2 dead, 19 injured after block party shooting in Detroit, police say

The shooting unfolded early Sunday at a block party where someone opened fire shortly before 2:30 a.m. ET, CNN affiliate WDIV reported.

The 19 people who survived suffered “various injuries,” Michigan State Police said on X Sunday. It is unclear how many of the injured sustained gunshot wounds or how many were injured in other ways.

Authorities have not yet taken anyone into custody, according to police. State police said they are assisting the Detroit Police Department with the investigation.

“At this time, investigators and forensic personnel are analyzing all available evidence and will be continuing their work through the weekend,” Detroit police said in an emailed statement to CNN Sunday.

The statement continued: “DPD will be implementing a comprehensive new strategy regarding block parties and will provide full details tomorrow at a briefing with the chief and the mayor.”

CNN has reached out to the Michigan State Police for further information.

Law enforcement statistics and independent researchers have continually pointed to summer months as a time of increased gun violence in the United States – and July 1-7 is an especially violent period each year for both mass shootings and individual incidents.

CNN’s Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.

