20:59 Panzer General Freuding announces further German military aid to Ukraine

The Chief Coordinator of German Military Aid, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from talks in Ukraine. In the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt", Freuding explains which weapons Germany will deliver to Ukraine by the end of the year. According to him, the focus of military aid is on providing additional air defense systems, additional artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. In total, two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS are to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2024. Additionally, ten air defense cannons of the Gepard type with two 35-mm cannons are to be delivered. Furthermore, around 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, which are currently being restored by Rheinmetall specialists, are to come. Also, 400 armored MRAP vehicles are to be provided. The artillery systems are to be delivered in the form of 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2. The order for the Slovakian artillery system Zuzana 2 will be financed on behalf of the German government, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports.

20:20 Authorities: Five Civilians Killed in Russian Attacks in South and East UkraineIn the south and east of Ukraine, five civilians have been killed by Russian attacks, according to authorities. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, two people were killed in an air attack. Another person was killed in an artillery attack in Donetsk in the east. In the southern region of Kherson, a man was killed in a drone attack. Another man, who was previously injured in an attack, died in hospital, authorities in Kherson reported. Meanwhile, authorities are calling on residents of Pokrovsk to leave the city. "Especially families with children" should flee before it's too late. The enemy is approaching "at high speed" towards the city in the Donetsk region. The Russian army is continuing to strongly attack in the east of Ukraine, according to the government in Kyiv. Moscow reports the recapture of the village of Ivanyivka in Donetsk, which is only about 15 kilometers from the strategically important transport hub of Pokrovsk.**

19:30 Report: USA and Ukraine Discuss Delivery of Long-Range Cruise Missiles in Advanced StageTalks between Ukraine and the government of US President Joe Biden on the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are said to be "in an advanced stage," the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent" reports, citing a source from the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source says, adding that a time in the fall of this year is being considered. The US daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's government is "open" to supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles to reinforce the recently provided F-16 fighter jets. Kyiv has been pressing the US since the beginning of Russia's attack to provide Ukrainian forces with long-range missiles to attack Russian military infrastructure and logistics deep inside Russia.**

19:16 Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package to UkraineLithuania is sending a new aid package to the Ukrainian army as part of its military support. The package consists of trailers, trailers, and folding beds, according to "Ukrinform" citing the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense. In August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone individual jammers, off-road vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and weapons accessories and their parts were transferred to Ukraine.

18:51 Cardinal Woelki: Ukraine War Must Not Be Forgotten in GermanyCardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne wants to continue supporting aid organizations and people in Ukraine in the Russian war of aggression. During a multi-day visit to the country, he gained the impression that the war would continue for longer. This makes him "deeply affected," says Woelki in Kyiv. "Therefore, it is important that the war does not fade from our memory in Germany." During his visit, which is expected to last until Monday, Woelki planned meetings with representatives of various aid projects. His program included appointments in Lviv (Lviv), Kyiv, Bucha, and Irpin. Above all, after his visit to Bucha, he became aware of how important standards such as the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, are. On site, it became very clear to him that these standards had not been upheld in Bucha, says the cardinal. Bucha has become a symbol of atrocities of the war like no other place in Ukraine. Some bodies were found with their hands tied behind their backs.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, the Archdiocese of Cologne has supported aid projects in Ukraine with more than 1.2 million euros, according to its own statements. People must be cared for, says Woelki. "We will continue to be engaged." We must stand by the Ukrainians, but also see that people on the other side are also losing relatives, he said, looking at Russia.

18:29 Ukraine Reports Increased Russian Attacks in Kherson RegionRussian troops are increasing their activities near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region, according to Dmytro Lykhovyi, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Tavriya military group. The small village is a key settlement in the heavily contested Dnipro bridgehead in the Russian-occupied Kherson region. Before the war against Ukraine, less than 1000 people lived there. "Seven (Russian) attacks were repelled at a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson Oblast, north of the village of Krynky, where our units have taken new positions. The enemy is more active there than last week," says Lychovyi on Ukrainian state television. Due to the swampy terrain, it is difficult to build fortifications, set up observation posts, and take up firing positions in the area, the spokesman said. "If Russian troops use artillery in hot weather and drop incendiary munitions from drones, fires break out." This makes it difficult to hold positions, and the Ukrainian armed forces have to move, Lykhovyi adds.

