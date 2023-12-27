2023 was the warmest year in Germany
2023 was the warmest year in Germany since records began in 1881 - the German Weather Service (DWD) is confident of this five days before the end of the calendar year.
The average temperature is expected to be 10.6 degrees, a spokesperson told the German Press Agency on Wednesday.
Source: www.ntv.de