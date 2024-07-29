Flight ends with an accident - 19-year-old without driver's license goes on a pursuit ride

After a pursuit through Hameln, the police arrested a 19-year-old man. The man did not have a driver's license, according to the police statement. The chase ended at night on a Monday, when the man was said to have driven his car into a pedestrian crossing.

Due to loud engine noise, the driver was noticed by a patrol that happened to be in the area for another case. A police officer stepped out onto the street to stop the car. The 19-year-old was reportedly driving more than the city-permitted 50 kilometers per hour. Instead of stopping, the 19-year-old allegedly held up the officer, who stepped back for safety.

Another police patrol pursued the 19-year-old until he ran a red light. He will be investigated for dangerous interference in road traffic and driving without a driver's license.

After the arrest, the 19-year-old's driving record revealed multiple traffic violations in Lower Saxony. The accidents he was involved in, partially due to his reckless driving, had been on the rise in recent months. Despite the incident, the young man was still eligible for an automatic reinstatement of his driver's license after completing a mandatory driving course. Subsequently, the police reported a decrease in criminality-related traffic accidents in Hameln following his arrest.

Read also: