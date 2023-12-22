Gambling - 19 million winnings so far with Lotto Hessen 2023

So far in 2023, 19 Lotto players from Hesse have won millions. The highest payout of the year in Hesse went to a player in the Rhine-Main region at the end of September, as Lotto Hessen in Wiesbaden announced in response to a dpa query (as of December 21). He had to share the €45 million prize pot of the 6aus49 lottery with a player from Lower Saxony and was paid €22.5 million. The million-euro prizes were also won in the Glücksspirale, Spiel 77 and Eurojackpot.

According to the statistics, players in the Offenbach district were particularly lucky this year: As many as three of the 19 Hessian million hits in 2023 went to this district. On St. Nicholas Day (December 6), a man in the district of Kassel scooped a prize of around 2.2 million euros.

The proverbial six right numbers in 6aus49 were won by 26 players from Hesse this year, according to Lotto Hessen. The winning margin in this lottery ranged from around 254,000 euros to the Hessian annual record sum of 22.5 million euros. As with the million-euro winnings, this list is also headed by the district of Offenbach: A total of five sixes were tipped there in 2023.

An internet bettor from the Main-Taunus district missed out on a million euro win in Spiel 77 at the end of February: with an additional €2.50 stake, she would have been around €2.2 million richer, according to Lotto Hessen. However, the woman had opted for the Glücksspirale on her lottery ticket, but not for participation in the supplementary lottery Spiel 77.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de