District of Uckermark - 19-year-old injures parents with knife

A 19-year-old in the Uckermark district has attacked and injured his parents with a knife. According to the police on Friday, the attack took place on Thursday evening in the apartment they shared in Berliner Allee in Schwedt/Oder. After the knife attack, the parents managed to lock themselves in a room until the police arrived. A few minutes later, the officers arrested the 19-year-old.

Rescue workers took the man's parents to hospital with stab wounds. According to the police, the 19-year-old tested positive for drugs. He is now being investigated for dangerous bodily harm. The motive for the crime was initially unclear.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de