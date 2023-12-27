Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfree statedemographypopulationthuringiaerfurt

2023 slight population decline in Thuringia so far

Thuringia recorded a slight decline in population in the first nine months of this year. At the end of September, 2,123,783 people were living in the state, as reported by the State Statistical Office on Wednesday. That was 2436 people or 0.1 percent fewer than in the first three quarters of...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
Figures of people of different ages are stuck on window panes. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Figures of people of different ages are stuck on window panes. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Demography - 2023 slight population decline in Thuringia so far

Thuringia recorded a slight decline in population in the first nine months of this year. At the end of September, 2,123,783 people were living in the state, as reported by the State Statistical Office on Wednesday. That was 2,436 people or 0.1 percent fewer than in the first three quarters of 2022. According to the statisticians, almost 10,000 more people moved to Thuringia this year than turned their backs on the state. However, the significant discrepancy between deaths and births was ultimately responsible for the decline.

From January to the end of September, 9812 children were born, while 22,652 people died. 51,230 people moved to Thuringia, while 41,267 left the state. 32,107 people came to the state from abroad - almost a third fewer than in the same period in 2022. In the first three quarters of 2022, the number of births (10,813) was also higher, as were the number of deaths (23,308).

Communication from the state office

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Numerous sandbags lie in front of a closed dike embankment. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Aller dike near Celle partially damaged

A dyke on the River Aller near Celle has been partially damaged by flooding and rain. According to the district of Celle, three safety lines are to be set up at a campsite in Langlingen using sandbags and mobile dykes. The district instructed the population not to enter the dykes. They were so...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest

Numerous sandbags lie in front of a closed dike embankment. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Aller dike near Celle partially damaged

A dyke on the River Aller near Celle has been partially damaged by flooding and rain. According to the district of Celle, three safety lines are to be set up at a campsite in Langlingen using sandbags and mobile dykes. The district instructed the population not to enter the dykes. They were so...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public