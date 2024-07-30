20:54 reports of a major fire at a Russian armaments factory

According to the Ukrainian medium Euromaidan Press, there is a fire at a factory in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. The facility, which produces components for military rockets, has been under Western sanctions since 2014 and is considered a significant player in Russia's defense industry, the report says. There has been no official confirmation, and the authenticity of the videos is yet to be verified. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

20:32 Zelensky visits troops at the border with BelarusUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is inspecting the fortifications and defensive positions of his troops at the border with Belarus. Accompanied by senior military officials during his working visit to the Volhynia region, Zelensky is briefed by the head of the state border guard service, Serhiy Deineko, on border protection, including the number of soldiers involved, their capabilities, and weapons. Zelensky is getting a firsthand look at the construction of fortifications, trenches, and shelters. "We have a strong defense, both in terms of personnel and defensive lines," he says. "And we will continue to strengthen it." Ukrainian military forces have significantly reinforced the border with neighboring Belarus in recent months.

19:52 Military expert Gady: Situation for Ukraine 'extremely precarious'Military expert Franz-Stefan Gady describes the military situation at the front for Ukraine as "extremely precarious" due to a lack of personnel reserves, as he told NDR. Ukraine has been struggling for some time with recruiting new soldiers to relieve those at the front or replenish depleted units. In fact, thousands of prisoners have been sent to the front, a practice also employed by the Russian side in the past:

19:06 Ukraine: Russian supersonic bombers heavily damagedThe Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR claims responsibility for an attack on a Russian air force base in the far north near Murmansk. Two Russian supersonic bombers of the Tupolev Tu-22M3 type were heavily damaged in the attack, according to HUR representative Andriy Yusov, speaking to the Unian agency. The claims could not be independently verified. "We are talking about an explosion over the location of the aircraft," Yusov says, suggesting that the military airport may have been attacked by combat drones. The attack took place in the afternoon of July 25, but the results were only known to the intelligence service now. Repairs to the two bombers are expected to take several months, Yusov estimates.

18:52 Hungary Lures Guest Workers from Russia - Outrage in the EU

There is outrage in the European Union over favorable Hungarian special rules for guest workers from Russia and Belarus. Given the geopolitical context of the EU's relations with Russia and Belarus, such a mechanism is highly questionable and raises serious security concerns, write top representatives of the European People's Party (EPP) to EU Council President Charles Michel. This approach could create serious loopholes for espionage activities and allow a large number of Russians to enter Hungary and the border-free Schengen area with minimal oversight. The EPP representatives call on the EU Council President to examine the situation and discuss it at the next EU summit. The goal should be to take strict measures to protect the integrity of the Schengen area, limit the existing security risk, and prevent other member states from taking similar initiatives in the future, the letter states.

18:07 Ukraine: "That's Insanity" - Russian Troops Launch Another Massive Attack

After the Russian large-scale attack with 57 armored vehicles towards Kurachove a few days ago, there has been another similar attack. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense writes on X that the Kremlin troops attacked with the same number and failed again. The 79th Airborne Brigade destroyed or damaged 12 armored personnel carriers and 8 tanks, and eliminated dozens of soldiers. "You know what insanity is? Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result - like Russian occupiers," the Ministry of Defense writes. Experts from the Institute for War Studies (ISW) were already surprised after the first attack that Russia is still relying on such costly attacks. The US think tank attributed a lack of operational foresight:

17:27 Ukraine Reports Successful Attack on Russian Territory

The Ukrainian military reported that it attacked a Russian oil depot in the Kursk region last night. "According to intelligence reports, a fire broke out at the enemy's facility as a result of the attack," the Ukrainian General Staff announced on Facebook. Kursk is located on the border with Ukraine and has been the target of repeated Ukrainian attacks. Military expert Colonel Reisner said in an interview with ntv.de recently: "Experts are divided, some say that through Ukrainian drone attacks, five percent of oil production has been lost, others estimate 15 percent. Accordingly, less money is being pumped into the Russian war economy. That's the Ukrainian calculation. But we can't see any measurable effect yet. These attacks will only have an impact over the coming months and years if Ukraine can continue them gradually."

