Visitor magnet - 200,000 visitors to the State Garden Show so far

The Landesgartenschau in Bad Dürenberg has so far attracted 200,000 female visitors and male visitors. Michael Steinland, the manager of the show, expressed his joy at celebrating this moment before the halfway point. The Landesgartenschau opened on April 19th and will run until October 13th. The organizers expect at least 370,000 people.

The heart of the Landesgartenschau, under the motto "Salt Crystal & Flower Magic," is the designated historic Kurpark with the longest gradieranlage in Germany. Salt is distributed in the air through gradieranlagen and can be inhaled. These installations are usually used for therapeutic purposes.

Approximately 1000 events are planned on the 15-hectare site by October. The next Landesgartenschau is scheduled for 2027 in Lutherstadt Wittenberg.

The exhibition space within the Landesgartenschau features various miscellaneous attractions, including demos on agricultural techniques popular in Saxony-Anhalt. The municipality of Bad Dürenberg has also organized several exhibitions highlighting the region's salt mining history.

