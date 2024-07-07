19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian authority

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian infrastructure agency misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent". The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for reconstruction and development of infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Economichna Pravda" on Friday that the EU commission-provided 150 million Euros were not used. The ministry stated that the EU delegation in Ukraine is dissatisfied with the fact that the agency has not used the EU-commission provided funds.

19:08: Netherlands to deliver F-16 jets "immediately" Dutch new Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said during a visit to Ukraine that the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will take place. "Now that we have received the approval for the delivery of the first F-16 jets, they will be delivered immediately", Veldkamp said in Kiev in front of journalists. The Netherlands had promised Ukraine a total of 24 F-16 fighter jets. Veldkamp made no further comments on the delivery schedule.

18:32: Pregnant woman hospitalized after Russian shelling According to Ukrainian reports, a pregnant woman was admitted to a hospital in the city of Cherson after Russian shelling. "Kyiv Independent" reported this. The 32-year-old woman reportedly showed signs of smoke inhalation, according to the authorities. In addition, several private houses were damaged in the area of Korabelnyi as a result of the shelling.

18:05: Ukraine: Refineries in Russia hit The Ukrainian military claims to have carried out two successful drone attacks on refinery installations in southern Russia. Both refineries in the vicinity of the city of Krasnodar were hit at night, according to the news agency Unian, citing informed military sources. Several fuel tanks were set on fire in the attacks. With reference to satellite images, it is further reported that the fires had not been extinguished by the afternoon. Thick smoke clouds had formed over both refineries. There is no comment from the Russian side.

17:46: Dutch Minister: Support for Ukraine is "rock solid" The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine, according to statements from its Foreign and Defense Ministers. "I would like to emphasize that our support for Ukraine is rock solid", says the new Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a visit with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in Kiev. Veldkamp states that the Netherlands stands by Ukraine and will continue to support it politically, militarily, financially, and morally. Both ministers were received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kiev. In the Netherlands, the Party PVV of the right-wing populist Geert Wilders is the strongest force in the new coalition government.

17:25: Ukraine: Russian jet shot down The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the contested area of Donetsk, according to military reports. The Russian jet was shot down near the city of Porkovsk by surface-to-air missiles and "is now burning in the steppe of the Ukrainian Donbass", it is further reported.

17:03 India and Russia aim to simplify bilateral money transfers

According to the Indian newspaper "The Economic Times," simplifying money transfers between India and Russia will be a focus of the upcoming summit between the two countries. Mechanisms for easier and faster payments are to be developed. The background is Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system and the significant increase in bilateral trade since the Ukraine conflict. The meeting between India's Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin takes place on Tuesday in Moscow.

16:46 Weidel hopes for Trump's victory in the US presidential election due to Ukraine policy

AfD leader Alice Weidel expressed her hope for a victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November, mainly due to his Ukraine policy. "Definitely, I'll be voting for Donald Trump," Weidel said in the ZDF "Summer Interview." The AfD chairwoman hopes that a re-election of former US President Trump would lead to the suspension of Ukraine aid. Trump had "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial resources," Weidel said. "And I believe he'll keep his word."

16:23 Russia hits fake Patriot systems in Ukraine

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia struck fake Patriot-Systems instead of the actual ones during an attack near the Black Sea port of Yuschne. These were installed to deceive the attackers. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launchers for Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. After a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield, Oleschtschuk reported that only decoys had been hit.

16:03 Explosion series reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol

Explosions are being reported from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol. According to Russian military reports, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense were destroyed over the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas. The TASS news agency reports that the civil defense is in action, but no further details were provided.