16:40 Good News from the F-16 Fighter Jet Initiative for UkraineAccording to "The Wall Street Journal," the U.S. will equip Ukraine with crucial ammunition for F-16 fighter jets. "Despite limited stocks and production capacities, the Pentagon will supply F-16s with enough air-to-ground ammunition, precision-guided bomb sets, and modern air-to-air missiles to meet Ukraine's urgent needs," the newspaper reports, citing a high-ranking official. Air-to-air ammunition is used to combat targets in the sky, while air-to-ground ammunition is used against targets on the ground. It is hoped that F-16 jets will be able to attack Russian aircraft and airports in border areas and on Russian territory, from where heavy attacks on Ukrainian targets, such as with devastating glide bombs, are often launched unchallenged. However, due to various issues, Kyiv's forces are unlikely to deploy many F-16 jets this year.

16:02 Several Opposition Figures Disappear Simultaneously in RussiaAt least five imprisoned opposition figures have been transferred to unknown locations in Russia. Among them are opposition politicians and activists who had protested against Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, according to lawyers and human rights organizations. Transfers in the Russian penal system are generally opaque, but the simultaneous disappearance of several imprisoned opposition figures is very rare. The lawyers of imprisoned opposition politician Ilya Yashin announced via his Telegram channel that Yashin had been taken from his penal colony in the Smolensk region in western Russia "to an unknown location."

15:29 Peace in Sight? Minister's Statement Offers Little HopeWhile the word "peace" has been used occasionally by both Ukrainian and Russian sides lately, the prospects for it remain low. The two sides are still far apart. Russia continues to demand the cession of four Ukrainian regions and further guarantees, while Kyiv insists on the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko expects the war to continue until 2025. In an interview with RBC Ukraine, he estimated that the country would need an additional $12 to $15 billion. The Ukraine is heavily dependent on financial aid from abroad and also plans to raise taxes.

14:46 Russia Reportedly Begins Using Little-Known Weapon from North KoreaRussian forces are now reportedly using North Korean armored vehicles in the war against Ukraine. As reported by platforms such as Militarnyi and Defence-Blog, a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit discovered a tank-killing system of the type Bulsae-4 near the front in the Russian border region of Belgorod, in a field. Little is known about the North Korean Bulsae-4. Its launched guided missiles are said to follow a non-ballistic trajectory and, like the U.S. Javelin anti-tank missile, are capable of hitting their target from above, where armored vehicles are usually most vulnerable. The range of the missiles is estimated to be more than ten kilometers.

14:22 Russia to Mitigate Sanctions with Crypto Payments

Russia plans to introduce international cryptocurrency payments this year. Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina stated, "We are already discussing the conditions of the experiment with ministries, agencies, and companies, and we expect the first such payments to take place by the end of this year." The parliament is set to pass a corresponding law later today, allowing Russian companies to use cryptocurrencies in international transactions, with an expected entry into force this fall. Russia has faced significant delays in international payments with key trading partners, as many banks have become more cautious in dealing with their Russian business partners due to Western supervisory authorities' pressure and sanctions imposed because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

13:53 Ukraine Invites China's Foreign Minister

The Ukrainian government has invited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a reciprocal visit. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Kyiv stated, "We are ready to welcome Minister Wang Yi to Ukraine, so he can see firsthand the consequences of Russia's aggression against our country." The talks could then delve into a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues. Recently, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Beijing.

13:27 Russia Claims Capture of Town in Donetsk

Russian forces have taken the village of Piwdenne in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. In its statement, the ministry referred to the town as Leninskoe, using its Russian name. Piwdenne is located in the Donetsk region, which Russia has claimed to have annexed. Before the start of the Russian invasion, the village had around 1,400 inhabitants. Ukraine has not yet confirmed the capture.

13:02 US Sees Russia as Greatest Threat to US Election Disinformation

Russia is likely to try to influence the US presidential election in favor of Donald Trump, according to US intelligence, as reported by NBC News citing unnamed officials. Their assessment is that Russia remains the greatest threat through disinformation to the election. In the last two presidential elections, Russia allegedly conducted a broad campaign and cyberattacks, particularly before Trump's election as US president in 2016. If Trump wins again, Ukraine may worry about US support, as the Republican has pledged to end the war quickly.

