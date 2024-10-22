20:49 Zelensky Expresses Concerns Over Insufficient Pressure on North Korea

Due to potential North Korean troops potentially joining Russia's side in the conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging international pressure on North Korea's leadership. "If North Korea can intervene in Europe's war, then the pressure on this regime isn't enough," Zelensky stated in a video message. "It's clear that Pyongyang, like Moscow, doesn't care about human lives." This expansion of Russia's aggressive war needs to be stopped. Rumors of Russia reinforcing its troops with North Koreans have been circulating for days. South Korea has also cautioned about this, citing intelligence reports. "We have intel about two North Korean military units training - perhaps even two brigades with 6,000 men each," Zelensky said in Kyiv.

20:12 Kremlin: Putin and Xi Discuss Ukraine and the WestAccording to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping reportedly talked about Ukraine and ties with the West at the BRICS summit for emerging economies. "Since both countries have interests threatened by the West, there were topics to tackle," Peskow explained on Russian TV. Russia and China share similar views on international politics, Peskow said, adding that Putin and Xi Jinping had a "substantial but vague" conversation about Ukraine's war and relations with the West.

19:39 South Korea to Share Findings on North Korea's Support for Russia with NATORepresentatives from South Korea will visit NATO headquarters in Brussels next week to share their insights on North Korea's support for Russia's war against Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte shared at a press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. The primary concern will be whether North Korea is sending troops to Ukraine, which would signify a substantial escalation, Rutte said. Currently, Rutte cannot confirm the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the conflict; however, they will receive the latest findings from the South Koreans next week.

19:08 Decreasing Support for Ukraine Aid in Germany and PolandSince the start of Russia's war of aggression, support for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in both Germany and Poland has dropped significantly, according to new findings from the German-Polish barometer. In a representative survey, 58% of Germans originally supported military aid for Ukraine, while 23% opposed it. Now, 49% support military aid, while 31% reject it. In Poland, 63% initially favored their nation's military aid to Kyiv, while 20% disagreed. Two months into the war in March 2022, 87% of respondents supported military aid in Poland, while 5% opposed it.

18:20 Poland Shuts Down Poznań Russian Consulate Due to Suspected Sabotage AttemptsPoland has closed its Russian consulate in Poznań due to suspected Russian sabotage attempts, according to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Sikorski claimed that Russia was responsible for these sabotage attempts in Poland and its allies. As a result, the consulate's permission to operate in Poznań has been revoked. The consulate will be shut down "in a few days," and its employees will be considered unwelcome in Poland. "We demand the end to Russia's hybrid war against Poland and its allies," Sikorski concluded, with the right to take further measures if Russian sabotage attempts continue.

17:52 German Ambassador Disputes Russian Accusations Regarding Naval HeadquartersThe German Foreign Office has refuted Russia's allegations regarding the new maritime headquarters in Rostock. Germany's Ambassador to Moscow, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he "strongly denied" the allegation that Germany violated the Two-plus-Four Treaty by establishing the headquarters. According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, the transformation of the German maritime command staff in Rostock into the new NATO Baltic Task Force Command adheres to the Two-plus-Four Treaty. "The Rostock command staff will, as before, consist of both German soldiers and foreign exchange and liaison officers," the spokesperson explained. According to the Two-plus-Four Treaty, assigning German troops under NATO structures is allowed within the former GDR and Berlin's territory.

17:35 Third Ukrainian Prosecutor General ResignsFollowing a scandal involving disability pensions for prosecutors, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has resigned from his position, according to a report. By resigning, Kostin takes responsibility for inappropriately granting disability pensions to his subordinates. Investigations regarding these incidents are ongoing. Kostin's resignation comes after the Ukrainian National Security Council met, chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Kostin has held the position of Prosecutor General since July 2022, making him the third one appointed by Zelensky since 2019 to step down.