15:42 Kiev can generate more electricity again

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has reportedly restored two-thirds of its own electricity generation capacity, which had been lost due to Russian attacks. Petro Pantelieiev, the deputy head of the Kiev city administration, made the announcement. Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's electricity generation capacity, Pantelieiev added. "We plan to decentralize power and heat generation through the construction of small and medium-sized power plants," Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter views German Ukraine policy with "certain concern"

Following Germany's recent rapprochement with Britain and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter called for a change in Germany's Ukraine policy. Both Poland and Britain have advocated a more decisive stance towards Russia. Hofreiter expressed his concern about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he felt was not resolute enough. Hofreiter is known as a strong advocate for significantly increased arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Britain have raised legitimate questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor," Hofreiter told Reuters. Germany needs to assume stronger leadership responsibility in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on Russia's Economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"

The Chief of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, sees economic problems in Russia as a potential chance for peace in Ukraine. The shift to a war economy by Russian President Putin is mid-termly "economically devastating," according to Heusgen in an interview with the German Press Agency (RND) regarding whether he sees another way besides military strength to achieve peace. "Putin will face significant economic difficulties in the long run." The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen calls on countries like China, India, or Turkey to put more pressure on Russia for continuing business dealings. "This will prolong the war," he criticizes.

14:39 Russian Army Takes Control of Another Village in Donetsk Region

The Russian army, according to its own reports, has taken control of another village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The village of Tschigari is now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. On Saturday, Russian forces, according to Moscow's reports, had already captured the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk.

14:22 NATO Summit in Washington Could Disappoint Selenskyj Again

The 32 NATO countries will once again confirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the Alliance and will offer it further military aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to join. It is unclear whether the NATO will have obtained the seven air defense systems that Ukraine demands to defend against continuing Russian attacks. The NATO plans to approve new billions of dollars in aid for Kiev. However, it is unclear who will provide it and for how long. All in the NATO agree: A confrontation with Selenskyj like at the last summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius a year ago should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mine Clearance Vessels from Hamburg in Use in Ukraine

A mine clearance vessel from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region. The Hamburg Interior Senate reports this. Senator Andy Grote of the SPD had handed over the first of four mine clearance vessels to the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in mid-May. Three more are expected to follow by August.

13:32 Insider: Russian Munitions Depot Hit by Drone Attack

A Russian munitions depot was hit by drone attacks, according to reports from Ukrainian security circles in the Voronezh region northeast of Ukraine. A member of the security circles said that the 9,000 square meter large depot was attacked by drones. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant added.

13:03 Russia Plans to Use Balloons to Counter Ukrainian Drones

Russia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter long-range Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by "The Telegraph." The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to the "Telegraph" report, a Russian air and space company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: A Civilian Dead after Ukrainian Attack on Horlivka

According to the mayor of Horlivka, Ivan Prichodko, on Telegram, a civilian is reportedly dead following a Ukrainian attack on Horlivka in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reports of "heavy attacks by Ukraine" on the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen's Appearance Causes Stir in Ukraine

The situation at the frontline in Ukraine worsens, with announced weapon deliveries from the West reportedly delayed. Additionally, concerns over a right-wing shift in France are growing. An interview by Le Pen is causing particular attention, as reported by NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five Dead after Russian Attack on Selydove

The Russians have launched two guided bombs onto the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were reportedly killed and eight were injured in the attack. Filaschkin noted that the bombs landed in an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the Donetsk region," he wrote.

10:51 Governor: Air Alarm in the Region of Zaporizhzhia

According to the Ukrainian governor of Zaporizhzhia, Ivan Fedorov, the Russians are attacking the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. He announced this on Telegram. Consequently, an air alarm has been declared in Zaporizhzhia.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian Attack on Chernihiv

Following a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, there have been several explosions in the city center. This was announced by the governor of the Chernihiv region, Oleksandr Prokudin, on social media. Additionally, the café "Lito" reportedly caught fire. The building was reduced to its foundation. The authorities have released a video that is said to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW Sees No Real Willingness for Negotiations from Putin

According to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin, following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, shows no real willingness for negotiations in his war against Ukraine. The analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington report that Putin demanded "demilitarization" and the surrender of significant territories, which Russia currently does not occupy. Putin also rejected a firebreak in the conflict for two consecutive days. The Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the firebreak to reorganize and rearm their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Intelligence Reports Successful Destruction of Russian Military Installations

According to their own reports, Ukrainian intelligence, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force, have set two Russian military installations in Donetsk on fire. This was announced by the Ukrainian intelligence service (SBU) on social media. The area is under Russian control. In the city of Debaltseve, a logistics center, where tank equipment and ammunition were stored, was set on fire. In the village of Novoluhanske, the Russian radio transmitter station R-330Zh "Zhitel" was reportedly set on fire.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian drones intercepted

The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have destroyed all 13 drones shot down by Russia over targets in Ukraine overnight. According to a Telegram message from the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia also fired two Iskander-Raketen. The Air Force does not report whether the rakets were intercepted.