12:26 UK Predicts Limited Russian Successes

The British intelligence service expects further tactical advances by Russian troops in the coming weeks, according to its daily update. However, their operational capabilities remain limited due to factors such as inadequate training, high attrition rates, and a shortage of officers.

11:54 Georgian Volunteer Dies in Combat

Another Georgian volunteer fighting for Ukraine has been killed in the Luhansk region, the Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed to the portal Civil Georgia. The 47-year-old Bondo Gagnidze died during a skirmish. Since the start of the war, 54 Georgians have reportedly died in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

11:24 Russian Man Sentenced to 14 Years for Alleged Pro-Ukrainian PlotA Russian military court has sentenced a man to 14 years in prison for allegedly joining a pro-Ukrainian militia and planning an attack. Artem Sanscharajew Sanscharaew is accused of purchasing materials for Molotov cocktails "to undermine Russia's economic security and defense capabilities." Security forces reportedly thwarted an attack on an electrical junction box. Sanscharaew is said to be a member of the pro-Ukrainian Legion Freedom of Russia, which consists of Russian citizens and claims to carry out armed incursions into Russian border regions.

10:55 Munz: Russia Uses Gaming Console Parts in WeaponsMedia reports reveal that Russia continues to use western electronics in its weapons. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz explains how this is possible despite sanctions and the role gaming consoles play in this.

10:27 Ukraine Estimates Daily War Costs at €120 MillionUkraine's finance minister estimates that each day of war costs the country around €120 million. In an interview with RBK-Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko put the monthly costs for security and defense at over €3.7 billion. The current budget deficit for this year is over €11 billion, which is expected to be covered in part by tax increases.

09:46 Ukraine Reports 440 Attacks on Saporischschja in 24 HoursThe Russian army attacked 12 locations in the Saporischschja region with a total of 440 attacks in 24 hours, according to the state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing the head of the regional military administration. 260 drones were reportedly used.

09:01 Kupjansk Reports Morning Attack with InjuriesRussian troops attacked the city of Kupjansk in the Kharkiv Oblast this morning, injuring one person, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing the head of the local military administration. The 71-year-old victim was reportedly taken to a hospital.

08:11 Meloni Criticizes China's Support for RussiaItalian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized China's support for Russia's war efforts, calling it a "source of great friction" during her visit to the country. China is considered close to Russia, with the two governments agreeing to a "limitless partnership" just days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. China has not condemned Russia's invasion.

07:31 Reports of Explosion in Russian City of KurskAn explosion was heard and seen over the Russian city of Kursk early this morning, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing the local governor and Russian Telegram channels. No damage has been reported so far. Later, the governor reported that four rockets were launched over the region overnight.

06:44 Russia Strengthens Pressure on Migrants to Serve in the MilitaryTo meet the army's personnel needs, the Russian government is taking further steps to pressure migrants to join the military. The Duma is preparing an initiative that would make military service mandatory upon obtaining a Russian passport, as reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Additionally, proposals are being examined that would require newly naturalized citizens to serve two years instead of one. Human rights activists and opposition figures report cases of physical abuse to force migrants to sign military contracts, as well as threats to revoke citizenship and promises of a passport in exchange for military service.

06:08 Ukraine Prepares for Winter to Avoid Energy CrisisPresident Selenskyj reports that Ukraine is already preparing for the coming winter to prevent a major energy crisis. In his evening video address, he mentioned a visit to the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which has been repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks. "I held a meeting in Kharkiv to discuss security and energy issues, as energy is always one of the main topics," said Selenskyj. A significant portion of the Russian air and missile attacks over the past months has targeted the destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure.

05:29 Russian Navy Kicks Off Large-Scale Fleet ExercisesThe Russian Navy is commencing extensive fleet exercises involving around 20,000 soldiers and 300 ships and submarines. The maneuver aims to test the military command structures of three fleets and the Caspian Flotilla, as reported by Russian news agencies citing the Ministry of Defense. In addition to ships and submarines, around 50 aircraft and more than 200 units of military special equipment will be deployed.

