20:34 Netherlands also reaffirms commitment to Patriot system

Ukraine receives Patriot missile defense system from Netherlands for shield expansion. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed this in Kiev during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Agency Unian. Such a system was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised "prompt" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin does not believe in ceasefire without peace talksHungarian Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he did not believe in a ceasefire agreement before serious peace talks begin. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyy said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche." Orban had visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, just a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused foreign funds by Ukrainian agencyThe European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent." The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for reconstruction and development of infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was dissatisfied because the Behörde had not used the 150 million Euros provided by the European Commission.

19:08 Netherlands to "immediately" deliver F-16 jetsNew Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp stated during a visit to Ukraine that the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will take place. "Since we have now received the approval for the delivery of the first F-16 jets, they will be delivered immediately," Veldkamp said in Kiev in front of journalists. The Netherlands had promised Ukraine a total of 24 F-16 fighter jets. Veldkamp made no further comments on the delivery schedule.

18:32 Pregnant woman to hospital after Russian attackAccording to Ukrainian reports, a pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after a Russian attack on the city of Cherson. "Kyiv Independent" reported this. The 32-year-old woman showed "signs of smoke inhalation," the authorities reportedly said. In addition, several private houses were damaged in the attack in the Korabelnyi district.

18:05 Ukraine: Refineries in Russia attacked

The Ukrainian military claims two successful drone attacks on refinery facilities in Southern Russia. Both refineries near the city of Krasnodar were reportedly hit in the night, according to the Agency Unian, citing informed military circles. Several fuel tanks were set on fire during the attacks. According to reports, the fires were still burning in the afternoon. Thick smoke clouds had formed over both refineries. There is no comment from the Russian side.

17:46 Dutch Minister: Support for Ukraine is "unwavering"

The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine, according to the statements of its Foreign and Defense Ministers. "I would like to emphasize that our support for Ukraine is unwavering," says new Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a visit with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in Kiev. Veldkamp states that the Netherlands stands by Ukraine and will continue to support it politically, militarily, financially, and morally. Both ministers were received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kiev. In the Netherlands, the Party PVV of right-wing populist Geert Wilders is the strongest force in the new coalition government.

17:25 Ukraine: Another Russian Su-25 fighter jet shot down

The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the contested area of Donetsk, according to military reports. The Russian jet was reportedly shot down by surface-to-air missiles near the city of Porkovsk. "The Russian jet is now burning in the steppe of the Ukrainian Donbass," it is further reported.

17:03 India and Russia aim to simplify bilateral money transfers

A key focus of the upcoming summit between India and Russia, according to reports in the Indian newspaper "The Economic Times," will be the simplification of money transfers between the two countries. It is said that mechanisms for easier and faster transactions will be developed. The background is Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system and the significant increase in bilateral trade since the Ukraine conflict. The meeting between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin takes place on Tuesday in Moscow.

16:46 Weidel, AfD chairwoman, hopes for Trump win due to Ukraine policy

AfD chairwoman Alice Weidel hopes, among other things, for a victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November due to his Ukraine policy. "Definitely, I will vote for Donald Trump," Weidel says in the ZDF "Summer Interview." The AfD leader hopes for a change in Ukraine policy if Trump is re-elected. Trump "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial aid," Weidel says. "And I believe he will keep his word."

16:23 Ukraine: Russia hit fake Patriots

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia struck Patriot-Systems but not the real ones at the Black Sea port of Yuschne. These were reportedly installed as a decoy for the attackers. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launch pads for Patriot air defense missile systems (entry 08:05). Oleschtschuk also stated that only decoys were hit after a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield.

16:03 Russia reports explosion series in occupied Melitopol

Explosions are reported in the south Ukrainian city of Melitopol, which is under Russian occupation. According to Russian military reports, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense were destroyed over the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas, as reported by the TASS news agency. The civil defense is in action, it is reported without further details.

15:42 Kiev can generate more power again

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has restored two-thirds of its power generation capacity, which was lost due to Russian attacks. This was announced by the deputy head of the Kiev city administration, Petro Pantelieiev. The Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's power generation capacity, Panteliejew added. "We plan to decentralize power and heating generation through the construction of small and medium-sized power plants," Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter considers Chancellery's Ukraine policy with "certain concern"

Following the latest rapprochement between Germany, Britain, and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter calls for a change in the German government's Ukraine policy. Poland and Britain are demanding a more decisive stance against Russia. Hofreiter expresses concern about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he considers not resolute enough, according to Reuters. Hofreiter is known as a strong advocate for much more extensive arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Britain have raised valid questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor," Hofreiter said. Germany must therefore assume stronger leadership responsibility in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on war economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"

The head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, sees economic problems in Russia as a potential chance for peace in Ukraine. The shift to a war economy by Russian President Putin is expected to be economically devastating in the medium term, Heusgen told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland when asked if he saw another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic challenges in the long run." Heusgen, the former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." He demands more pressure on countries like China, India, or Turkey, which continue to do business with Russia. "This will prolong the war," Heusgen criticizes.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region taken over

The Russian army, according to its own reports, has taken control of another settlement in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. On Saturday, Russian forces, according to Moscow's reports, had already captured the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk.

