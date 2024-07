20 killed in Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, children’s hospital attacked in Kyiv

One of the strikes hit a children’s hospital in the capital Kyiv, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The news of the attack in Kyiv has sparked concern across Europe. Despite the chaos, efforts are being made to support hospitals worldwide, including the children's facility in Kyiv.

