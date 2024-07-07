20:11 Orban: Putin does not believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban states that Russian President Putin expressed doubt about an armistice agreement before serious peace talks begin. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such an armistice]. Zelenskyy also stated that he had no positive expectations, as the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin that the Ukrainians would use it against Russia," Orban told "Weltwoche" of Switzerland. Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, just a few days after meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused foreign funds by Ukrainian agencyThe European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent." The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for reconstruction and development of infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was dissatisfied that the agency had not used the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission.

19:08 Netherlands to deliver F-16 jets "immediately"New Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced during a visit to Ukraine that the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets would take place. "Since we have now received the approval for the delivery of the first F-16 jets, they will be delivered immediately," Veldkamp said in Kiev in front of journalists. The Netherlands had promised the Ukraine a total of 24 F-16 fighter jets. Veldkamp made no further comments on the delivery schedule.

18:32 Pregnant woman to hospital after Russian shellingFollowing Russian shelling of the city of Cherson, a pregnant woman was taken to the hospital, according to Ukrainian reports. "Kyiv Independent" reported this. The 32-year-old woman reportedly showed signs of smoke inhalation, the authorities reportedly added. In addition, several private houses were damaged in the district of Korabelnyi as a result of the attack.

18:05 Ukraine: Refineries in Russia hitThe Ukrainian armed forces claim to have carried out two successful drone attacks on refinery installations in southern Russia. Both refineries in the vicinity of the city of Krasnodar were reportedly hit at night, according to the news agency Unian, citing informed military sources. Several fuel tanks were set on fire in the attacks. According to the report, the fires were still burning in the afternoon. Thick smoke clouds were observed above both refineries. There is no comment from the Russian side.

17:46 Dutch Minister: Support for Ukraine is "unwavering"

The Netherlands intend to continue their resolute support for Ukraine following the latest government change, according to their Foreign and Defense Ministers. "I would like to emphasize that our support for Ukraine is unwavering," says new Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a visit with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in Kiev. Veldkamp adds that the Netherlands stand by Ukraine and will continue to support it politically, militarily, financially, and morally. Both ministers were received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kiev. In the Netherlands, the Party PVV of right-wing populist Geert Wilders is the strongest force in the new coalition government.

17:25 Ukraine: Another Russian Su-25 fighter jet shot down

The Ukrainian armed forces claim they have shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the contested area of Donetsk, according to military reports. The Russian jet was reportedly shot down near the city of Porkovsk by surface-to-air missiles and is now burning in the steppe of the Ukrainian Donbass.

17:03 India and Russia to simplify bilateral money transfers

A key focus of the upcoming summit between India and Russia, according to Indian newspaper "The Economic Times," will be the simplification of money transfers between the two countries. Plans are underway to develop mechanisms for easier and faster transactions. The background is Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system and the significant increase in bilateral trade since the Ukraine conflict. The meeting between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin takes place on Tuesday in Moscow.

16:46 Weidel, AfD leader, hopes for Trump's re-election due to Ukraine policy

AfD leader Alice Weidel expressed her hope for a re-election victory by Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November, among other reasons, due to his Ukraine policy. "I definitely support Donald Trump," Weidel said in a ZDF "Summerinterview." The AfD leader anticipates that a second Trump term would mean an end to Ukraine aid. Trump had "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial resources," Weidel said. "And I believe he will keep his word."

16:23 Ukraine: Russia hit false Patriot systems

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia struck false Patriot-Systems during an attack in the area of the Black Sea port of Yushne. These were installed to deceive the attackers. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launchers for Patriot air defense systems. Oleschtschuk also stated that during a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield, only decoys were hit.

16:03 Explosion series reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol

Explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol. According to Russian military reports, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense were destroyed over the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas. The civil defense is on the scene, but no further details were given.

