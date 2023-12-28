Skip to content
200,000 euros damage after house fire in Upper Franconia

A house fire in Ludwigsstadt in Upper Franconia caused extensive damage on Wednesday. The detached house in the Steinbach an der Haide district caught fire for reasons that are as yet unclear, according to a police spokesperson on Thursday. When the fire department arrived, the house was...

Fire department operation - 200,000 euros damage after house fire in Upper Franconia

A house fire in Ludwigsstadt in Upper Franconia caused extensive damage on Wednesday. The detached house in the Steinbach an der Haide district caught fire for reasons that are as yet unclear, according to a police spokesperson on Thursday. When the fire department arrived, the house was already fully engulfed in flames. The approximately 100 helpers involved in the operation were finally able to bring the fire under control. No one was injured. The police estimate the damage at around 200,000 euros.

