200,000 euros damage in roof truss fire

A fire in a detached house in Hochstadt am Main (Lichtenfels district) has caused damage estimated at 200,000 euros, according to police. The fire broke out in the attic on Monday for unknown reasons. The roof truss was completely destroyed, the police announced on Tuesday. The residents were...

District of Lichtenfels - 200,000 euros damage in roof truss fire

A fire in a detached house in Hochstadt am Main (Lichtenfels district) has caused damage estimated at 200,000 euros, according to police. The fire broke out in the attic on Monday for unknown reasons. The roof truss was completely destroyed, the police announced on Tuesday. The residents were able to leave the house themselves. One woman suffered mild smoke inhalation.