18:05 Russian Medium-Range Bomber Crashes in Siberia

The Russian Air Force has lost a medium-range bomber of the Tu-22M3 type (NATO code: Backfire) in a crash in Siberia. The aircraft crashed in uninhabited territory near Irkutsk during a routine flight, according to the state news agency TASS. The crew was able to bail out safely. A technical problem with the four-seat supersonic bomber is suspected as the cause of the incident.

The bomber was developed in the late 1960s and produced in various variants until 1993. Originally designed as a long-range bomber, the refueling probe was removed after arms control negotiations, making it a medium-range bomber. The Tu-22 can be equipped with guided missiles, cruise missiles, and possibly also the hypersonic "Kinshal" missile.

17:34 Ukraine Reports Dead and Injured in Russian Glide Bomb Attacks on Kharkiv Region

Authorities report several Russian glide bomb attacks in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, resulting in deaths and injuries. In the Kupiansk district, Russian troops hit a civilian facility, killing two civilians and injuring one, according to the state news agency "Ukrinform," citing a Telegram post by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the military administration of the region. In a separate glide bomb attack on the city of Solotschiw, six people were injured, including a 12-year-old child, the regional police communications department reported on Telegram.

17:03 Lukashenko Calls for Talks Between Russia and Ukraine Again

Amid the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has again called for negotiations. "We should sit down at the negotiating table and end this conflict. Neither the Ukrainians, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need it," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian state television Rossija, according to the Belarusian news agency Belta. Belarus is a ally of Russia and supports Moscow in its war against Ukraine. Since the start of the war, the country has provided its territory for Russian troops to invade northern Ukraine. Lukashenko has repeatedly offered his services as a mediator for peace talks. He now claims that the West, and especially high-ranking U.S. representatives, are interested in escalating the conflict. "They want us to destroy each other," Lukashenko said. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion since February 2022.

16:46 General Freuding: Ukrainians Aware of the Risk of Their Operation

The military coordinator of German Ukraine aid, Major General Christian Freuding, can understand the Ukrainian decision to launch an offensive on Russian territory. "Wherever the military leader has the opportunity to take the initiative, he must do so. Based on my impressions and conversations, the Ukrainians are aware of the risk they are taking with this operation, but it can lead to significant momentum if it is successfully carried out," Freuding said in the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt." Freuding had been in Ukraine for talks in recent days. The advance is a "good indicator that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to have the will and ability to succeed in this war and win it," Freuding explained.

16:19 Reports: Ukraine deploys British Challenger 2 tanks on Russian territory

In the ongoing cross-border incursion into Russia, the Ukrainian army is deploying British Challenger 2 tanks. This is according to consistent reports from British media outlets BBC and Sky News, citing unnamed sources. Previously, the British Ministry of Defence had stated that there was no change in policy and that Ukraine had the right to use weapons supplied by the UK on Russian territory, excluding Storm Shadow missiles. The ministry did not comment on the specific weapons used in the current operation on Russian territory. The anonymous sources told BBC and Sky News that this includes modern Challenger 2 tanks. At least 14 of these tanks have been in use in Ukraine since January 2023, with one British tank confirmed destroyed in September 2023.

15:58 Ukraine denies involvement in Nord Stream sabotage again

The Ukrainian government denies involvement in the sabotage act against the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream. Instead, it is very likely that Russia is responsible for the September 2022 attack, says Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, to news agency Reuters today. "Such an act could only be carried out with large technical and financial resources," says Podoliak. "And who had all that at the time of the attack? Only Russia." Three of the four pipelines that pumped Russian gas directly to Germany were destroyed in the attacks. The investigation into the incident is being led by the General Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe. It was revealed on Wednesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for a Ukrainian living in Poland. However, the diving instructor was able to flee to Ukraine. It is suspected that the act is connected to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

15:40 Zelensky reports capture of Russian city of Sudja

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers have completely taken control of the Russian city of Sudja in the Kursk region. A Ukrainian military command center is being set up there, Zelensky says (see entry 15:21). The Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 had already broadcast footage on Wednesday that was reportedly showing the small town, around ten kilometers from the border, under Ukrainian control. The footage shows burned-out Russian military vehicle columns and Ukrainian soldiers distributing humanitarian aid to locals and removing Russian flags from administrative buildings.

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command in Kursk Region

Following the advance of Ukrainian troops into the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, Kyiv has set up a military command for the territory under its control. The command is to maintain law and order and address the urgent needs of the population, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. General-Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the head of the command. Syrskyi further stated that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive.

