19:52 Military expert Gady: Situation for Ukraine "extremely precarious"

19:06 Ukraine: Russian Supersonic Bombers Severely Damaged

The Ukrainian military intelligence HUR claims responsibility for an attack on a Russian air force base in the far north near Murmansk. According to HUR representative Andrij Jussow speaking to the Unian agency, two Russian supersonic bombers of the Tupolev Tu-22M3 type were severely damaged in the attack. The claims could not be independently verified. "We're talking about an explosion over the location of the aircraft," he says, suggesting that the military airport might have been attacked by combat drones. The attack took place in the afternoon of July 25th, with the results only now becoming known. Repairs to the two bombers are expected to take several months, estimates Jussow.

18:52 Hungary Attracts Guest Workers from Russia - EU Outrage

There is outrage in the European Union over favorable Hungarian special rules for guest workers from Russia and Belarus. Given the geopolitical context of the EU's relations with Russia and Belarus, such a mechanism is highly questionable and raises very serious security concerns, write top representatives of the European political family EVP to EU Council President Charles Michel. The move could create serious loopholes for espionage activities and allow a large number of Russians to enter Hungary and the border-free Schengen area with minimal oversight. The EVP representatives call on the EU Council President to investigate the situation and discuss it at the next EU summit. They aim to take strict measures to protect the integrity of the Schengen area, limit the already existing security risk, and prevent other member states from taking similar initiatives in the future.

18:07 Ukraine: "That's Insanity" - Russian Troops Launch Another Massive Attack

After the Russian massive attack with 57 armored vehicles towards Kurachove a few days ago, there has been another similar attack. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense writes on X that the Kremlin troops attacked with the same number and failed again. The 79th Airborne Brigade destroyed or damaged 12 armored personnel carriers and 8 tanks, and eliminated dozens of soldiers. "You know what insanity is? Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result - like Russian occupiers," writes the Ministry of Defense. Experts from the Institute for War Studies (ISW) were already surprised after the first attack that Russia is still relying on such costly attacks. The US think tank attributed a lack of operational foresight.

17:27 Ukraine Reports Successful Strike on Russian TerritoryThe Ukrainian military claims to have attacked a Russian oil depot in the Kursk region last night. "Intelligence reports indicate that a fire broke out at the enemy facility following the attack," the Ukrainian General Staff announced on Facebook. Kursk, located on the border with Ukraine, has been a repeated target of Ukrainian attacks. Military expert Colonel Reisner recently told ntv.de: "Experts disagree, some say that Ukrainian drone attacks have caused a five percent drop in oil production, others estimate 15 percent. This means less money flowing into the Russian war economy. That's the Ukrainian calculation. But we can't yet see any measurable effect. These attacks will only show their impact over the coming months and years if Ukraine can continue them gradually."

16:40 Good News from the F-16 Fighter Jet Initiative for UkraineAccording to the "Wall Street Journal," the U.S. will equip Ukraine with crucial ammunition for F-16 fighter jets. "Despite limited stocks and production capacities, the Pentagon will provide F-16s with sufficient air-to-ground munitions, precision-guided bomb sets, and modern air-to-air missiles to meet Ukraine's urgent needs," the newspaper reports, citing a high-ranking official. Air-to-air munitions are used to combat targets in the sky, while air-to-ground munitions are used against targets on the ground. It is hoped that the F-16 jets will be able to attack Russian aircraft and airports in the border region and on Russian territory. Until now, they have often been able to fire on Ukrainian targets without interference, for example with devastating glide bombs. However, due to various issues, Kyiv's forces will likely only be able to deploy a few F-16 jets this year.

16:02 Several Opposition Figures Disappear Simultaneously in RussiaAt least five imprisoned opposition figures have been transferred to unknown locations in Russia. Among them are opposition politicians and activists who protested against Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, according to lawyers and human rights organizations. Transfers in the Russian penal system are generally opaque, but the simultaneous disappearance of several imprisoned opposition figures is very rare. The lawyers of imprisoned opposition politician Ilya Yashin announced on his Telegram channel that Yashin had been taken from his prison colony in the Smolensk region in western Russia "to an unknown location."

15:29 Prospects for Peace Remain Low Despite Recent StatementsDespite recent talk of peace on both Ukrainian and Russian sides, the prospects for a peaceful resolution remain low. The two sides are still too far apart. Russia continues to demand the cession of four Ukrainian regions and further guarantees, while Kyiv insists on the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko estimates that the war will continue until 2025. In an interview with RBC Ukraine, he speaks of an additional need of 12 to 15 billion dollars that the country requires. The Ukraine is heavily dependent on financial aid from abroad and also plans to raise taxes.