17:21 UN: Ukraine's population plummets by 10 millionOver the course of Russia's large-scale invasion, Ukraine's population has seen a decrease of approximately 10 million people, equating to around a quarter of its total population. This reduction is largely due to a combination of refugee exodus, decreased birth rates, and the tragic loss of lives in war. The United Nations has provided this information. The conflict in February 2022 has further complicated an already challenging demographic scenario, as suggested by Florence Bauer, coordinator of the UN Population Fund's Eastern Europe division. The birth rate in Ukraine has plunged to nearly one child per woman, making it one of the lowest rates globally. In order to sustain a stable population, a woman would need to bear an average of 2.1 children. Post-Soviet Union collapse in 1991, Ukraine had over 50 million inhabitants. Over the ensuing years, it has experienced a substantial population decline, much like its fellow Eastern European and Central Asian neighbors. In 2021, just a year prior to the invasion, Ukraine's population was estimated to be around 40 million individuals.

16:53 Finland's President: Remove all restrictions on weapon supply to UkraineFinnish President Alexander Stubb called for more robust support for Ukraine in its weapons supply, expressing his views during a visit to Berlin. "Power is the only thing that Russia and Putin recognize", Stubb mentioned. "Therefore, we must strengthen Ukraine to bring an end to this war", he added. It is explicitly clear we must provide Ukraine with every available military resource. Furthermore, it is crucial for us to remove all limitations on the types of weapons Ukraine can utilize, ensuring they comply with international law, Stubb emphasized. When asked if this extends to utilizing these weapons within Russian territories, the President replied with assurance: "Yes, without a doubt. We do not impose such restrictions in Finland." Currently, Ukraine is already employing these weapons in its offensive against the Russian region around Kursk.

16:32 EU: Russia unleashes 'massive campaign' in MoldovaThe EU considers the significant interference from Russia in the democratic process of Moldova, a potential EU candidate country, as proven. The EU, represented by High Representative Josep Borrell, wrote in a statement on behalf of member states: "The European Union strongly condemns the unprecedented malicious interference of Russia in the presidential elections and constitutional referendum in Moldova." This suggests that Russia, as well as its proxies, engaged in a large-scale operation to undermine the democratic electoral procedures in Moldova, located between Romania and Ukraine.

16:01 Naval headquarters in Rostock: Moscow recalls German ambassadorProtest against the establishment of the naval headquarters in Rostock led Moscow to summon the German ambassador in Moscow. According to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement, the German ambassador in Moscow was called to the Foreign Ministry to express strong dissatisfaction. The expansion of NATO military infrastructure in former East Germany will have an extremely negative impact, the statement said.

15:44 Zelensky: US approval could sway Germany on NATO issueUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed hope that United States' support for Ukraine's NATO aspirations might also persuade Germany to soften its stance on this matter. In conversations with journalists, Zelensky noted that France, the UK, and Italy have shown signs of support. However, Germany remains skeptical about Ukraine's NATO membership. Zelensky believes that Germany's position has softened and that this is a fact of the issue. However, he pointed out that Germany is deterred by Russia's expected reaction to extended NATO membership.

15:21 Karasek: Guterres' visit to Putin 'pathetic'Rumors suggest that UN Secretary-General Guterres is planning to meet with Russian leader Putin during the BRICS summit in Kazan. Russia expert Niko Karasek views this bilateral meeting as an "utterly pathetic gift to Putin."

14:54heads of Cuba and Brazil withdraw from BRICS summitThe leaders of Brazil and Cuba have announced their withdrawal from the BRICS summit currently underway in the Russian city of Kazan. The Kyiv Independent reports this, citing sources from Russian state media. Both leaders are unable to attend due to personal problems, according to a statement from Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. The 78-year-old Lula will participate via video conference, having suffered a minor brain hemorrhage after falling at his home over the weekend. Díaz-Canel is reportedly dealing with "severe energy complications," with Russian media stating that Cuba's power supply has been nearly non-existent for days due to unforeseen issues. Hurricane "Oscar" has also caused damage.

14:22 Weber: Putin's BRICS strategy faltering so farPutin is endeavoring to steer the BRICS group "against the West," but security expert Joachim Weber explains why this is unlikely to result in a genuine, uniform bloc. Despite the fact that a NATO member is also expected to participate in the summit, this development causes concern.

13:57 Xi and Modi arrive in KazanChinese President Xi Jinping and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have arrived in the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS group summit, which Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes will enable him to break out of his wide-ranging isolation caused by the Ukraine conflict. According to Putin, the summit will be attended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and around two dozen heads of state and government, including Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Putin plans to hold bilateral meetings with many of the attendees on the margins of the summit.