15:42 Kiev can generate more power again

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has restored two-thirds of its own power generation capacities, which were lost due to Russian attacks, according to Petro Pantelieiev, the deputy head of the Kiev city administration. The Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's power generation capacities, Panteliejew added. "We plan to decentralize power and heating generation through the construction of small and medium power plants," Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter considers Germany's Ukraine policy with "certain concern"

Following the latest diplomatic meetings between Germany, Britain, and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter called on the German government to change its Ukraine policy. Both Poland and Britain are pushing for a more decisive stance against Russia. Hofreiter expressed his concerns about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he deemed not resolute enough, to Reuters. Hofreiter is known as a staunch advocate for much more extensive weapons deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Britain have raised some valid questions about the policy, particularly that of the SPD and the Chancellor," Germany needs to take on stronger leadership responsibilities in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on war economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"

Christoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference, sees economic problems in Russia as a peace opportunity for Ukraine. The shift to a war economy by Russian President Putin is mid-term economically devastating, Heusgen told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland in response to a question about whether he saw another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic challenges in the long run." The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen urges more pressure on countries like China, India, or Turkey, which continue to do business with Russia. "This will prolong the war," he criticizes.

14:39 Russia: Village in Donetsk region taken

The Russian army has taken control of another village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, according to Russian statements. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. On Saturday, Russian forces had reportedly captured the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donezk.

14:22 NATO summit in Washington could disappoint Selenskyj again

The 32 NATO countries will once again confirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine one day will become a member of the Alliance and will offer the country further military aid. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to join. It is unclear whether the NATO countries have managed to obtain the seven air defense systems that Ukraine is demanding to defend against ongoing Russian attacks. The NATO countries plan to approve new billions in aid for Kiev. Who will pay for it and for how long is, however, unclear. All are agreed in the NATO: A confrontation with Zelenskyy like at the last summit meeting in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mine clearing vehicles from Hamburg in use in UkraineA mine clearing vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region, according to the Hamburg Interior Ministry.

13:32 Insider: Russian munitions depot hit by drone attackA Russian munitions depot was reportedly hit by drones in the Woronesh region northeast of Ukraine (see entry 08:44). A member of the security services stated that the 9000 square meter depot was attacked by drones. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant explained.

13:03 Russia: Plans to use balloons to counter Ukrainian dronesRussia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by "The Telegraph". The so-called "Barrier" protective system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to the "Telegraph" report, a Russian aerospace and defense company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: One civilian death in Ukrainian attack on HorliwkaA civilian is reported to have been killed in Ukrainian shelling of Horliwka in the Russian-occupied region of Donetsk, according to the city's mayor, Iwan Prichodko, on Telegram. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on "heavy attacks by Ukraine" on the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen's appearance causes stir in UkraineThe situation at the front in Ukraine is deteriorating, but announced weapons deliveries from the West are reportedly delayed. There is also growing concern about a right-wing shift in France. An interview by Le Pen is causing particular attention, according to NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five dead after Russian attack on SelydoveThe Russians fired two Grad rockets at the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region. The Ukrainian governor of Donetsk, Wadym Filaschkin, reported on Telegram that five people were killed and eight were injured in the attack. The rockets reportedly hit an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the Donetsk region," Filaschkin wrote.

10:51 Governor: Air raid alarm in the Saporischschja regionAccording to the Ukrainian governor of Saporischschja, Iwan Fedorow, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. Fedorow announced air raid alarms in Saporischschja on Telegram.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian attack on ChersonAfter a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Cherson, there were several explosions in the city center. The governor of the Cherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on social media that there were explosions and that the Café "Lito" had caught fire. The building was reportedly destroyed to its foundations. The authorities released a video that was said to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW assesses no genuine negotiation intentions from Putin

According to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed no genuine willingness for negotiations following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban regarding his aggression against Ukraine. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington reports that Putin demanded Ukraine's capitulation through "demilitarization" and the surrender of significant territories that Russia currently does not occupy. Putin also rejected a two-day ceasefire in the conflict. Both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the ceasefire to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian intelligence reports successful destruction of Russian military installations

According to their own statements, Ukrainian intelligence, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force, set two Russian military installations in Donetsk on fire. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced this on social media. The area is currently under Russian control. In the city of Debaltseve, a fire was started in a logistics center where tank equipment and ammunition were stored. In the village of Nowoluhanske, the Russian radio jamming station R-330Zh "Zhitel" was reportedly set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian drones intercepted

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that it destroyed all 13 drones that Russia launched at targets in Ukraine overnight. In a Telegram short message, they also mention that Russia fired two Iskander-Raketen. The Air Force does not report whether the rakets were intercepted.