14:22 Russia Plans to Mitigate Sanctions with Crypto Payments

Russia is set to introduce international cryptocurrency payments this year, according to Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina. "We are already discussing the conditions of the experiment with ministries, agencies, and companies, and we expect the first such payments to take place by the end of this year," she said. The parliament is expected to pass the relevant law later today, allowing Russian companies to use cryptocurrencies in international transactions and coming into effect likely by autumn. Russia has faced significant delays in international payments with key trading partners due to many banks becoming more cautious in dealing with their Russian counterparts under pressure from Western regulators. This is largely due to sanctions imposed because of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

13:53 Ukraine Invites China's Foreign Minister

The Ukrainian government has invited China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a reciprocal visit. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Kyiv said that the government in Beijing has expressed interest. "We are ready to welcome Minister Wang Yi to Ukraine so that he can see firsthand the consequences of Russian aggression against our country," the spokesperson said. This could then lead to deeper discussions on a range of bilateral, regional, and international topics. Recently, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Beijing.

13:27 Russia Claims Capture of Town in Donetsk

Russian troops have taken the village of Piwdenne in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. In its statement, the ministry referred to the town by its Russian name, Leninskoe. Piwdenne is located in the Donetsk region, which Russia has declared annexed. Before the start of the Russian invasion, the village had around 1,400 inhabitants. Ukraine has not yet confirmed the capture.

13:02 US Sees Russia as Greatest Threat to US Election Disinformation

Russia is likely to try to influence the US presidential election in favor of Donald Trump, according to US intelligence, as reported by NBC News citing unnamed officials. According to their assessment, Russia continues to pose the greatest threat through disinformation to the election. In the past two presidential elections, Russia allegedly conducted a wide-ranging campaign and cyberattacks, particularly before Trump's election as US president in 2016. If Trump wins again, Ukraine may worry about US support, as the Republican has pledged to end the war quickly.

12:26 UK predicts minor Russian gains

The UK's intelligence service expects further tactical advances by Russian troops in the coming weeks. However, their operational capabilities remain limited due to factors such as inadequate training, high attrition rates, and a shortage of officers. This is according to the Ministry of Defence's daily update.

11:54 Georgian volunteer killed in action

Another Georgian volunteer fighting for Ukraine has been killed in the Luhansk region. The Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed this to Civil Georgia. The 47-year-old Bondo Gagnidze died during a skirmish. Since the start of the war, 54 Georgians have lost their lives in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

11:24 Russian sentenced to 14 years for planning pro-Ukrainian attack

A Russian military court has sentenced Artem Sanscharajew Sanscharaew to 14 years in prison for allegedly joining a pro-Ukrainian militia and plotting an attack. The prosecution accuses Sanscharaew of purchasing materials for Molotov cocktails "to undermine Russia's economic security and defense capabilities." Security forces reportedly foiled an attack on an electrical junction box. Sanscharaew is said to be a member of the pro-Ukrainian Legion Freedom of Russia, which consists of Russian citizens and claims armed incursions into Russian border regions.

10:55 Munz: Russia uses gaming console parts in weapons

Media reports reveal that Russian weapons continue to use western electronics. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz explains how this is possible despite sanctions and the role gaming consoles play in this.

10:27 Ukraine estimates daily war costs at €120 million

According to Ukraine's finance minister, each day of war costs the country around €120 million. In an interview with RBK-Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko estimated the monthly costs for security and defense at over €3.7 billion. Currently, the budget for this year is short by around €11 billion, which is set to be partly covered by tax increases.

Read more here.

09:46 Ukraine reports 440 attacks on Saporischschja in 24 hours

The Russian army attacked 12 locations in the Saporischschja region with a total of 440 attacks within 24 hours, according to the state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing the head of the regional military administration. 260 drones were reportedly in use.

09:01 Kupjansk reports attack with injured person

Russian troops attacked the city of Kupjansk in the Kharkiv Oblast this morning, injuring one person, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing the head of the local military administration. The 71-year-old victim was reportedly taken to a hospital.

08:11 Meloni criticizes China's support for Russia

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized China's support for Russia's war efforts, calling it a source of "major friction" during her visit to the country. China is considered close to Russia, having agreed to a "limitless partnership" just days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. China has not condemned Russia's invasion.

07:31 Reports of Explosion in Russian City of KurskAn explosion was heard and seen early in the morning over the Russian city of Kursk, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda citing the local governor and Russian Telegram channels. No damage has been reported so far. Later, the governor reported that four rockets were fired over the region during the night.

06:44 Russia Intensifies Pressure on Migrants to Serve at FrontTo cover the army's personnel needs, the Russian government is taking further steps to force migrants into military service. The Duma is preparing an initiative that would make obtaining a Russian passport mandatory for military service, as reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Proposals are also being reviewed that would require newly naturalized citizens to serve two years instead of one. Human rights activists and opposition figures report physical abuse to force migrants to sign military contracts, as well as threats to revoke citizenship and promises of a passport in exchange for military service.