14:57 Moscow Announces More Troops for Border Regions

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has announced additional troops and resources for the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk bordering Ukraine. Belousov said in Moscow that the General Staff has prepared a plan with additional measures, focusing on improving the efficiency of troop management in cooperation with other security agencies. The focus was on the Belgorod region, and Belousov said he would personally oversee the implementation of the plan. The aim is to protect the territorial integrity of Russia, the population, and infrastructure in the border regions. This includes better coordination among the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry again reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory, but these claims could not be independently verified.

Last Tuesday, Kyiv's ground troops entered the Kursk region for the first time since the nearly two-and-a-half-year-long Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have advanced, taking control of dozens of settlements. The penetration of enemy troops with tanks and heavy artillery has caused widespread surprise in Russia about the state of its border.

14:26 Media Campaign and State of Emergency - Russia Complains: Victims of Ukrainian Aggression

The Ukraine conflict has long since become a war of images. Video footage shows destroyed military positions, media channels report on alleged partial victories. Moscow is now using the current Kursk offensive to spread another distorted narrative.

13:58 Russians Flee Border Region: "We Hid in the Bushes"

Following the advance of Ukrainian soldiers into the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report anxious moments. "We hid in the bushes," Tatjana Anikejewa told Russian state television. According to her own account, she had to leave the village of Sudzha in a hurry. "The sound of gunfire went on non-stop. The house was shaking," she said.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian Rocket Intercepted Over LgovFor over a week, Ukrainian troops have been engaged in battles with Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing into the Russian region of Kursk. The current governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, has ordered the evacuation of the Gluschkowo district, located northwest of Sudja. This evacuation order suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing in the area. According to Russian reports, over 120,000 residents of the region have been evacuated so far. Russian troops have intercepted a Ukrainian rocket over the city of Lgov in the Russian region of Kursk, according to the current governor, Alexei Smirnov. Falling debris injured two locals, Smirnov reported.

13:18 Russia: Claims to Have Taken Village of Iwaniwka in DonetskRussian troops have taken the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to reports from the Russian government in Moscow, as reported by the state-run Russian news agency Interfax, citing the defense ministry.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia Has Transitioned to More Active Sabotage"Following suspicions of sabotage at the Cologne-Wahn barracks, the question arises: How secure is Germany against hybrid attacks from Russia? Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter beginning after a phase of restraint, with extremists from both the right and left playing a significant role.

12:11 Little Relief for Eastern Front Despite Push into Russian TerritoryThe Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the eastern front of the country. Despite the Ukrainian push into Russian territory at the northern border, the main front in Ukraine is not being relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to maintain the majority of its troops in this direction and is trying to achieve successes," says the officer Serhiy Zehozkiy on television. The Ukrainian general staff reports 58 engagements. This is the highest number of engagements reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "Would Cause Great Uproar in Russia"Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being sent to the Kursk Oblast to halt the Ukrainian advance. ntv Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of a US citizen in Russia.

11:02 Chechen Unit Claims to Have Recovered Village in KurskRussian troops have reportedly recovered the village of Martynovka in the Kursk Oblast, according to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit, General-Major Apti Alaudinov, as reported on Russian state television. However, such reports on the battlefield cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's Soldiers in Kursk Simply FledThe situation in the Kursk region, attacked by Ukrainian military, remains unclear. However, President Selenskyj sheds some light on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the region complain of being abandoned by the Russian leadership and military.

10:13 Russia Declares State of Emergency for Region BelgorodThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency for the Belgorod Oblast. This follows the declaration in the neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers unexpectedly entered on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko states that the situation in Belgorod remains complex and tense. "As a result of Ukrainian armed groups' terrorist attacks in the Belgorod Oblast, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, and there have been casualties and injuries."

10:00 Ukraine and USA Defense Ministers Discuss SituationUkrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a consultation with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on the combat situation and Ukraine's military needs. Umerov thanked Austin for "the continuous and comprehensive support since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion," according to the Defense Ministry in Kyiv.

09:31 WSJ: Zelensky Approved Nord Stream SabotagePrivate individuals reportedly initiated a small operation, overseen by a high-ranking general, to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, the Wall Street Journal reports. President Zelensky initially approved the plan but later attempted unsuccessfully to halt it. The sabotage, which cost $300,000 and was carried out by a small crew of six on a small yacht, was described by an officer involved as "born out of a drunken night and the iron resolve of a handful of people who had the courage to risk their lives for their country." Zelensky reacted after CIA intervention and wanted to stop the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valeriy Saluschnyy, continued it.

08:48 Ukraine Shoots Down All 29 Russian DronesUkraine reports shooting down all 29 Russian drones launched overnight. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, it adds.

