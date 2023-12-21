Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolicepublic prosecutor's officecasseldebatecriminalityhesse

20-year-old seriously injured: Juvenile suspected of the crime

A 20-year-old man is believed to have been critically injured by a 17-year-old in Kassel during an altercation following a visit to a Christmas market. Police and the public prosecutor's office in the northern Hessian city announced on Thursday that the teenager is being investigated on...

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
An ambulance on a mission. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An ambulance on a mission. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Kassel - 20-year-old seriously injured: Juvenile suspected of the crime

A 20-year-old man is believed to have been critically injured by a 17-year-old in Kassel during an altercation following a visit to a Christmas market. Police and the public prosecutor's office in the northern Hessian city announced on Thursday that the teenager is being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect and the 20-year-old were reportedly part of a group of several people. According to witnesses, an argument broke out between them at a bus stop after a visit to the Christmas market on Wednesday evening for reasons that were initially unknown.

During the argument, the 17-year-old is said to have suddenly punched the three-year-old man hard in the face, causing the 20-year-old to fall and hit his head on the asphalt. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. The man's life is still in danger.

The 17-year-old fled after the crime, but was arrested by security and federal police officers on a train at Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe station during an extensive manhunt. The youth was not under the influence of alcohol, the police said. He was taken into custody and released on Thursday morning, as there were no grounds for his arrest. According to a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Kassel, the background to the altercation is still unclear.

Police report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public