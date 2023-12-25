Bill and Tom Kaulitz - 2023 was the year of the brothers

"We've already got it," Bill Kaulitz (34) said in an episode of the podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood" in the fall. A sentence that sums up the twin brothers' year very well. Bill and his twin brother Tom, who grew up in Magdeburg and have been living in Los Angeles for several years, were virtually omnipresent on all channels: TV shows, podcasts, award ceremonies, parties - nothing happened without the Tokio Hotel musicians. Together with their band, they also delivered a Christmas song "Your Christmas" for the first time. And the Kaulitz brothers are likely to continue to cause a stir in the new year: they will reportedly soon have their own reality show on Netflix.

Huge success with their podcast

This is likely to be just as entertaining as their Spotify podcast, which launched on September 1, 2021 and was originally only supposed to have nine episodes. This has now grown to more than 100 - and there is no end in sight. On November 9, the brothers celebrated their two-year podcast success with a big event at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie in front of an audience of more than 2,000 people. "We are fulfilling a little dream today," Bill Kaulitz said of the special evening.

"This podcast has really changed our lives and our careers and I feel so honored and grateful." Celebrities also enjoy listening to the weekly reports from the twins' lives. Presenter Marlene Lufen (52), for example, confessed: "You have also changed my life with your podcast." In English, she added: "Life is better with Kaulitz Hills."

Two awards in one year

The brothers, who have been making music since childhood and made their big breakthrough with Tokio Hotel in 2005 with the hit "Durch den Monsun", have been concentrating on more than just music for some years now. The former teen stars have also appeared in a number of TV formats - and finally gained a foothold on television in 2023. RTL gave them their own show "That's My Jam", in which celebrities duel in music and knowledge games based on the US model. Although the game show was canceled after three late-night broadcasts on free TV, it continued on RTL+ and was awarded the German Television Prize in the "Best Entertainment Show" category in Cologne on September 28. Tom's famous wife Heidi Klum (50) proudly reported on the honor later during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's (49) talk show, who has hosted the original since 2021.

Two months later, the duo picked up another award: The 1LIVE Krone music prize went to the Kaulitz twins in the "Best Entertainment" category on November 30. Schiwa Schlei, Head of 1LIVE and COSMO, emphasized: "Nobody knows how to reinvent themselves as well as this duo." The two delivered "entertainment on a new level". The 34-year-olds also demonstrated this in the 13th season of "The Voice of Germany", where they took to the red chairs for the first time alongside Giovanni Zarrella (45), Shirin David (28) and Ronan Keating (46). They also triumphed in the show with their "Team Toll": Their talent Malou Lovis Kreyelkamp (24) was the winner.

Twins with glamor potential

The twins' secret to success is probably that they don't take themselves too seriously and can laugh at themselves. And they simply make an interesting duo: although they are twins, they have very different characters. And then there is their dazzling private life: Tom was able to win the heart of Germany's successful export Heidi Klum and is constantly receiving lots of hearts on her Instagram account. He himself keeps a low profile on Instagram - in stark contrast to his brother, who likes to keep his 1.5 million followers up to date and show off his dazzling looks. Whether it was the Oktoberfest in Munich, where single Bill made the headlines, or Klum's Halloween party in New York, where Tom rolled up to his wife's peacock costume as an egg: The twins attracted plenty of attention.

If things go on like this, they might even turn another plan into reality next year: To also work as actors. They already have dream roles: the brothers would like to appear as "Tatort" detectives one day.

