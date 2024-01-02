Skip to content
20-year-old robs gambling shop with alarm gun

A blue light shines on the roof of a police car.
A blue light shines on the roof of a police car.

Mansfeld-South Harz - 20-year-old robs gambling shop with alarm gun

A 20-year-old man has robbed a casino in Eisleben (Mansfeld-Südharz district) with a blank-firing gun. According to the police, the man had entered the gaming arcade on Monday evening wearing a mask, demanded cash and fired several shots with the alarm gun. According to the information provided, an employee then handed him cash of an unknown amount. People who were in the casino then chased the perpetrator and handed him over to the police. They arrested the 20-year-old for the time being. Nobody was injured in the incident, it was reported.