06:08 Ukraine Must Prepare for Winter NowPresident Selenskyj said that Ukraine is already preparing for the coming winter to prevent a larger energy crisis. In his evening video address, he reported on a visit to the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which is frequently targeted by Russian attacks. "I held a meeting in Kharkiv to discuss security and energy issues, as energy is always one of the main topics," said Selenskyj. A significant portion of the Russian air and missile attacks over the past months has targeted the destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure.

05:29 Russian Navy Begins Large-Scale Fleet ExercisesThe Russian navy has begun large-scale fleet exercises involving around 20,000 soldiers and 300 ships and submarines. The maneuver aims to test the military command structures of three fleets and the Caspian Flotilla, as reported by Russian news agencies citing the defense ministry. In addition to the ships and submarines, around 50 aircraft and more than 200 units of military special equipment are being used.

03:48 Wadephul: Missile Deployment "Necessary Response of NATO"Defense expert of the Union faction Johann Wadephul continues to see the need for a Bundestag debate on the planned deployment of US long-range weapons in Germany. "Of course, the Bundestag must discuss this question. The communication of the federal government on this is disastrous," said the CDU politician to the "Rheinische Post". "If such an important decision is only communicated via a press conference, we lose the necessary support in parliament and in the public," warns Wadephul. Nevertheless, there are convincing arguments, according to the defense expert. "The deployment is the necessary response of NATO to an already existing threat from Iskander missiles stationed by Russia in the Kaliningrad region. This directly threatens Germany and potentially restricts our political room for maneuver. Therefore, we should welcome the planned deployment," says Wadephul.

01:19 BSW: Long-range missiles increase war risk for GermanyBSW chair Amira Mohamed Ali criticizes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the debate about the stationing of US long-range missiles in Germany. "Of course, Scholz should not have made such a far-reaching decision without the parliament," she told the "Rheinische Post". "After all, we're talking about a measure that directly increases the risk of war for Germany." Mohamed Ali, who is co-chair with Sahra Wagenknecht, emphasizes: "The stationing of US long-range missiles in Germany is another step towards military escalation. This is a highly dangerous course that the federal government should turn away from."

23:35 USA delivers more missiles to UkraineThe US government announces further military aid to Ukraine worth $1.7 billion. The package, worth around $1.6 billion, includes ammunition for air defense, artillery, and mortars, the government said (see also entry at 19:58). It also includes missiles for fighting ships and tanks. John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, says the Ukraine is receiving "key capabilities for combat". The US will deliver air defense missiles of the type Nasams and ammunition for multiple rocket launchers of the type Himars. However, the US Department of Defense refuses to clarify which weapons are being taken from US stocks with permission from President Joe Biden and which will be delivered to the front in months or years through long-term contracts.

22:14 Mayor: Transport of Russian military equipment to Saporischschja has "increased significantly"The transport of Russian military equipment to the Saporischschja region via the occupied Mariupol in the Donetsk region has "significantly increased," says Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of the city in exile. The news comes days after a Ukrainian military spokesman confirmed that Russia has reinforced its forces in the Saporischschja Oblast and sent at least 2,000 more soldiers there in the last few weeks. Although Russia has stationed around 90,000 soldiers in the region, intelligence information suggests that a significant change in hostilities in the Oblast is unlikely, the spokesman adds.

21:07 Ukraine pushes for clarification of background of attack on prison in OlenivkaUkraine is calling on international investigators to speed up the investigation of a deadly attack on a prison controlled by Russia two years ago. "Two years ago, Russia carried out a terrorist attack against Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka. I call on the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to fulfill their mandate and investigate this war crime," writes Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets on X. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called for Moscow to be held accountable for "one of the worst Russian crimes of this war". At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the bombing of the prison in the region of Donetsk controlled by pro-Russian separatists on July 29, 2022. According to Ukrainian reports, around 130 more people were injured. Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the attack.

20:35 Ukraine Charges Two Pro-Russian Collaborators for Killing POWs

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office has announced that it has identified and charged in absentia two pro-Russian collaborators who headed the Russian POW camp in Olenivka, in the occupied territories, where dozens of POWs were killed in an explosion in 2022. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the investigation took into account statements from 20 victims and 30 eyewitnesses, as well as forensic evidence from the deceased. The two former commanders were charged in absentia for violating the laws of war. Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated that the two former commanders are Ukrainian collaborators identified as Serhii Yevsiukov and his deputy Dmytro Neiolov. According to the SBU, Yevsiukov and Neiolov were dismissed from their positions in November 2022 and are currently hiding in the Russian-occupied territories.

You can read all previous developments here.**

Following the text, two potential sentences that could contain the term 'Cyberwar' could be:

In response to the ongoing Russian cyberattacks, international cybersecurity agencies are strengthening their defenses to protect critical infrastructure. The EU is considering implementing harsher penalties for countries engaged in cyberwar activities, after ongoing attempts to interfere with EU elections.

Read also: