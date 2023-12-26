Skip to content
19-year-old overturns his car: seriously injured

A 19-year-old driver has been seriously injured in an accident on the B51 federal highway in the district of Trier-Saarburg. The man lost control of his car on Monday evening near the village of Tawern during an unsuccessful overtaking maneuver, according to the police. The car veered off the...

A 19-year-old driver has been seriously injured in an accident on the B51 federal highway in the district of Trier-Saarburg. The man lost control of his car on Monday evening near the village of Tawern during an unsuccessful overtaking maneuver, according to the police. The car veered off the road to the right, overturned and came to rest on its roof. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The main road was closed for around an hour as the car had to be recovered with a crane.

