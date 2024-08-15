19:30 report: US and Ukraine on supply of long-range cruise missiles 'at advanced stage'

Talks between Ukraine and the U.S. government of President Joe Biden over the delivery of long-range missiles are reportedly in an advanced stage. The Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent" reports this, citing a source from the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source says, adding that a timeframe in the fall of this year is being considered. The U.S. daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's administration is "open" to supplying Kyiv with long-range missiles to reinforce the recently provided F-16 fighter jets. Since the beginning of Russia's attack, Kyiv has been pressing the U.S. to provide its military with long-range missiles to attack Russia's military infrastructure and logistics deep within Russia.

19:16 Lithuania sends new military aid package to UkraineAs part of Lithuania's military support for the Ukrainian army, Lithuania is sending a new package consisting of trailers, trailers, and folding beds. "Ukrinform" reports this, referring to the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense. According to this, in August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone single-shot suppressors, off-road vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and weapons parts have been transferred to Ukraine.**

18:51 Cardinal Woelki: Ukraine war must not be forgotten in GermanyThe Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki wants to continue supporting aid organizations and people in Ukraine in the Russian war of aggression. During a multi-day stay in the country, he gained the impression that the war would continue for longer. This makes him "deeply affected," says Woelki in Kyiv. "That's why it's important that the war doesn't fade from our memory in Germany." During his stay, which is expected to last until Monday, Woelki had planned meetings with representatives of various aid projects. His program included appointments in Lviv (Lviv), Kyiv, Bucha, and Irpin. Above all, after his visit to Bucha, he became aware of how important standards like the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, are. On site, he said, it became very clear to him that these standards had not been upheld in Bucha. Bucha stands out as a symbol of atrocities in the war, with some bodies found with their hands tied behind their backs.**

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, the Archdiocese of Cologne has supported aid projects in Ukraine with more than 1.2 million euros, according to its own statements. "We must catch the people," says Woelki. "We will continue to be engaged." One must stand by the Ukrainians, but also see that people on the other side are also losing relatives, he said, looking at Russia.**

18:29 Ukraine Reports Increased Russian Attacks in Kherson RegionRussian troops are intensifying their activities near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region, prompting Ukrainian forces to seek new positions, says Dmytro Lykhovyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Tavria military group. The small village is a key settlement in the heavily contested Dnipro bridgehead in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, where fewer than 1,000 people lived before the war against Ukraine began. "Seven (Russian) attacks were repelled at a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson Oblast, north of the village of Krynky, where our units have taken up new positions. The enemy is more active there than it was last week," says Lychowii on Ukrainian state television. Due to the marshy terrain, it is difficult to build fortifications, establish observation posts, and take up firing positions in the area, the spokesperson adds. "When Russian troops use artillery in hot weather and drop incendiary munitions from drones, fires break out." This makes it difficult to hold positions, and Ukrainian forces have to relocate, Lykhovii adds.

18:05 Russian Medium-Range Bomber Crashes in SiberiaThe Russian air force has lost a medium-range bomber of the Tu-22M3 type (NATO code Backfire) in a crash in Siberia. The aircraft crashed in uninhabited territory near Irkutsk during a routine flight, the state news agency TASS reports. The crew was able to bail out with parachutes. A technical problem with the four-seat supersonic bomber was cited as the cause of the incident.

The bomber was developed in the late 1960s and produced in various versions until 1993. Originally designed as a long-range bomber, the refueling probe was removed after arms control negotiations, making it a medium-range bomber. The Tu-22 can be loaded with guided missiles, cruise missiles, and possibly also the hypersonic "Kinshal" missile.

17:34 Ukraine Reports Dead and Injured in Russian Guided Bomb Attacks on Kharkiv RegionAuthorities report several attacks by Russian forces using guided bombs in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, resulting in deaths and injuries. In the Kupiansk district, Russian troops hit a civilian enterprise, killing two civilians and injuring one, according to the state-run Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform," citing a Telegram post by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the military administration of the region. In another guided bomb attack on the city of Solotschiw, six people were injured, including a 12-year-old child, the regional police communications department reported on Telegram.

