2023 was the warmest year in Germany

Since the beginning of recording

2023 was the warmest year in Germany since records began in 1881 - the German Weather Service (DWD) is confident of this five days before the end of the calendar year.

The average temperature is expected to be 10.6 degrees, a spokesperson told the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

