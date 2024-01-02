Skip to content
19-year-old dies after accident on federal highway

A 19-year-old man was walking on the Bundesstraße 22 near the hamlet of Kreuth, was hit by a car and died. The 20-year-old driver, who was coming from Cham in the direction of Grafenkirchen, was slightly injured in the accident on Monday evening, according to the police. According to the...

A warning triangle near the scene of an accident.
Traffic - 19-year-old dies after accident on federal highway

A 19-year-old man was walking on the Bundesstraße 22 near the hamlet of Kreuth, was hit by a car and died. The 20-year-old driver, who was coming from Cham in the direction of Grafenkirchen, was slightly injured in the accident on Monday evening, according to the police. According to the police, the driver was not found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They are looking for witnesses.

