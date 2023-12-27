German Weather Service - 2023 was the warmest year in Germany since records began

2023 was the warmest year in Germany since records began in 1881, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) five days before the end of the calendar year. The average temperature is expected to be 10.6 degrees, a spokesperson told the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

It had already been exceptionally warm in Germany in 2022. With an annual average temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius, 2022 was on a par with the previous record holder 2018, making the past year one of the two warmest since records began in 1881.

The DWD plans to publish its official annual report for 2023 this Friday. Only then will there be details of the record and further information such as rainfall and sunshine duration.

Temperature rise in Germany and worldwide at almost 1.46 degrees

According to the EU climate change service Copernicus, 2023 was also the hottest year globally since records began. It is practically impossible for December to change this, Copernicus announced on December 6 at the halfway point of the World Climate Conference.

According to Copernicus, global average temperatures were 1.46 degrees above the pre-industrial reference period from 1850 to 1900. 2023 has so far been 0.13 degrees warmer than the first eleven months of the previous record year 2016. Climate Secretary Jennifer Morgan said that in order to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees in the long term, as agreed in Paris in 2015, global emissions of climate-damaging greenhouse gases must fall rapidly - by 43 percent by 2030.

Source: www.stern.de