17:03 Lukashenko calls again for talks between Russia and Ukraine

Against the backdrop of Ukraine's offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko has once again called for negotiations. "We should sit down at the negotiating table and put an end to this conflict. Neither the Ukrainians, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need it," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian state TV Rossija, according to Belarusian news agency Belta. Belarus, a Russian ally, has supported Moscow in its war against Ukraine since the beginning, allowing Russian troops to use its territory to invade northern Ukraine. Lukashenko has repeatedly offered his services as a mediator for peace talks. Now, he stresses that the West, especially high-ranking U.S. representatives, are interested in escalating the conflict. "They want us to destroy each other," Lukashenko said. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion since February 2022.

16:46 General Freuding: Ukrainians aware of risk in their operation

Christian Freuding, the military coordinator of German Ukraine aid, can understand Ukraine's decision to launch an offensive into Russian territory. "Wherever the military leader sees an opportunity to take the initiative, he must seize it. According to my impressions and conversations, the Ukrainians are indeed aware of the risk they are taking with this operation, but it can lead to significant momentum if it is successfully executed," Freuding said in the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt". Freuding had been in Ukraine for talks in recent days. The advance is a "good indicator that the Ukrainian armed forces still have the will and capability to succeed in this war and win it," Freuding explained.

"The strength of the Ukrainian armed forces for this attack operation is four brigades, which is 4,000 to 6,000 soldiers. They are supported by 2,000 to 4,000 men and women in logistics and air defense from Ukrainian territory," Freuding said. The depth of the captured territory is approximately 30 kilometers, and the width is approximately 65 kilometers. "The total area in which Ukrainian forces are operating - not controlling, but operating - is estimated at around 1,000 square kilometers. This is significant because it is roughly the same order of magnitude as the territory lost by the Ukrainian armed forces to Russian forces since the beginning of the year."

16:19 Reports: Ukraine deploys British Challenger 2 tanks on Russian territory

In the ongoing border crossing operation by Ukraine into Russia, the Ukrainian army is deploying British Challenger 2 tanks, according to consistent reports from British media BBC and Sky News citing unnamed sources. Previously, the British Defense Ministry stated that there was no change in policy and that Ukraine had the right to use British-supplied weapons on Russian territory, excluding Storm Shadow missiles. The ministry did not comment on the specific weapons used in the current operation on Russian territory. Anonymous sources told BBC and Sky News that this includes modern Challenger 2 tanks. At least 14 of these tanks have been in use in Ukraine since January 2023, with one British tank confirmed destroyed in September 2023.

15:58 Ukraine Denies Involvement in Nord Stream Sabotage Again

The Ukrainian government has once again denied involvement in the sabotage act against the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream. Instead, it is very likely that Russia is responsible for the September 2022 attack, according to an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mychailo Podoliak, who told Reuters today. "Such an act requires significant technical and financial resources," Podoliak said. "And who had all that at the time of the attack? Only Russia." Three of the four pipelines, through which Russian gas was pumped directly to Germany, were destroyed in the attacks. The Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe is leading the investigation. On Wednesday, it was reported that a first arrest warrant had been issued against a Ukrainian living in Poland. However, the diving instructor managed to flee to Ukraine. It is suspected that the act is related to Russia's war against Ukraine, which began with the invasion in February 2022.

15:40 Zelensky Reports Capture of Russian City of Sudja

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers have completely taken control of the Russian city of Sudja in the Kursk region. A military command center of the Ukrainian army will be established there, Zelensky said (see entry 15:21). The Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 had already broadcast footage on Wednesday that was said to show the town, located about ten kilometers from the border, under Ukrainian control. Burnt-out Russian military vehicle columns and Ukrainian soldiers distributing aid to locals and removing Russian flags from administrative buildings can be seen.

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command in Region Kursk

After Ukrainian troops advanced into the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, Kyiv has established a military command for the territory it controls there. The command is to ensure the maintenance of law and order and the priority needs of the population, said Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. General-Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the commander of the command. Syrskyi further said that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive.

14:57 Moscow Announces More Troops for Border Regions

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has announced more troops and resources for the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk bordering Ukraine. The General Staff has prepared a plan with additional measures, Belousov said in Moscow. "This primarily involves improving the efficiency of the troops management system in cooperation with other security agencies," Belousov said at the meeting on the protection of the Russian border region. The focus was reportedly on the Belgorod region. He will personally oversee the implementation of the plan, he said. It is about protecting the territorial integrity of Russia, the population, and the infrastructure in the border regions. Accordingly, the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies are to better coordinate their work. The Defense Ministry also reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory again. These claims could not be independently verified.

