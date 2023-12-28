Skip to content
2023 was a busy year for archaeologists

2023 was a successful year for the experts at the Schleswig-Holstein State Archaeological Office (ALSH). It was an excavation year of superlatives, said the deputy state archaeologist, Ingo Lütjens, to the German press agency dpa. "Never before have we had so many main investigations in a year without major linear projects as this year. What's more, the quality of preservation of some of the excavated features was exceptionally good." This is mainly due to the extensive excavations in Lohe-Rickelshof on the site of the planned Northvolt factory, but also in Kropp and Bollingstedt, among other places. Their results will therefore "represent new milestones for archaeological research in Schleswig-Holstein in the future".

According to state archaeologist Ulf Ickerodt, the coming year also promises "many more interesting excavations and finds on almost the same scale". Following the completion of the work in Lohe-Rickelshof in spring, further planned investigations will follow in almost all parts of the state. "We are already very excited about the results, which will allow us to retell our archaeological history in many areas."

Source: www.stern.de