08:44 After Ukrainian drone attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

An explosion occurred in a warehouse with "explosive materials" in the Russian region of Voronezh following a Ukrainian drone attack. This was reported by the Russian governor of the region, Oleksandr Gusev, on social media. Gusev states that all drones were shot down. Debris from the falling drones reportedly caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev mentions an evacuation but no injuries or fatalities.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot air defense systems destroyed in Odessa

Two Patriot launchers for ground-to-air missile systems were destroyed in the Ukrainian region of Odessa, according to Russian news agencies, citing the Defense Ministry. Iskander-Raketen were used in the attack. The Patriot systems were located near the Juschnes harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at Pavlograd

In the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Serhii Lysak, on social media. There were no fatalities or injuries. In addition, Nikopol was shelled with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

07:09 Ukraine releases numbers on Russian lossesThe Ukrainian General Staff has released new casualty numbers for the Russian troops in Ukraine. According to this, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In the last 24 hours, the number of losses was reportedly 1,150. According to a report from Kiev, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were reportedly destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Ukraine claims that Russia has lost 8,155 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, and 360 planes, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates give lower casualty numbers - these are only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro RiverThe Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. The Ukrainian Navy posted images of the flotilla exercise on its Facebook channel. According to the report, combat engagements and mine clearance were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia advancing in the Donetsk regionRussian forces are reportedly advancing in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ukrainian military-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka are reportedly affected. In addition, it is reported that Ukrainian defense forces are pushing the Russians back in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern UkraineThe Russian forces have again attacked the Eastern Ukraine at night with so-called Kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy reports drone intrusions in several waves. There is currently no information on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is on fireAfter an accident at a gas pipeline, a fire is burning on the Crimea. The administration of the Crimea, installed by Russia, reports on Telegram that employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry are controlling the extent of the fire. The fire is near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been interrupted. "There is no danger to the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. No injuries have been reported. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian dronesRussian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were reportedly intercepted over the Belgorod region, which is frequently subjected to Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reports. Seven more drones were reportedly shot down in the Kursk region, according to Alexei Smirnov, Governor of the region further north and west. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled about ten villages during the day, Smirnov says.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 battles in Donetsk region

Heavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was hottest today in the area of Pokrovsk, in addition, the enemy was active in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reported in its evening situation report. All three mentioned cities lie in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A total of 123 battles took place during the day. Forty-one of these were reportedly from the area of Pokrovsk. There were nineteen attacks in Lyman and seventeen in Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that twenty-nine attacks at Pokrovsk have been repelled, twelve battles are still ongoing. The military leadership in Kiev is doing everything to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, according to the military command in Kiev.

22:18 Russians reportedly lost thousands of soldiers at Chassiw Jar

Russian troops reportedly suffered heavy losses in the battle for Chassiw Jar - according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson, 5000 men were either wounded or killed. The tenacious resistance of the Ukrainian defenders forced them to withdraw from a part of the village. The village has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Ukraine: Russia targeted decoys in air raid

In a reported air raid on the previous Wednesday, Russia allegedly destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot missile batteries - but, according to the Ukrainian Air Force commander, the Russians had fallen for a decoy. They had only destroyed decoys, Mikola Oeschtschuk said. The raid targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast and a supposed Patriot battery in the Odessa oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers arrive for joint anti-terror drills in Belarus

Chinese soldiers have arrived for a joint anti-terror exercise in Belarus (formerly White Russia). The exercise is scheduled to take place from July 8 to 19, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry on its Telegram channel. "This joint training helps to exchange experiences, improve the cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details have been provided about the planned exercises yet.

20:28 Zelenskyy: Russia will never again rule the Black Sea

President Zelenskyy announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This strategy is expected to be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never again rule the region.

19:41 Drone alarm - Romania scrambles F16s

The Romanian government has scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They did not need to intervene. No damages from drone wreckage have been reported, according to the Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

