

The sale of fireworks began on Thursday and is only permitted until today. However, rockets and firecrackers may only be set off on New Year's Eve from 6 p.m. - at other times it is prohibited, although not everyone may be aware of this. In many places in Germany, there have already been violent clashes for days, and numerous incidents and accidents have already been reported.

"The political leaders should spend New Year's Eve in an ambulance or in an emergency room, then their view of the seemingly peaceful New Year's Eve fireworks would quickly change," said Klaus Reinhardt, President of the German Medical Association, according to a press release ahead of the New Year's Eve weekend.

High security measures at Cologne Cathedral

Following the terror alert for the cathedral, the police in Cologne are planning to put the world-famous church under tight security on New Year's Eve. Preparations will be made to counter "possible attacks", said the head of operations. It is possible that police officers with submachine guns will be seen. The measure was important to enable the population to celebrate peacefully.

Before Christmas, security authorities had received information about a possible attack plan by an Islamist group relating to New Year's Eve. Security precautions at Cologne Cathedral had already been increased for the Christmas celebrations. The cathedral has been closed to tourists until further notice.

Fears of riots in Berlin

In Berlin, the police and fire department are making special preparations following the riots last New Year's Eve. There is an increased police presence with 4000 police officers on duty at night. An almost pleading video asked for respect. "Don't attack us. Don't fire firecrackers, rockets or alarm guns at us. You are liable to prosecution and could face several years in prison."

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) announced in the "Tagesspiegel" that she would "crack down" on general outbreaks of violence or attacks on police officers. "Our emergency services have seen time and again that blind rage is carried out on their backs," she said. "The response to this must be a tough crackdown by the police, but also by the judiciary."

Traditional New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate

The traditional New Year's Eve party will once again be held at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. It is set to be bigger this year than last and is back on the west side of the gate, after having been smaller on the east side in 2022. Fireworks are also planned again for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. 65,000 tickets were offered for 10 euros each, but they did not go down so well.

ZDF will broadcast the show "Willkommen 2024" live from Berlin, with Chris Norman, Luca Hänni, Nathan Evans and Ella Endlich, among others, scheduled to perform. Andrea Kiewel and Johannes B. Kerner will host again. Oli.P reports from the approximately two and a half kilometer long festival mile and mingles with the party guests from all over the world.

Celebrations also take place in other major cities. In Sydney, a huge fireworks display is once again held at the famous Opera House. Impressive images of the celebrations are also expected from Dubai, Paris, London, Rio de Janeiro and New York.

It takes 26 hours between 11 a.m. CET on December 31 and 1 p.m. CET on January 1 for the entire globe to slide into the New Year. It begins in the island state of Kiribati, continues via Australia, Asia to Europe, South America, the US East Coast, California, Hawaii to the uninhabited islands of Baker Island and Howland Island back in the Pacific.

The year 2024 lasts longer than 2023 - as a leap year, it has 366 days.