13:41 EU Parliament Approves €35 Billion Aid PackageThe European Parliament has authorized a new financial assistance package for Ukraine, worth up to €35 billion. The proposal garnered significant support, with 518 votes in favor, 56 against, and 61 abstentions. This loan is scheduled for distribution next year and will cater to Ukraine's most pressing financial requirements during the Russian invasion. Parliament President Roberta Metsola referred to it as a "powerful statement" indicating that Russia should bear responsibility for the destruction it has caused in Ukraine. Ukraine will not be obliged to repay this loan. Instead, interest and repayment will be funded through the profits derived from frozen Russian assets. Approximately €210 billion of Russian central bank assets are currently under EU sanctions, generating potential annual interest earnings of up to €3 billion.

13:20 European Court of Human Rights Rebukes MoscowThe European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has ruled that Russia's "foreign agent" law infringes upon human rights. The Strasbourg court concluded that the legislation is discriminatory and inconsistent with freedom of expression. According to the court, the law does not safeguard national security, as claimed by Russia, but instead serves to intimidate and penalize. The complaint was lodged by over 100 NGOs, including Memorial, which was prohibited in Russia.

13:01 Schulze: Putin Seeks 'Anti-Western Bloc'Development Minister Svenja Schulze has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to build the BRICS group as an "anti-Western" coalition ahead of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. She recommends extending invitations to neutral nations such as Brazil, India, and South Africa for better opportunities for fair cooperation, such as enhanced engagement in infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. "Putin's bloc mentality, which aims to position himself as the leader of an anti-Western alliance in Kazan, is outdated in today's multi-polar world," Schulze opined. "This is also evident in the fact that many of the BRICS delegates are also present at G7 meetings and collaborate well with us."

12:27 Russia Claims Capture of Another VillageRussian military forces have reportedly taken control of the village of Novosadove in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. Novosadove is located within the Donetsk region, which, along with Luhansk, forms the industrial heart of Donbass. Despite both regions being annexed, only parts of them are under Russian control. Russian forces have been advancing steadily for months, frequently announcing the capture of heavily damaged villages.

12:10 Munz: 'Not About Quality' in North Korean SoldiersReports of North Korean soldiers participating in Russia's conflict with Ukraine are under scrutiny. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz explains that while the validity of these allegations is yet to be established, if they are true, their motivation is not about the soldiers' quality. He also discusses potential countermeasures.

11:46 Ukraine Destroys Dozens of DronesEach night is marked by attacks: Ukraine's air defense claims to have shot down 42 out of 60 Russian drones overnight. These UAVs were allegedly downed over the central, southern, and eastern regions of Ukraine.

11:20 No more power in the power plant city of EnerhodarAccording to Russian sources, power has been disrupted in the occupied power plant city of Enerhodar near the southeastern Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia, following drone strikes. There was a reported fatality in the Ukrainian assault, according to the Moscow-appointed governor of the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, in a Telegram message. Air defense remains active. The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian control since March 2022. The six blocks were shut down for safety concerns, but the power required for cooling is often disrupted by artillery attacks.

10:50 South Korea ponders military assistance to UkraineIn response to the growing military ties between North Korea and Russia, South Korea is considering direct military aid to Ukraine. Preparations for various military scenarios between North Korea and Russia, including weapon supply, are being made at the presidential office in Seoul. If the situation worsens, South Korea, a major arms producer, may even consider supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine. South Korea has so far only provided non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine, such as mine-clearing equipment.

10:20 Russian ambassador forecasts "end of Ukraine"Moscow's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses Britain of engaging in a "proxy war" against Russia. Meanwhile, he predicts the "demise of Ukraine" in an interview with the BBC, as Russian forces persistently advance. The resistance of Ukraine is weakening day by day, and Russian troops are steadily advancing: "The conclusion of this phase will result in the demise of Ukraine," says Kelin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on the brink of desperation, and the country is in a dire state. At present, Russian troops control approximately 18% of Ukraine. In the interview, Kelin also denies Russian involvement in the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018, which resulted in the death of a British woman.

