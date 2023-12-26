German Ice Hockey League - 2:1 against Wolfsburg: Polar Bears celebrate third win in a row

The Eisbären Berlin have also won their third home game in six days in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL). On Tuesday afternoon, the team from the capital won 2:1 (0:0, 2:1, 0:0) against the Grizzlys Wolfsburg.

Tobias Eder and Jaedon Descheneau scored to secure a narrow but deserved victory. The Berlin team had previously beaten the Augsburg Panthers (6:5) on Thursday and the Nuremberg Ice Tigers (3:2 after a penalty shootout) on Saturday.

In front of 14,200 spectators in the sold-out arena at Ostbahnhof, the home side got off to a concentrated start and had the first chances to score. After a few minutes, the visitors also became more active and were now able to keep the encounter largely even.

As both teams defended solidly for a long time, goals were not scored until the second period. Eder scored for the hosts after a cross-ice pass from Yannick Veilleux, but Gerrit Fauser equalized just 61 seconds later when Wolfsburg were short-handed. The home side now increased the pressure and took the lead again with a goal from Descheneau.

Berlin also dominated the final period. But because they failed to capitalize on numerous clear opportunities, the game remained tense until the end.

Source: www.stern.de