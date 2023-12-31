20:20 Kiev's air force chief celebrates defense successes

In an annual report for 2023, Ukrainian air force chief Oleshchuk praised the number of air defense missiles shot down in his country. Overall, 85% of the combat drones and cruise missiles used by the Russian military against targets in Ukraine were shot down. Ballistic missile defense had also become more effective thanks to the Patriot systems delivered at the beginning of 2023. The information could not be independently verified. "With increasing combat experience and the receipt of additional weapons from partners, air defense has become stronger every day," writes Oleshchuk on Telegram. "We are waiting for more systems that will be able to intercept ballistic missiles."

20:08 After attack on Belgorod: Russian cities cancel fireworks displays

Administrations of Russian cities are canceling fireworks events in connection with the shelling of Belgorod. This is reported by the authorities of Nizhny Novgorod, Ufa, Perm, Orenburg, Penza, Magadan and Blagoveshchensk, according to BBC News Russia. The festive fireworks display has also been canceled in St. Petersburg, but the entertainment program is to remain unchanged. According to the BBC, the cancellations are a consequence of the Ukrainian rocket attack on Belgorod, in which at least 24 people were killed. No mourning for the victims has been declared in Russia.

19:42 Klitschko announces a day of mourning in Kiev on January 1

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, has announced a day of mourning in the capital on January 1 for the people killed in the Russian attacks on Saturday. Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel . In terms of the number of civilian casualties, the attack on the capital on December 29 was the most serious since the start of the war. According to the report, 18 people were killed in the attack. According to Klitschko, the rescue forces continued their search and clean-up operations on Sunday.

18:59 Media report: 18-year-old Russian soldier dies in Ukraine

According to media reports, an 18-year-old Russian soldier has died in the war in Ukraine. Less than three months are said to have passed between the signing of the contract and the death of Stanislav Silchenkov. His mother told the BBC that Silchenkov signed the contract on September 5 and died at the front on November 17. It was only in April 2023 that the Duma in Russia passed a law for the rapid recruitment of high school graduates. Previously, Russian laws required that a future soldier must complete at least three months of compulsory military service before entering the service. According to a British broadcaster, Silchenkov is the first known Russian casualty born in 2005. The broadcaster also pointed out that the training of Russian military personnel before deployment to the front would in many cases only last a few days. Even in the Soviet Union, conscripts were trained for four to six months before being sent to Afghanistan, according to the broadcaster's study.

18:30 Ukraine: Patriot systems are said to have shot down 15 Russian missiles

According to Ukrainian media reports citing the Ukrainian air force, the Patriot air defense systems are said to have already shot down 15 Russian missiles since their first deployment in May 2023. Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said on national television: "On May 4, the first missile was successfully intercepted. The count started from that moment." In early May, the Ukrainian air force claimed to have shot down a Russian Kh-47 Kinschal ballistic missile for the first time since the start of the war. In April, Ukraine received its first two Patriot systems from the USA and Germany. The Patriot system is one of the best air defense systems in the world and allows Ukraine to shoot down ballistic missiles, reducing the risk of infrastructure damage and civilian casualties from Russian attacks.

17:58 Solidarity action in Kiev commemorates Ukrainian prisoners of war from Mariupol

Ukrainian media report that dozens of people are taking part in an action in support of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kiev. Under the slogan "A second new year in captivity", family members of prisoners of war from Mariupol are gathering in the Ukrainian capital. With posters such as "Free Azov", "Azov saved Ukraine, who will save Azov" or "I want a prisoner exchange" and a human chain, they want to remember those who are still in Russian captivity, according to media reports. The relatives also want to draw attention to the urgency of returning their captive relatives home. After the withdrawal of the Ukrainian military from the steelworks, they are waiting for an exchange.

17:23 Russia: Number of dead in Belgorod rises to 24

Russia laments a high number of civilian casualties in the war of aggression against Ukraine at the turn of the year. In the city of Belgorod near the border, the authorities have counted 24 dead and more than 100 injured following Ukrainian attacks, according to Governor Gladkov. The Russian military claims that Ukraine also used internationally banned cluster munitions. Expressly in retaliation for Belgorod, the Russian army shelled the nearby eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening, where authorities say 28 people were injured. "Without a doubt, our region has never experienced such a level of aggression," Gladkov wrote on the social network Telegram. "These were the worst consequences of shelling in almost two years." According to official Russian figures, 44 buildings in Belgorod were hit by the attacks on Friday and Saturday. There was another missile alert on Sunday. Citizens are said to have complained that shelters were not open everywhere.

16:54 Selensky honors soldiers for "protecting Ukraine"

In a video message on the online service X, Ukrainian President Zelensky honors members of the Ukrainian armed forces, including the air force, navy, secret service and paramedics. Zelensky writes: "I have honored almost 700 of our soldiers with state awards these days." They had all proven their worth on the front line in protecting Ukraine and the Ukrainian population. "These are the people, the brave Ukrainians who protect us all on December 31, January 1, every holiday and every working day. They are the strength and pride of our people. And my special thanks go to those who are now on combat duty, at combat posts or performing combat tasks," it continues

16:22 Ukraine: Over 350,000 Russian soldiers are said to have died in the war

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia is said to have lost 359,230 soldiers in the war since its invasion of Ukraine last year. Among the material losses, the General Staff counts 5977 tanks, 11,070 armored combat vehicles and 6591 drones as well as 329 military jets. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shares a list of losses on the online service X together with a song line by US country singer Brad Paisley.