The Russian armed forces persistently engage in war crimes, such as the continued assassinations of Ukrainian POWs and the utilization of chemical weapons, as pointed out by the Institute for the Analysis of Conflicts. This isn't just limited to the slaying of two Ukrainian POWs bound together on October 18 (as detailed at 06:48). As per the Institute's analysis, the Russian military has recently and frequently executed Ukrainian POWs, infringing upon the Geneva Conventions pertaining to POWs. The Institute draws attention to several instances, including a Russian military blogger's post on October 20, where he shared a video suggesting that the Russian forces are using chloropicrin - a toxic substance affecting lungs - against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State also reported in May this year that the Russian troops are employing chloropicrin and irritants, contravening the Chemical Weapons Convention to which Russia is a signatory.

09:26 Ukrainian Soldiers for Hire? North Korea Denies 'Unverified Speculations

North Korea rejects allegations of dispatching its soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine as "unfounded rumors". The claims made by South Korea were aimed at diminishing North Korea's prestige as a sovereign state and sabotaging the harmonious relations between the two nations, asserted North Korea's delegate at a UN General Assembly committee meeting in New York.

09:00 Putin Extends Invitation: Business Relations Over Friendship

Putin issues an invitation to an important summit in Kazan, Russia. The significant participation of countries besides the BRICS nations indicates Russia, China, and others' influence, according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. While the alliance differs from its Western counterpart in certain aspects, it remains distinct.

08:48 Stark-Watzinger Signs Agreement in Kyiv

Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger's visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, is a welcome change due to the Minister's controversial reputation. The aim is to demonstrate Germany's ongoing solidarity with Ukraine, the Minister confirmed in advance. During the trip, she will sign a new agreement on academic and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oxen Lissowyj, replacing an outdated agreement from Soviet times. The Minister, under fire for her handling of the dismissed State Secretary, is accompanied by a prominent scientific delegation. The agreement aims to enhance Ukraine's innovative potential. This is the second trip to Kyiv by the Minister since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

07:49 Early Russian Education: Kindergarten Receives Model of 'Liberated' Bachmut Ruins

Early education appears to be never too early in Russia, where children are continually exposed to military ideals and the glorification of the army. According to the independent Russian news site "Meduza", a kindergarten class in the Rostov region visited a local military base, where they were initiated into the nationalist youth organization, Yunarmia. To celebrate the occasion, a sergeant major presented them with a unique gift: a homemade model of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bachmut. The model showcases the debris of houses, a tank emblazoned with a Z, and a Russian flag flying over a building. The theme is the "Liberation of the City of Bachmut", thereby instilling in the children the early notion of the Russian liberators' actions.

07:18 Russian Drone Attack Kills Child and Two Adults in Sumy

A Russian drone attack on the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy has resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, including a child, according to Governor Ihor Kaltschenko. A residential building was hit during the nighttime attack, he reported on Telegram.

06:48 Donetsk Prosecutor's Office: Russian Soldiers Execute Two Ukrainian POWs

This isn't an unprecedented incident: Russian soldiers are believed to have executed two Ukrainian POWs near Selydove in the Donetsk region, as claimed by the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office on October 18. The Kremlin forces are said to have reportedly captured the two unarmed soldiers during an assault on Ukrainian positions, forced them to lie face down on the ground, and subsequently shot them at close range. The murder of POWs is a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a severe war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation under martial law, while Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has informed the UN and the Red Cross of the incident.

06:19 Harris: If Trump Wins, Ukraine Collapses

Democratic US presidential contender Kamala Harris accuses her opponent, Donald Trump, of being susceptible to manipulation "by dictators and autocrats." She said that this has happened in the past and could occur again if he wins the November election. If Trump triumphs, Ukraine will succumb to Russia, she claimed, citing likely disastrous consequences worldwide. Harris commended the bipartisan cooperation in Congress to support Ukraine and expressed hope that it will continue, but she is apprehensive about Trump's affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Russian Distilleries Damaged by Ukrainian Drone Attacks

According to Russian accounts, two distilleries in the Tula region, south of Moscow, have sustained damage from Ukrainian drone attacks. There were no reported casualties, as per Tula Governor Dmitri Miliajew, who announced the incident on Telegram. Rescue service personnel are present to manage the situation. The exact extent of damages to the distilleries in Efremov and Luschkowski is yet to be determined. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack has also reputedly affected a heating plant and a facility in the Russian region of Bryansk, as indicated by the local governor. According to Russian air defense units, at least six Ukrainian drones have been shot down over the area, with no reported fatalities.

