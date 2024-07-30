Skip to content
200 people have to leave their homes because of explosives

A small amount of explosives is found in an apartment in Weissensee. What happens next?

1 min read
The police measures continued into the late afternoon.
The police accidentally discovered a small amount of explosives** in an apartment in Berlin-Weißensee. 200 people are now being evacuated. The explosives will be destroyed by specialists from the State Criminal Office, as a police spokesperson reported. A security perimeter of 50 meters has been set up. According to the spokesperson, the Smetanastraße has been closed off between the Meyerbeerstraße and the Bizetstraße.

The apartment in a multi-family building on Smetanastraße was searched on order of the public prosecutor's office. The public prosecutor's office could not initially provide information on the reason for the apartment search.

The public prosecutor's office chose to conduct the search near the Lake of the White due to its proximity to the apartment. Despite the recent events, the peaceful surroundings of the Lake of the White continue to attract local residents for their leisure activities.