14:26 Media Campaign and State of Emergency - Russia Complains: Are Victims of Ukrainian Aggression

The Ukraine conflict has long since evolved into a war of images. Video footage shows destroyed military positions, media channels report alleged partial victories. Moscow is now using the current Kursk offensive to spread another distorted narrative.

13:58 Russians Flee Border Region: "We Hid in the Bushes"

Following the advance of Ukrainian soldiers into the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report moments of anxiety. "We hid in the bushes," says Tatjana Anikejewa to Russian state television. According to her own account, she had to leave the village of Sudscha in a hurry. "The sound of gunfire continued non-stop. The house was shaking," she says.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian Missile Intercepted Over Lgov

For over a week, Ukrainian troops have been fighting with Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing in the Russian region of Kursk. The acting governor of Kursk, Alexej Smirnow, ordered the evacuation of the district of Gluschkowo, located northwest of Sudscha. The evacuation order suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing there. According to Russian reports, more than 120,000 residents of the region have already been brought to safety. Russian troops have intercepted a Ukrainian missile over the city of Lgov in the Russian region of Kursk, according to the acting governor Alexej Smirnow. Falling debris injured two locals, he reports.

13:18 Russia: Captured Village of Iwaniwka in Donetsk

Russian troops have captured the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to the Russian government in Moscow. The state-run Russian news agency Interfax reports this, citing the Ministry of Defense.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia has Transitioned to More Active Sabotage"

Following the suspicion of sabotage in the Cologne-Wahn barracks, the question arises: How secure is Germany against hybrid attacks from Russia? Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter beginning after a phase of relaxation. Right and left-wing extremists play an important role in this.

12:11 Little Relief for Eastern Front Despite Advance into Russian Territory

The Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the eastern front of the country. Despite the Ukrainian advance into Russian territory on the northern border, the main front in Ukraine will not be relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to maintain the majority of its troops in this direction and is trying to achieve successes," says the officer Serhij Zehozkij on television. The Ukrainian General Staff counts 58 engagements. This is the highest number of engagements reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "This would cause great stir in Russia"Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being deployed to the Kursk Oblast to halt the Ukrainian advance. ntv-Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of a US citizen in Russia.

11:02 Chechen unit aims to retake location in KurskThe Russian troops have reportedly retaken the village of Martynowka in the Kursk Oblast, according to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit, General-Major Apti Alaudinow, as stated on Russian state television. However, such reports on the battlefield cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's soldiers in Kursk simply fledThe situation in the Kursk region, attacked by Ukrainian military, remains unclear. However, President Selenskyj sheds some light on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the area complain of being abandoned by the Russian leadership and military.

10:13 Russia declares state of emergency for region BelgorodThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency for the Belgorod Oblast. This was previously declared for the neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers suddenly entered on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko explains that the situation in Belgorod remains complex and tense. "As a result of the terrorist attacks by Ukrainian armed groups in the Belgorod Oblast, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, and there are dead and injured."

10:00 Defense ministers of Ukraine and USA consult on situationThe Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has consulted with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin about the combat situation and the military needs of Ukraine. Umerov also thanked Austin for "the continuous and comprehensive support since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia," the Defense Ministry in Kyiv reports.

09:31 WSJ: Selenskyj approved Nord Stream sabotagePrivate businessmen allegedly initiated a small operation, supervised by a high-ranking general, to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, the "Wall Street Journal" reports. President Selenskyj initially approved the plan but later unsuccessfully tried to stop it. The act of sabotage, which cost 300,000 dollars, was ultimately carried out by a small crew of six on a small yacht. "I always laugh when I read media speculation about a large-scale operation involving intelligence services, submarines, drones, and satellites," an officer involved in the plot told the newspaper. "It all came from a drunken night and the iron will of a handful of people who had the courage to risk their lives for their country." Selenskyj reacted after CIA intervention and wanted to stop the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valeriy Saluschnyj, continued the sabotage.

08:48 Ukraine: All 29 Russia-launched drones shot downUkraine reports that it has shot down all 29 drones launched by Russia overnight into Thursday. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, it is reported.