03:48 Wadephul: Missile Deployment 'Necessary Response' by NATODefense expert of the Union faction Johann Wadephul continues to see the need for a Bundestag debate on the planned deployment of US long-range weapons in Germany. "Of course, the Bundestag must discuss this question. The communication of the federal government on this issue is appalling," said the CDU politician to the 'Rheinische Post'. "If such an important decision is only communicated via a press conference, we lose the necessary support in parliament and in the public," warns Wadephul. Nevertheless, there are convincing arguments, according to the defense expert. "The deployment is the necessary response by NATO to an already existing threat from Iskander missiles stationed by Russia in the Kaliningrad region. This directly threatens Germany and potentially restricts our political room for maneuver. Therefore, we should welcome the planned deployment," says Wadephul.

01:19 BSW: Long-Range Missiles Increase War Risk for GermanyThe BSW chairwoman Amira Mohamed Ali criticizes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the debate about the deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany. "Of course, Scholz should not have made such a far-reaching decision unilaterally without involving the parliament," she said to the 'Rheinische Post'. "After all, we are talking about a measure that directly increases the risk of war for Germany." Mohamed Ali, who is co-chair of BSW with Sahra Wagenknecht, emphasizes: "The deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany is another step towards military escalation. This is a highly dangerous course that the federal government should reverse."

23:35 USA Delivers More Rockets to UkraineThe US government has announced further military aid to Ukraine worth $1.7 billion. The package, equivalent to around €1.6 billion, includes ammunition for air defense, artillery, and mortars, according to the government (see also entry at 19:58). It also includes rockets for combating ships and tanks. John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, says the aid will provide "key capabilities for combat". The delivery will include air defense missiles of the type NASAMS and ammunition for multiple rocket launchers of the type HIMARS. However, the US Department of Defense refuses to clarify which weapons are being drawn from US stocks with permission from President Joe Biden and which will be delivered in months or years through long-term contracts.

22:14 Mayor: Transport of Russian Military Equipment to Saporischschja is IncreasingThe transport of Russian military equipment to the Saporischschja region via the occupied Mariupol in the Donetsk region has "increased significantly", says Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of the city in exile. This news comes days after a Ukrainian military spokesperson confirmed that Russia has reinforced its troops in the Saporischschja Oblast and sent at least 2,000 more soldiers there in the last few weeks. Although Russia has stationed around 90,000 soldiers in the region, intelligence suggests that a significant change in hostilities in the Oblast is unlikely, the spokesperson adds.

21:07 Ukraine Demands Clarification of Backgrounds of Attack on Prison in OlenivkaUkraine is calling on international investigators to speed up the investigation of a deadly attack on a prison controlled by Russia two years ago. "Two years ago, Russia carried out a terrorist attack against Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka. I call on the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to fulfill their mandate and investigate this war crime," writes Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's human rights commissioner, on the social media platform X. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called for Moscow to be held accountable for "one of the worst Russian crimes of this war". The bombing of the prison controlled by Russia in the region of Donetsk, which is governed by pro-Russian separatists, killed at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war on July 29, 2022. Around 130 more people were injured, according to Ukrainian reports. Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the attack.

20:35 Ukraine Charges Two Pro-Russian Collaborators for Killing POWsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office announces that it has identified and charged in absentia two pro-Russian collaborators who led the Russian POW camp in Olenivka, in the occupied territories, where dozens of POWs were killed in an explosion in 2022. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the investigation considered statements from 20 victims and 30 eyewitnesses, as well as forensic evidence from the deceased. The two former commanders were charged in absentia for violating the laws of war. Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) states that the two former commanders are Ukrainian collaborators identified as Serhii Yevsiukov and his deputy Dmytro Neiolov. According to the SBU, Yevsiukov and Neiolov were dismissed from their positions in November 2022 and are currently hiding in the Russia-occupied territories.

In light of the ongoing military operations and tensions at the Ukrainian border with Belarus, it would be crucial for robust communication and coordination between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his military officials to ensure the readiness and capabilities of the troops. Given the "extremely precarious" military situation at the front for Ukraine due to personnel limitations, as noted by military expert Franz-Stefan Gady, it is essential for the Ukrainian government to implement strategic measures to boost military recruitment and mobilize additional personnel reserves to strengthen their defense lines.

