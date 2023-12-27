195 people killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip within 24 hours

According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, 195 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip within 24 hours.

The spokesman announced on Wednesday that 16 families were affected. He spoke of "massacres". A further 325 people were injured. Since the beginning of the Gaza war on October 7, 21,110 people have been killed. More than 55,200 Palestinians have been injured. The figures cannot be independently verified. The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from the Islamist Hamas and other groups in Israel on October 7.

Source: www.ntv.de