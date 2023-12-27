Demography - 2023 slight population decline in Thuringia so far

Thuringia recorded a slight decline in population in the first nine months of this year. At the end of September, 2,123,783 people were living in the state, as reported by the State Statistical Office on Wednesday. That was 2,436 people or 0.1 percent fewer than in the first three quarters of 2022. According to the statisticians, almost 10,000 more people moved to Thuringia this year than turned their backs on the state. However, the significant discrepancy between deaths and births was ultimately responsible for the decline.

From January to the end of September, 9812 children were born, while 22,652 people died. 51,230 people moved to Thuringia, while 41,267 left the state. 32,107 people came to the state from abroad - almost a third fewer than in the same period in 2022. In the first three quarters of 2022, the number of births (10,813) was also higher, as were the number of deaths (23,308).

Communication from the state office

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de