Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsus

2 dead, 19 injured after block party shooting in Detroit, police say

Two people are dead and 19 others are injured after a shooting in Detroit, according to the Michigan State Police.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Police block off a portion of Rossini Drive in Detroit after a shooting Sunday, July 7, 2024.
Police block off a portion of Rossini Drive in Detroit after a shooting Sunday, July 7, 2024.

2 dead, 19 injured after block party shooting in Detroit, police say

The shooting unfolded early Sunday at a block party where someone opened fire shortly before 2:30 a.m. ET, CNN affiliate WDIV reported.

The 19 people who survived suffered “various injuries,” Michigan State Police said on X Sunday. It is unclear how many of the injured sustained gunshot wounds or how many were injured in other ways.

Authorities have not yet taken anyone into custody, according to police. State police said they are assisting the Detroit Police Department with the investigation.

“At this time, investigators and forensic personnel are analyzing all available evidence and will be continuing their work through the weekend,” Detroit police said in an emailed statement to CNN Sunday.

The statement continued: “DPD will be implementing a comprehensive new strategy regarding block parties and will provide full details tomorrow at a briefing with the chief and the mayor.”

CNN has reached out to the Michigan State Police for further information.

Law enforcement statistics and independent researchers have continually pointed to summer months as a time of increased gun violence in the United States – and July 1-7 is an especially violent period each year for both mass shootings and individual incidents.

CNN’s Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.

The investigation into the shooting is being led by both the Detroit Police Department and the Michigan State Police, working together.In light of the increased gun violence during summer months in the United States, the Detroit police have announced plans to implement a new strategy for managing block parties.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

A McDonald's location in New York, on Wednesday, April 6, 2023.
Economy

Why McDonald’s killed this menu item

McDonald’s once poured big marketing dollars into its salads. But since 2020, greens have been off the menu. That’s because the chain has concluded that when people go to McDonald’s, they just want a Big Mac.

 and  James Williams
Members Public