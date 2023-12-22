District of Uckermark - 19-year-old injures parents with knife
A 19-year-old in the Uckermark district has attacked and injured his parents with a knife. According to the police on Friday, the attack took place on Thursday evening in the apartment they shared in Berliner Allee in Schwedt/Oder. After the knife attack, the parents managed to lock themselves in a room until the police arrived. A few minutes later, the officers arrested the 19-year-old.
Rescue workers took the man's parents to hospital with stab wounds. According to the police, the 19-year-old tested positive for drugs. He is now being investigated for dangerous bodily harm. The motive for the crime was initially unclear.
Statement
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de