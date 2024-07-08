19:24 "Putin wants to deliberately create new refugee flows"

Markus Reisner, Austrian Army Colonel, sees a calculation behind the Russian assault on critical infrastructure. Besides sabotaging Ukrainian weapons production, it is also about fostering new refugee movements and destabilizing Europe's politics.

18:59 Ukrainians shoot down five reconnaissance dronesThe Ukrainian Air Force shoots down five reconnaissance drones throughout the day. According to their own reports, the machines were summoned from the sky in the southern part of the country, including three ZALA types, a Supercam, and an Orlan 10.

18:41 Heil: Bureaucratic barriers for Ukrainians to be removedFederal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil is pushing for the removal of obstacles in integrating Ukrainian refugees into the German labor market. "We must tear down bureaucratic barriers in Germany," Heil said during a summer trip. The minister visited a sawmill and woodworking plant in Buchenbach (Baden-Württemberg), which employs numerous Ukrainian women and men. He called for quicker recognition of professions. Primarily, the federal states are responsible for this. Tighter housing and expanding childcare are also necessary, according to the minister. Companies should also not wait for Ukrainian women and men to speak better German, Heil urged. He advocated for the use of currently offered job-training language courses.

18:17 Rocket attack cost Russia potentially nine-figure sumAccording to rough estimates, Russia's rocket attack on Ukraine could have cost between 200 and 250 million US dollars. Forbes magazine reports this based on Ukrainian military sources. At least one ballistic missile of the type Kinschal was used, four Iskander and Kalibr- and Zirkon-cruise missiles. Thirty of the 38 missiles were shot down by Ukraine, according to their reports. The value of these alone was estimated to be between 160 and 200 million US dollars.

17:58 UN Security Council meets - Woodward: "Condemn Russia's cowardly and despicable attack"The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet, diplomats report, regarding Russia's attack on Kiev, which also hit a children's hospital. "We will condemn Russia's cowardly and despicable attack on the hospital," British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward declared at X. The application for a meeting was submitted by the USA, Great Britain, France, Ecuador, and Slovenia. Russia holds a veto power in the Security Council.

17:38 Lauterbach wants to bring sick Ukrainian children to GermanyThe German government plans to treat sick children from Ukraine in Germany. Lauterbach promised Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko that Germany would accept sick children in need at any time, Lauterbach wrote on X. The next evacuation flight was scheduled for Wednesday, according to SPD politician Lauterbach. It was reportedly planned before the attack on the children's hospital in Kiev. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev thanked Lauterbach at X "for active solidarity and compassionate humanity." This could "save children's lives." Lauterbach condemned the attack on the children's hospital. Putin once again showed through the "targeted attack on the children's hospital that he is a war criminal."

17:25 Eder: Utilize the deterrence window against Moscow "if possible"

Russia has been deliberately preparing for war for some time. Military commander of the Austrian armed forces, Philipp Eder, warns of a closing window of opportunity for NATO.

16:56 Thirty-one dead after missile attack

The number of casualties from the large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine continues to rise. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry in Kiev reports that "thirty-one people have died and 125 have been injured." In Kiev alone, "twenty people were killed and sixty-one were injured." According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian military fired thirty-eight rockets of various types at targets in Ukrainian cities. Thirty of these were intercepted by air defense. President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously spoken of over forty rockets that had been fired at the cities of Kiev, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

16:39 Brandenburg refinery operating without Russian oil at 80% capacity

One and a half years after the withdrawal from Russian crude oil, the important refinery PCK in Brandenburg, Germany, is achieving an operating capacity of around 80% with the help of new supply routes. This is what can be achieved with the current supply sources, said PCK CEO Rolf Schairer on the sidelines of a visit by the Federal Commissioner for Eastern European Policy Carsten Schneider. The value is significantly higher than the capacity at the beginning of 2023 but below the levels of previous years. The Federal Government considers the site secure. The refinery had long processed only Russian crude oil from the Druzhba pipeline.

