Kassel - 20-year-old seriously injured: Juvenile suspected of the crime

A 20-year-old man is believed to have been critically injured by a 17-year-old in Kassel during an altercation following a visit to a Christmas market. Police and the public prosecutor's office in the northern Hessian city announced on Thursday that the teenager is being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect and the 20-year-old were reportedly part of a group of several people. According to witnesses, an argument broke out between them at a bus stop after a visit to the Christmas market on Wednesday evening for reasons that were initially unknown.

During the argument, the 17-year-old is said to have suddenly punched the three-year-old man hard in the face, causing the 20-year-old to fall and hit his head on the asphalt. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. The man's life is still in danger.

The 17-year-old fled after the crime, but was arrested by security and federal police officers on a train at Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe station during an extensive manhunt. The youth was not under the influence of alcohol, the police said. He was taken into custody and released on Thursday morning, as there were no grounds for his arrest. According to a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Kassel, the background to the altercation is still unclear.

