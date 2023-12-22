Lower Franconia - 19-year-old dies after traffic accident on B279

A 19-year-old woman has died after a traffic accident between Bad Neustadt and Schönau an der Brend. Her car collided with an oncoming car on the B279 in the district of Rhön-Grabfeld on Friday afternoon for an initially unclear reason, the police reported in the evening. The two occupants of the car were reportedly seriously injured and were taken to hospital. The 19-year-old was also initially taken to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries there. An expert was called in to clarify the cause of the accident.