08:08 Ukraine Destroys Russian Kasta Radar - Cost: $60 MillionMilitary intelligence counterintelligence officers of Ukraine, in cooperation with the country's defense forces, have destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the Saporischschja war zone, the SBU press office reports. The long-range reconnaissance radar costs around $60 million to manufacture. "This radar was essentially the 'eye' of the Russian air defense that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the rear, carefully camouflaged it, and frequently moved it. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the explanation reads.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to Become 'Buffer Zone'The Ukrainian army states it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine, and will establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a major offensive. "The establishment of a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy shelling," says Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

06:45 Russia seeks laborers via job portals to dig trenches in KurskAs CNN reports, Russian job portals are advertising positions for digging trenches in the Kursk region as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the Russian border area. Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. The job listings are seeking "general laborers" capable of digging defensive structures in the Kursk area, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine: More than 100 Russian soldiers captured in KurskUkrainian forces operating in the Kursk region have captured more than 100 Russian soldiers, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian forces have advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further evacuation ordered in KurskIn the Russian oblast of Kursk, more residents must leave their homes following Ukraine's advance. Governor Alexei Smirnov has ordered the evacuation of the village of Glushkovo, home to approximately 4,500 people, which is 11 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that 121,000 people had been evacuated or left the region on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff confirms attacks on Russian military airfieldsThe Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed attacks on four Russian air bases overnight. The military airfields in the Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts housed, among others, army aircraft and fighter jets of the Su-34 and Su-35 classes. The main targets were oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The consequences of the attacks are still being assessed.

23:24 US citizen arrested in RussiaA district court in Moscow has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The district court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative arrest for "petty hooliganism." Earlier, the country's top investigatory body had reported that it had opened a criminal case against the US citizen for using violence against a representative of authority, which carries up to five years in prison, according to the Russian news agency TASS. TASS reports that the man refused to provide his personal details at a hotel and became aggressive, and later struck a police officer when taken to a police station. The US government has been cautious in its response. "We are aware of these reports of the detention of another American citizen in Russia," says Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters. "We are working to gather as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and to determine if consular assistance is possible."

22:10 Ukraine reports Russian attack on Odessa portRussia's military is reportedly targeting the port infrastructure of Odessa, with at least two people injured in the attack on the Black Sea facility, according to local authorities. The two known cases involve a port worker and a driver of grain transports, according to the General Prosecutor's Office. The responsible governor, Oleh Kiper, adds that Russia used a ballistic missile in the attack. No Russian statement is available.

21:50 Defense Minister Pistorius warns of increased vigilance after sabotage alerts in the German militaryDefense Minister Boris Pistorius advises increased attention following security incidents at the Cologne-Wahn air force base and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We reacted quickly at both locations, sealed off access points, intensified controls, involved investigative authorities, and ordered laboratory tests. These incidents show that we must remain vigilant," Pistorius told Spiegel. "Of course, we are also reviewing our security measures and adjusting them as needed. This has already been initiated," the SPD politician emphasized. There are currently no concrete indications of a connection between the two events in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. "Now we must await further investigation results and act calmly. We rely on the proven cooperation with the competent investigative authorities," said Pistorius (see also entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor files first charges in espionage scandal involving RussiaThe Austrian public prosecutor's office has filed charges for the first time against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott. This includes charges of spying for Russia. Ott is accused, among other things, of having commissioned another employee, as a civil servant in the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna, on behalf of an MP from the right-wing populist FPÖ party, to obtain information about the participants of a meeting of European intelligence services. Both Ott and the former FPÖ MP Hans-Jörg Jenewein are charged with violating official secrets. They face up to three years in prison, according to the prosecutor's office. A date for the start of the trial has not yet been set. In particular, Ott is said to have provided Jenewein with the names of several intelligence service employees, thereby endangering, among other things, "the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities." Jenewein is also accused of having passed on confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his participation in the investigative committee on the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After Sabotage Alarm at Bundeswehr: CDU Sees Defense Ministry ResponsiblePolice and state protection are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the Cologne-Wahn air force base due to suspicion of a sabotage action against the Bundeswehr. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were discovered, a spokesperson for the Bundeswehr said at the gate of the base. CDU defense politician Serap Güler now sees the defense ministry responsible for clearing up open questions: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider was able to gain access to supposedly well-guarded Bundeswehr barracks," she told Spiegel. "At the same time, it is to the credit of the Bundeswehr that the incidents were detected early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24).