15:56 Governor: Infrastructure in Kropyvnytskyi damaged by Russian attack

Governor Raikovich announced on his Telegram channel that the Kirovohrad region was under Russian fire. "A power line and an outbuilding were damaged in Kropyvnytskyi. According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties," writes Raikovich. Earlier, "The Kyiv Independent" had reported explosions.

15:23 Zelenskyi: Military presents strategy for 2024

Ukrainian President Zelensky writes on his Telegram channel that the military presented him with an action plan for 2024 at the final meeting on Saturday. "We have summarized the military results of the year. We analyzed the results of combat operations and our decisions. What did we do right and what could we have done better? Taking into account these conclusions, forecasts and our capabilities, we have defined a strategy for the deployment of the defense forces for the coming year," Selensky writes. The president does not provide further details.

14:47 Putin at New Year: Russia will "never" retreat

In his New Year's speech, Russian President Putin assures that his country will "never" retreat. Russia had "fiercely defended" its interests in 2023, he said in his televised New Year's address. "We have proven many times that we can solve the most difficult tasks and that we will never back down, because no power can divide us," he emphasized. And even if he does not mention Ukraine directly, there are a number of allusions. For example, he explicitly thanks the Russian soldiers, "our heroes". But unlike last year, when the president appeared with military representatives in uniform at his side, this time he declared 2024 to be the "Year of the Family". In 2023, "we defended our national interests hard, our freedom and our security, our values", he says.

14:14 ZDF team hit in rocket attack on hotel in Kharkiv

According to the broadcaster, a ZDF television crew was hit in a Russian rocket attack on a hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The seven-strong team was in the hotel on Saturday when the missile hit, according to ZDF. The Ukrainian translator was hit by debris and seriously injured. One of the team's security guards was also injured. "This is another attack by Russia on the free press. We hope that the injured colleagues will recover quickly," said ZDF editor-in-chief Bettina Schausten in a statement. According to this information, the hotel is often used by foreign journalists because it has a bunker. The Russian army has repeatedly shelled hotels where journalists or volunteers are staying, including in the cities of Kramatorsk, Zaporizhia and Dnipro. According to Ukrainian reports, 28 people have been injured in several rocket attacks on Kharkiv. The Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow confirmed the attack on the hotel. According to a military spokesperson, the hotel was fired upon because representatives of the Ukrainian secret services had planned to fire on the Russian city of Belgorod from there.

13:43 Russia claims to have killed intelligence officers - Kiev contradicts

The Russian Ministry of Defense's claim that Ukrainian intelligence officers were killed in the attack on Kharkiv on 30 December is "the latest nonsense from the aggressor state", says Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov. The Russian Defense Ministry had claimed that Ukrainian intelligence officers, including members of the Ukrainian special forces unit Kraken, were killed in the attack on the Kharkiv Palace Hotel because they were allegedly involved in "preparing actions on Russian territory".

13:04 Eight people rescued from rubble in Kiev

At least 23 people were killed in the Russian mass attack on Kiev on December 29, the State Emergency Service reports. "Rescue workers have recovered 23 bodies from the rubble in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kiev. 8 people were rescued," writes the emergency service.

11:55 Critical infrastructure facility near Kiev catches fire

According to the governor of the Kiev region, Ruslan Kravchenko, a fire has broken out on the site of an infrastructure facility following a Russian drone attack. He did not specify which facility was involved. The fire broke out in an open area due to falling debris from a drone shot down by air defenses, but was quickly extinguished, Kravchenko said.

11:19 Ukraine: More than 3000 kamikaze drones shot down since the start of the war

Russian attackers have fired around 3,800 kamikaze drones at Ukraine since September 2022, of which over 3,000 have been shot down. This was announced by Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat. "About 3800 kamikaze drones have been shot down on our country since September last year, when they started using attack drones. And the defense forces have already destroyed around 3000," said Ihnat. According to him, the Ukrainian military needs more systems that can be used specifically against attack drones.

10:40 Russia: Attack on Kharkiv in retaliation for Belgorod

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv last night was in retaliation for the bombing of the Russian city of Belgorod by Ukraine earlier in the day. Russia had hit "decision-making centers" and military facilities in Kharkiv.

10:05 Munz: "War will only end under two conditions"

Russia wants to convene the UN Security Council because, according to Russian reports, civilians have been killed in a Ukrainian attack in the border region of Belgorod. With this "propaganda", Moscow wants to solicit support, especially in the Global South, says ntv reporter Rainer Munz and also looks ahead to the coming year.

