Northern Hesse - 19-year-old injures two teenagers with a folding knife

Ten minutes after the turn of the year, a 19-year-old stabbed two teenagers with a folding knife in the Werra-Meißner district, according to police. One of the two 16-year-old boys suffered a stab wound to his sternum and the other to his left forearm during the fight in Eschwege, police said on Monday. The two victims were taken to hospital. According to the police, the altercation was caused by a firecracker thrown in the direction of the suspected stabber and a 17-year-old.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de