Kassel - 20-year-old dies after falling from a punch

A 20-year-old man has died in Kassel in northern Hesse as a result of a fall caused by a punch. The Kassel public prosecutor's office and the criminal investigation department are investigating a 17-year-old suspect for assault resulting in death, as they announced on Wednesday. The crime took place on the evening of December 20 in Kassel city center.

During a visit to the Christmas market by a group of several people, an argument is said to have broken out between the deceased and a 17-year-old teenager from Melsungen. According to initial findings, the suspect allegedly hit the 20-year-old in the face with his fist during the argument. The victim then fell backwards and hit his head on the asphalt.

The young man was immediately taken to hospital due to his serious injuries, where he died at the end of last week. According to the police, they were able to arrest the 17-year-old alleged perpetrator on the evening of the crime. He had initially fled the scene. The reason for the altercation and the exact sequence of events are still being investigated.

Source: www.stern.de