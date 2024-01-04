Accident - 19-year-old falls off the harbor ferry and has to be resuscitated

A 19-year-old man fell from a Hadag ferry into the River Elbe in the port of Hamburg and was resuscitated. He was pulled out of the cold water by a lifeboat on Wednesday evening without a pulse, a police spokesman said on Thursday morning. Following successful resuscitation, his condition in hospital is now stable. The young man had fallen overboard due to carelessness.

Source: www.stern.de