14:22 NATO summit in Washington could disappoint Zelenskyy again

The 32 NATO countries will once again confirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the Alliance, and they will offer the country further military aid. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to join. Diplomats report that the NATO has not yet obtained the seven air defense systems that Ukraine is demanding to defend against persistent Russian attacks. The NATO plans to approve new billions of dollars in aid for Kiev. However, it is unclear who will provide it and for how long. All are in agreement in the NATO: A confrontation with Zelenskyy like at the last summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mine-clearing vehicles from Hamburg in use in Ukraine

A mine-clearing vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region. The Hamburg Interior Senate reports this. Senator Andy Grote of the SPD had handed over the first of four mine-clearing vehicles to the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in mid-May. Three more are to follow by August.

13:32 Insider: Russian munitions depot hit by drone attack

A Russian munitions depot was hit by drone attacks, according to reports from Ukrainian security circles in the Voronezh region northeast of Ukraine. A member of the security circles said that the 9000 square meter large depot was attacked by drones. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant added.

13:03 Russia plans to use balloons to counter Ukrainian drones

Russia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by "The Telegraph". The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to the "Telegraph" report, a Russian air and space technology company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: Civilian dead after Ukrainian attack on Horliwka

A civilian is reported to have been killed by a Ukrainian attack on Horliwka in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Iwan Prichodko, on Telegram. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reports of "heavy attacks by Ukraine".

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen appearance causes stir in Ukraine

The situation at the front in Ukraine is deteriorating, but the announced weapons deliveries from the West are delayed. In addition, there is growing concern about a right-wing shift in France. An interview by Le Pen caused particular attention, as reported by NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five Dead after Russian Attack on Selydove

The Russians have launched two guided bombs onto the city of Selydove in the Donezk region. This was announced by the Ukrainian governor of Donezk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were reportedly killed and eight were injured in the attack. Filaschkin stated that the bombs landed in an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the Donezk region," he wrote.

10:51 Governor: Air Alarm in the Saporischschja Region

According to the Ukrainian governor of Saporischschja, Iwan Fedorow, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. He announced this on Telegram and called for an air alarm in Saporischschja.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian Attack on Cherson

Following a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Cherson, there have been multiple explosions in the city center. This was reported by the governor of the Cherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, on social media. In addition, the café "Lito" caught fire and was reduced to its foundation. The authorities released a video that is said to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW: No Real Willingness for Negotiations on Putin's Part

According to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, does not show a genuine willingness for negotiations in his war against Ukraine. The analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington report that Putin demanded instead a surrender of Ukraine through "demilitarization" and the transfer of significant territories, which Russia currently does not occupy. Putin also rejected a firebreak in the conflict for two consecutive days. The Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the firebreak to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Intelligence: Successful Destruction of Russian Military Installations in Donezk

According to their own reports, Ukrainian intelligence agents, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force, have set fire to two Russian military installations in Donezk. This was announced by the Ukrainian intelligence service (SBU) on social media. The area is occupied by the Russians. In the city of Debalzewe, a logistics center, where tank equipment and ammunition were stored, was set on fire. In the village of Nowoluhanske, the Russian communication station R-330Zh "Zhitel" was reportedly set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian Drones Shot Down

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that it has destroyed all 13 drones that Russia launched at targets in Ukraine overnight. The Air Force also announced on Telegram that Russia had fired two Iskander-Raketen, but did not report whether the rakets had been shot down.