09:18 Ukraine: 13 million tons of goods exported by sea since August

Since Ukraine established a protected sea corridor in August to ward off Russian threats, it has exported around 13 million tons of goods on around 400 ships, according to a minister. Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov says he is "grateful" to Ukraine's international partners "for ensuring the operation of the corridor in conditions of military aggression". The corridor was established in August to connect Ukrainian ports with the Bosporus Strait after Moscow refused for several weeks to agree to a new deal that would allow grain exports through the disputed Black Sea.

08:21 Ukrainian drones strike Russian chip manufacturer

Two Ukrainian drones hit the Russian city of Bryansk, around 120 km from the Ukrainian border, during the night. They are said to have destroyed a production facility belonging to Kremniy EL, one of Russia's largest manufacturers of microelectronics and parts for Russian weapons, according to a local news agency. Kremniy EL manufactures parts for Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems, among other things. In view of the recent air attack on Ukraine, the plant is an important production site for Russia.

07:45 Russia: Death toll in Belgorod continues to rise

According to Russian reports, the number of deaths following the Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod has risen to 22. This was announced by the governor of the Belgorod region on Telegram on Sunday. Three children were among the dead and 109 people were injured.

07:02 Russian attack in Kharkiv hits "cafés, residential buildings and offices"

Buildings in Kharkiv were damaged in the Russian drone attacks during the night, explains Mayor Ihor Terekhov on the online service Telegram. "These are not military facilities, but cafés, residential buildings and offices," the mayor emphasized. He did not give any details about possible victims.

06:16 USA: Russian civilians also bear the burden of war

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to a suspected attack in Belgorod, US official John Kelley declared that "Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the brutal war". The United States would grieve for every civilian life lost in this conflict and in all conflicts worldwide," Kelley says. "Just as we discuss issues openly and clearly in this chamber, Putin should be honest with his people about the true and mounting costs of his war."

05:36 Lavrov: Have 200 Ukrainians in custody

Russian courts have allegedly sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian fighters to prison since the beginning of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. "The courts of the Russian Federation have already sentenced more than 200 representatives of Ukrainian armed formations to long prison terms for committing atrocities," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the state news agency RIA.

04:34 Kharkiv reports Russian drone attacks

In Kharkiv, in north-eastern Ukraine, several waves of drone attacks have hit residential buildings in the city center and caused fires. "On the eve of the New Year, the Russians want to intimidate our city, but we are not afraid - we are unbreakable and invincible!" wrote the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, on the short messaging service Telegram. "Information about possible victims is being clarified."

03:32 Russia: Number of dead in Belgorod rises to 21

The number of people killed in the shelling of Belgorod has risen to 21, three of whom are children. This was reported by the Russian agency Tass, citing the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov. 110 people were also injured and 30 residential buildings were damaged. Russia blames Ukraine for the attack. Kiev has not yet commented.

01:12 Moscow: Ukraine used cluster munitions in Belgorod

Russia accuses Ukraine of a "terrorist attack" on civilians in the Russian city of Belgorod. "In order to increase the number of victims of the terrorist attack, they used cluster munitions," said the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, at the UN Security Council meeting requested by Moscow. It was a "deliberate, indiscriminate attack against a civilian target". Ukraine and its allies rejected the accusations. US representative John Kelly said:. "Russia could end this war today." At the same time, he called for "protection of all civilians on all sides in any conflict".

23:33 Kiev: Drone attack repelled

According to the military administration, Ukrainian air defense systems in the region around Kiev have repelled a Russian drone attack. This was announced by the local military administration via its Telegram channel.

22:11 Three dead and six injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk

Three civilians are reported to have been killed and six injured in Russian missile attacks on frontline communities in the Donetsk region, according toThe Kyiv Independent, citing the Prosecutor General's Office. In the embattled town of Avdiivka, a Russian missile hit a residential garden, killing a 79-year-old resident, according to the report. According to the report, the Russian attack also hit a house in the village of Pokrovsk, killing its 73-year-old owner. Russian forces are also said to have attacked Selidove. They reportedly killed a 60-year-old woman and injured her 36-year-old son and three other civilians. According to reports, four people were hospitalized. The Attorney General's Office has declared that it has launched an investigation into the attack as a suspected war crime. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy reports that Russian forces attacked one of the region's thermal power plants near the front line and halted electricity production. The Ministry of Energy also reports that 16 substations were left without power, leading to blackouts in the area.

21:42 St. Petersburg: "Unauthorized" memorial plaque for Prigozhin appears

A memorial plaque to "Wagner" boss Prigozhin is said to have been placed on the wall of his St. Petersburg office at Lieutenant Schmidt Embankment number 7, according to Radio Liberty, citing a report by "Fontanka". "Fontanka" posted photos of the memorial plaque on its Telegram channel. "The Hero of the Russian Federation, head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin, worked in this house from 2003 to 2023," the plaque reads. Apparently, the installation of the memorial plaque was not approved by the city council. As Fontanka reports, the owner of the building, Bar Service LLC, had previously approached the city's culture committee with a proposal to put up a plaque. However, the authorities had rejected this. Prigozhin died in August 2023 as a result of a private plane crash over the Tver region. Officially, the causes of the disaster are unknown. The funeral of Prigozhin, who bore the title of Hero of Russia, was not held in public, without the state honors due in such cases.