08:44 After Ukrainian drone attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

An explosion broke out in a warehouse in the Russian region of Voronezh after a Ukrainian drone attack. According to the Russian governor of the region Voronezh, Oleksandr Gusev, in social media posts. Gusev states that all drones were shot down. Debris from the falling drones reportedly caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev reports an evacuation, but no injuries or fatalities.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot air defense systems destroyed in Odessa

According to Russian news agencies, citing the Defense Ministry, two launchers for Patriot ground-to-air missile systems were destroyed in the Ukrainian region of Odessa. Iskander-Raketen were used in the attack. The Patriot systems were reportedly near the Juschnes harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at Pavlohrad

In the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrowsk region. This was reported by the governor of Dnipropetrowsk, Serhii Lysak, in social media. There were no fatalities or injuries. In addition, the Russians reportedly shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Three women were reportedly injured. In the city, several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian losses

The Ukrainian General Staff has published new figures on Russian troop losses in Ukraine. According to this, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In the past 24 hours, the number of losses is reported to be 1,150. According to the report from Kiev, in addition, two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were destroyed. Overall, Russia is reported to have lost 81,555 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, 360 planes, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine since the start of the large-scale attack. Western estimates give lower loss figures - but they are only minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro River

The Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. Images of the flotilla exercise were posted on the Ukrainian Navy's Facebook page. According to the post, combat actions and mine countermeasures were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia captures territories in the Donezk region

Russian forces are reportedly advancing in the Donezk region. This is according to the Ukraine-affiliated channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka are reportedly affected. Furthermore, it is stated in the report that Ukrainian defense forces are pushing back the Russians in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have again attacked the Eastern Ukraine at night with so-called kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy report drone intrusions in several waves. There is currently no information on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is on fire

Following an accident at a gas pipeline, a fire is burning on the Crimea. The Crimean Emergency Situations Ministry reports on Telegram that employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry are controlling the extent of the fire. The fire reportedly broke out near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort town of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been disrupted. "There is no danger to the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. No injuries have been reported. It is unknown what type of accident caused the fire.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian drones

Russian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which is reportedly subjected to almost daily Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reports. Seven more drones were shot down in the Kursk region, according to Alexey Smirnov, Governor of the neighboring and northwestern regions. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled approximately ten villages during the day.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 engagements in the Donezk region

Heavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was most intense today in the Pokrowsk area, as well as in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reports in its evening situation report. All three mentioned cities are located in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donezk. A total of 123 engagements were reported during the day. Forty-one of these reportedly took place near Pokrowsk. There were nineteen engagements near Lyman and seventeen near Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that twenty-nine engagements near Pokrowsk have been repelled, twelve engagements are still ongoing. The defenders are making every effort to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, according to the military leadership in Kiev.

22:18 Russians are said to have lost thousands at Chassiv Yar

Russian troops suffered heavy losses in the battle for Chassiv Yar - according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson, over 5000 men were reportedly wounded or killed. The determined Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from a part of the town. The village has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Russia: Air strike hits decoys in Ukraine

During a Russian air raid on the previous Wednesday, Russia is said to have destroyed a Mig-29 jet and two Patriot missile batteries - but, according to the Ukrainian Air Force commander, Nikola Oeschtschuk, the Russians fell for a decoy. They had only destroyed decoys, he said. The attack targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast and a supposed Patriot battery in the Odessa oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers arrive for joint maneuvers in Belarus

Chinese soldiers have arrived in Belarus (formerly White Russia) for a joint anti-terror exercise. The maneuvers will be held from the 8th to the 19th of July, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel. "The joint training will help exchange experiences, improve cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the groundwork for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details about the planned exercises have been released yet.

20:28 Zelenskyy: Russia will never rule the Black Sea again

President Zelenskyy announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This strategy will soon be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never rule the area again.

19:41 Drone alarm - Romania scrambles F16s

The Romanian government has scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They did not need to engage. No damages have been reported from drone debris, according to the Romanian Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