08:08 Ukraine destroys Russian Kasta radar - Cost: 60 million dollarsMilitary intelligence counterintelligence officers in Ukraine, in cooperation with the country's defense forces, have destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the war zone of Saporishshya. This is reported by the press office of the SBU. The long-range reconnaissance radar costs around 60 million dollars to manufacture. "In essence, this radar was the 'eye' of the Russian air defense that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the background, carefully camouflaged it, and moved it often. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the explanation reads.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to become 'buffer zone'The Ukrainian army states that it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine, and establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a large-scale offensive. "The establishment of a buffer zone in the region of Kursk is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy fire," says Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

06:45 Russia seeks workers for trench digging in Kursk via job portalsAs reported by CNN, Russian job portals are recruiting for positions in trench digging in the Kursk region, as Ukrainian military forces continue to gain ground in the Russian border area. Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. The job listings seek "general workers" capable of excavating defensive structures in the Kursk region, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine: Over 100 Russian soldiers captured in KurskThe Ukrainian military operating in the Kursk region has captured over 100 Russian soldiers, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian military has reportedly advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further evacuation ordered in KurskIn the Russian oblast of Kursk, more residents must leave their homes following Ukraine's advance. Governor Alexei Smirnov has ordered the evacuation of the village of Glushkovo, where approximately 4,500 people live, located 11 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that around 121,000 people had been evacuated or left the region on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff confirms attacks on Russian military airfieldsThe Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed attacks on four Russian air bases last night. Military aircraft and fighter jets of types Su-34 and Su-35 were stationed on the air bases in the oblasts of Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod. Key targets were oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The consequences of the attacks are still being assessed.

23:24 US Citizen Arrested in RussiaA Moscow district court has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative detention for "minor hooliganism". However, the country's top investigative authority had previously reported that a criminal case had been opened against the US citizen for using violence against an official, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. According to the Russian news agency TASS, the man refused to provide his personal details at a hotel and became aggressive, and then struck a police officer when taken to a police station. The US government is being cautious about the incident. "We are aware of reports of the arrest of another American citizen in Russia," says Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters. "We are working to gather as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and check if consular assistance is possible."

22:10 Ukraine Reports Russian Attack on Odessa PortRussia's military is reportedly targeting the port infrastructure of Odessa, according to Ukrainian authorities. At least two people were injured in the attack on the Black Sea facility, regional authorities reported. The two known cases involve a port employee and a driver of grain transports, according to the Prosecutor General's Office. The attack used a ballistic missile, the responsible governor, Oleh Kiper, added. Russia has not yet commented on the incident.

21:50 Pistorius Urges Vigilance After Sabotage Alerts in German MilitaryDefense Minister Boris Pistorius advises increased vigilance following security incidents at the Cologne-Wahn air force base and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We reacted quickly at both locations, sealed off access points, tightened controls, involved investigative authorities, and ordered lab tests. These incidents show that we must remain vigilant," Pistorius told the "Spiegel". "Of course, we are also reviewing our security measures and adjusting them if necessary. This is already in progress," the SPD politician emphasized. There are currently no concrete indications of a connection between the two events in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. "Now we have to wait for further investigation results and act calmly. We rely on the proven cooperation with the competent investigative authorities," Pistorius said (see also entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor Files First Charges in Espionage Scandal Involving RussiaThe Austrian prosecution office has filed charges for the first time against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott. This includes allegations of espionage for Russia. According to the indictment, Ott is accused, among other things, of ordering another employee, as an official of the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna, on behalf of a member of the right-wing populist party FPÖ, to gather information about the participants of a meeting of European intelligence services. Both Ott and the former FPÖ member Hans-Jörg Jenewein are charged with violating official secrets. They both face up to three years in prison. No date has been set for the trial. Specifically, Ott is accused of providing Jenewein with the names of several intelligence officers, thereby endangering, among other things, "the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities." Jenewein is also accused of leaking confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his participation in the investigative committee on the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After Sabotage Alarm at German Armed Forces: CDU Sees Defense Ministry ResponsiblePolice and state protection are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the Cologne-Wahn air force base due to suspicion of sabotage against the German Armed Forces. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were detected, a spokesperson for the German Armed Forces in Cologne said in front of the base. The CDU defense politician Serap Güler now sees the Defense Ministry responsible for clarifying open questions: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider was able to gain access to supposedly well-guarded military bases," she told "Der Spiegel". "At the same time, it is commendable that the German Armed Forces recognized the incidents early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24).