05:01 Poland Seeks Access to Confidential Sections of Zelensky's Victory Strategy

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Bartoszewski expressed Poland's wish to inspect the hidden sections of the victory strategy introduced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently. This is according to the Polish Press Agency (PAP). Zelensky clarified during the presentation that the comprehensive text would not be revealed, and only selected partners essential for implementation would be granted access to the confidential annexes of specific sections. Bartoszewski admitted that Poland was not among the countries privy to the full details of the strategy. "When Germany mentioned sending helmets, we sent 320 tanks. Our contribution was significant," Bartoszewski underlined. "So, I can confidently state that we merit access to those documents," he added.

04:06 UK Allocates £2.26 Billion Loan for Exclusive Military Use to Ukraine

The United Kingdom is granting Ukraine a £2.26 billion loan (approximately US$4.41 billion) exclusively for military purposes, as announced by Defense Minister John Healey. This could potentially fund the development of drones with a range surpassing some long-range missiles. In answer to a question about Ukraine's potential acquisition of British Storm Shadow missiles for deep strikes into Russia, Healey stated: "They are strongly considering the development of drones with even greater range. They will discuss with us how to utilize the funds and which weapons they need most urgently at the moment." This amount is part of a larger loan planned by the G7 countries, backed by profits from approximately $300 billion in frozen Russian state assets in the West.

02:47 Speculations of North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine War: USA to Consult with Allies

Following rumors about possible deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia for use in Ukraine, the United States has labeled this as a "dangerous" occurrence. "If true, this is a highly concerning development and a clear escalation of military ties between North Korea and Russia," said U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, speaking before the UN Security Council. "We are in close contact with our allies and partners regarding the potential implications of such a significant move," Wood explained.

01:47 Navalny's Memoir "Patriot" Hits the Shelves Today

As a tribute to her late husband Alexei, Julia Navalnaya views Navalny's memoir "Patriot" as a symbol of her husband's harsh opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin for many years. The book has been published today in Russian as well as 19 other languages, including German. It stands as an essential testimony to the bravery of Russia's strongest critic of Putin and to the belief in a brighter future for Russia, believes the 48-year-old. She has completed the over 500-page manuscript with numerous family photos and political speeches herself after Navalny's demise.

00:46 Zelensky Encourages Ukrainian Soldiers in Kursk to Persevere

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spurs his soldiers to resist in the foothold they have captured in the Russian region of Kursk. Despite reports of Russian forces pushing back the Ukrainians, Zelensky maintains: "We are holding our ground, and I express my gratitude to every soldier for their bravery." He has convened with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoli Barhylevych to discuss the situation. "We should not forget that the Kursk operation serves a strategic purpose. The conflict must return to the territory from which it originated. This is when a buffer zone is formed on the aggressor's territory," says Zelensky in his daily evening address.

23:36 UN Secretary-General Guterres to Meet Putin

As per the Kremlin, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will meet with President Vladimir Putin during his first visit to Russia since Russia launched its large-scale offensive in Ukraine. This meeting between the two leaders is expected to take place on Thursday during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, the Kremlin announced. This meeting between Guterres and Putin will cover both the UN's activities and "current issues on the international agenda," including "the crisis in the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine."

22:24 Zelensky Reveals US Aid of $800 Million for Ukrainian Drone Production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the United States is preparing $800 million in aid for the production of Ukrainian drones. "We are profoundly grateful for this support. Our objective is to ensure that despite all global threats, Ukraine can always protect its sovereignty," Zelensky stated in his daily evening address.

21:51 Reports of South Korea Considering Sending Intelligence Officers to Ukraine

According to South Korean media, Seoul is considering dispatching intelligence officers to Ukraine after rumors of North Korea sending troops to Russia. According to a report citing intelligence sources, the South Korean government and the military are "contemplating sending a suitable number of personnel to Ukraine, including intelligence officers and specialists in enemy strategies." South Korean personnel could then interrogate or provide interpretation services for North Korean soldiers if captured by Ukrainian forces, the report continues. They would also provide Kiev with information about North Korea's military tactics.



