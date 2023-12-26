2023 - the year of Taylor Swift

What a year it's been for Taylor Swift! She was already a superstar before, but in 2023, the singer is once again really winning everything there is to win: Tour, movie, streams, awards. And she also seems to be on cloud nine in her private life.

Just before the turn of the year, on December 13, Taylor Swift turned 34. But the year 2023 almost seemed as if the singer had a birthday every day of it.

The musician, who was named "Person of the Year" by Time magazine, not only found happiness in her private life with football star Travis Kelce. In 2023, she was also able to take her career to a new level. These records have finally secured her a place in the pop Olympus.

Tour and movie

In November 2022, Swift announced her first tour since 2018. "The Eras Tour" is a "journey through the musical phases" of her career. Songs from all of Swift's studio albums can be heard. The tour began on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and is scheduled to run until at least December 8, 2024 (Vancouver). As reported by the Washington Post, 'The Eras' tour is expected to bring in the incredible sum of 4.1 billion US dollars (around 3.9 billion euros) when it concludes next year. Never before has an artist earned so much from a single tour.

The accompanying concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour", which has been showing in cinemas since October 13, has already earned a whopping 130 million US dollars (around 123 million euros) at the box office in its first few days. In the USA alone, it is said to have grossed between 95 (around 90 million euros) and 97 million dollars (around 92 million euros). As the magazine "Variety" reported at the end of November, the concert film had already grossed more than 250 million dollars worldwide after seven weeks.

Streams

At the end of October, it was announced that the singer had joined the billionaires' club. At the beginning of December, Variety announced that by 2023, her earnings via Spotify had already exceeded 100 million US dollars (around 92 million euros). In terms of streaming figures, this sum comes as no surprise: Swift has recorded more than 26 billion streams in the past few months, making her the first female artist to be the most-streamed act on the platform internationally in 2023.

As the music streaming giant announced at the end of August via X, Swift is the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. Only Canadian singer The Weeknd had previously achieved this, reaching 100 million streamers per month in February 2023.

Charts and sales

In the summer, Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)", an extended re-recording of the original album. The new edition took her to number one in the US album charts, breaking records, as the industry service "Billboard" reported. On the one hand, Taylor Swift is the first woman and third artist ever to place four albums in the US album charts at the same time. Her older albums "Midnights", "Lover" and "Folklore" were also in the top ten. She also achieved her twelfth number one album with "Speak Now"; Barbra Streisand previously held the record among all female artists with eleven number one albums.

Swift released her album "1989 (Taylor's Version)" at the end of October. The re-release came nine years after the release of the original album and contains five previously unreleased tracks that did not make it onto the record in 2014. She also achieved record success with this work. It is her 13th number one album, which sold 1.653 million units in its first week, according to Billboard. This was the best sales week for an album since Adele's "25" in 2015.

Awards

Swift's success was of course also reflected at musical awards ceremonies this year. She was not only the winner of nine awards at this year's MTV Video Music Awards and three awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards. At the Billboard Music Awards, she scooped ten awards, making her the most successful artist of the night and tying her with Drake as the most successful artist or most successful female artist of all time at the Billboard Music Awards.

Thanks to the nomination of her hit "Anti-Hero" in the "Song of the Year" category at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards, she has already achieved something historic: never before has anyone been nominated seven times for this prestigious category. She previously shared the record with Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie. Swift could take home a total of six Grammys next year. The 66th Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on February 4 in Los Angeles. The record for the most Grammys as an individual artist is currently held by Beyoncé with a total of 32 awards.

Source: www.ntv.de