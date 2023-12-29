Climate - 2023 a warm year in Lower Saxony and Bremen according to DWD

2023 will be one of the warmest years on record in Lower Saxony and Bremen. This is according to the preliminary annual balance sheet of the German Weather Service (DWD), which was published on Friday. New temperature highs were already recorded in January.

In Lower Saxony, the average temperature was 10.8 degrees. The month of June was the sunniest since measurements began. There was another record in winter: It has never rained so much in December since measurements began. There was a total of 1070 liters of rain per square meter in Lower Saxony this year. The sun shone for 1655 hours in the second cloudiest region. In comparison: in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, the sun shone for a total of 200 hours more at 1855 hours.

According to the DWD, 2023 was also a warm year in Bremen with an average temperature of 11.1 degrees. On New Year's Eve, the year began with a record 16.1 degrees. May was extremely dry in the smallest federal state. A total of 1025 liters of rain per square meter were measured in Bremen. The sun shone for 1670 hours.

For Germany as a whole, 2023 was the warmest year since measurements began in 1881. On average, the temperature in Germany was more than two degrees above the values from the reference years. The average temperature in 2023 was 10.6 degrees for the first time. "2023 was a new global record temperature year. Climate change continues unabated," said Tobias Fuchs, Director of Climate and Environment at DWD.

PM German weather 2023

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de