08:44 After Ukrainian Drone Attack: Explosion in Russian Woronesh

In the Russian region of Woronesh, a fire broke out in a warehouse with "explosive materials" after a Ukrainian drone attack. This was reported by the Russian governor of the region, Oleksandr Gusev, on social media. Gusev stated that all drones had been shot down and that falling debris had caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev reported an evacuation, but did not mention casualties or fatalities.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot-Air Defense systems destroyed in OdessaAccording to Russian news agencies, citing the Defense Ministry, two launchers for Patriot-Ground-Air-Missile systems have been destroyed in Odessa, Ukraine. Iskander-Rakets were used in the destruction. The Patriot-Systems were located near the Juschnes Harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at PavlohradIn the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrowsk region. This was reported by Pavlohrad Governor Serhii Lysak on social media. There were no deaths or injuries reported. Additionally, Nikopol was shelled with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones by the Russians. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, damage was reported to several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car, and a gas pipeline according to Lysak.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian lossesThe Ukrainian General Staff has published new figures on Russian troop losses in Ukraine. According to this report, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In the past 24 hours, the number of losses was reportedly 1150. According to the report from Kiev, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were also reportedly destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Ukraine reports that Russia has lost 8155 tanks, 15524 artillery systems, 360 planes, 326 helicopters, 11862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates give lower loss figures - these are only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro RiverThe Ukrainian Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. Images of the flotilla exercise were posted on the Ukrainian Navy's Facebook channel. According to the report, combat operations and mine clearance were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia advances in the Donetsk regionRussian forces are reportedly advancing further in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the pro-Ukrainian channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, and Kalynyvka were reportedly affected. Furthermore, it was reported that Ukrainian defense forces were pushing the Russians back in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern UkraineThe Russian forces have again attacked the Eastern Ukraine at night with so-called kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy reported drone intrusions in several waves. There is currently no information on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is burningAccording to the administration of the Crimea, installed by Russia, there is a fire at a gas pipeline on the Crimea. The employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry are controlling the extent of the fire, the administration reported on Telegram. The fire broke out near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been disrupted. "There is no danger for the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reported. No injured people have been reported. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down seven Ukrainian dronesRussian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which is almost daily subjected to Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Seven more drones were shot down in the region, according to Alexei Smirnov, the governor of the further north and west located region of Kursk. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled about ten villages during the day, Smirnov said.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 battles in the Donetsk regionHeavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was hottest today in the area of Pokrovsk, in addition, the enemy was active in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reported in its evening situation report. All three mentioned cities are located in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A total of 123 battles took place during the day. Forty-one of these battles were reported from the area of Pokrovsk. There were 19 battles near Lyman and 17 near Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that 29 attacks at Pokrovsk have been repelled, 12 battles are still ongoing. The defenders are doing everything they can to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, the military leadership in Kiev reported.

22:18 Russians allegedly lost thousands of soldiers at Chassiw JarThe Russian troops reportedly suffered heavy losses in the fight for Chassiw Jar - according to an Ukrainian military spokesperson, 5000 men were either wounded or killed. The tenacious resistance of the Ukrainian defenders forced them to withdraw from part of the village. The village has been a focus of fighting for months.

21:49 Ukraine: Russia attacked decoy targetsAccording to the Ukrainian Air Force commander, Russia allegedly destroyed decoy targets in a air raid on the previous Wednesday. They reportedly destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot-Raketenbatterien, but, as the Ukrainian Air Force commander Nikola Oeschtschuk stated, the Russians fell for a decoy. The attack targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrowsk oblast and a supposed Patriot-Battery in the Odessa oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers gather for joint Anti-Terror exercise in Belarus (formerly White Russia)Chinese soldiers are gathering for a joint anti-terror exercise in Belarus. The exercise is scheduled to take place from the 8th to the 19th of July, according to the Defense Ministry in Minsk on its Telegram channel. "This joint training will help exchange experiences, improve cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details have been released about the planned exercises so far.

20:28 Zelensky: Russia will never rule the Black Sea againPresident Zelensky announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This will be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never rule the area again.

19:41 Drone Alert - Romania scrambles F16sThe Romanian government has scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They did not have to intervene, however. No damages have been reported from drone wreckage, according to the Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

The Dutch government had previously announced its intention to provide Ukraine with Patriot missile defense systems to boost Ukraine's shield against potential attacks, as confirmed in a meeting with Ukrainian officials in Kiev. Russian President Putin, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Orban, does not believe in a ceasefire agreement without serious peace talks, as both Ukraine and Russia have expressed skepticism about using a ceasefire to gain an advantage. In the context of the Ukraine conflict, political and military support from NATO is crucial for Ukraine's defense, as indicated by the Netherlands' commitment to deliver F-16 fighter jets and expand Ukraine's missile defense capacity. Cyberwarfare continues to be a significant concern in the Ukraine conflict, with both sides frequently accused of launching cyberattacks against each other, highlighting the complexity and multifaceted nature of the conflict. The Ukraine conflict has significant political implications, with other world powers such as the United States, Russia, and Europe all actively engaging with the situation, and the outcome of the conflict potentially shaping the political landscape of the region for years to come.