16:22 Ukrainian intelligence: Russian cruise missile hits children's hospital

The lethal attack on a children's hospital in Kiev was carried out by a Russian cruise missile, according to findings by the domestic intelligence service SBU. At the scene, "relevant evidence, including fragments of the rear part of a Ch-101 rocket and a serial number," was found, the SBU statement says. At least two nurses were killed and seven other people, including children, were injured in the attack. Moscow had previously denied responsibility and claimed that the hospital was hit by debris from Ukrainian air defense rockets. No evidence was presented.

15:55 German government hopes for more air defense for Ukraine at NATO summit

The German government hopes for commitments at the NATO summit for the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine. The talks on the additional Patriot air defense systems requested by Kiev are ongoing and "may even be continued during the summit," says a high-ranking government representative in Berlin. "We understand the priority." Decisions on Ukraine's desired NATO membership are not planned.

15:40 Governor: One civilian dead in attack on Russian oblast Belgorod

According to the governor, a civilian was killed in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian oblast Belgorod. The man was injured in the village of Nikolskoje and later died. Three other people were injured. The number of injured could still increase. Belgorod borders Ukraine and has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks.

15:24 Zelensky: "What cynicism the cretins in the Kremlin are bringing out today"

President Zelensky reacts angrily to Russian claims that a missile defense error caused the damage to a children's hospital in Kiev. "What cynicism the cretins in the Kremlin brought out today, that it was allegedly the Ukrainian air defense and not a targeted missile strike that caused the damage," says the Ukrainian president at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Zelensky thanks all those who have posted videos online "on which it is clearly visible that it is not just a part of one or another missile, but a direct missile strike that killed and injured many people". Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had stated in a statement that a missile launched from the outskirts had caused the damage.

15:07 German government directly addresses Putin

The German government condemns the heavy Russian missile attacks on Ukraine sharply - including on a children's hospital in the capital Kiev. A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office in Berlin calls on Putin to "immediately end this attack war on so many innocent people". "The situation of civilians and children in Ukraine is in large parts dramatic."

14:55 Insider: NATO summit will clearly show support for Ukraine

The NATO summit from Tuesday to Thursday will send a clear message of support for Ukraine, according to a German government representative. The 32 NATO countries could pledge Ukraine up to €40 billion euros per year, which is expected at the meeting. NATO itself will not take an active role in the Ukraine.

14:47 Tusk: Decision on peace not without Ukraine

President Zelensky announces retaliation for the massive Russian missile attack, in which, according to Ukrainian reports, 29 people were killed. Ukraine will also apply for a meeting of the UN Security Council, says Zelensky during his visit to Warsaw. In addition, Ukraine expects concrete steps from its allies at the NATO summit this week regarding strengthening the Ukrainian air defense.

14:38 Tusk: Decision on peace not without Ukraine

Peace in Ukraine can only be achieved with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can make such a decision without Ukraine's involvement, Tusk said in Warsaw during Zelensky's visit. Both leaders sign a security agreement between their countries. Ukraine can count on Poland's support in its bid to join NATO.

14:24 After Putin's speech: Orban rules out Russian attack on NATO

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban is convinced that Putin does not intend to attack NATO, as he told the "Bild" newspaper: "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO." Orban added that it is impossible for Russia, not just for itself but for anyone in the world, to attack NATO because it is the strongest military alliance. However, he stressed that the condition for this is the preservation of NATO unity and the respect of Article Five of the NATO Treaty by all. This article regulates the mutual defense commitment in the Alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies shall be considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peace willingness appear"

Diplomatic representatives of several western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been killed and approximately 90 have been injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital was also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is a war against civilians. This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peace willingness appear," German Ambassador Martin Jäger wrote on X.

13:46 Ukraine demands more air defense systems - "Defensive capabilities are still insufficient"

The Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerow is urging his country's allies to make quick decisions regarding the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient," Umerow wrote on Telegram after the massive wave of Russian rocket attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the rocket attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed and dozens were injured in the morning.

13:30 Russia: Air bases targeted

The Russian military has reportedly targeted Ukrainian air defense bases, according to the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow. Infrastructure of the arms industry was also in the crosshairs. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck," the ministry stated. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian targets.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" in one day

According to official figures from Kiev, personnel losses on the Russian side remain high: 1200 Russian soldiers reportedly died or were unable to continue fighting within one day. Since the start of the war in February 2022, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has reported a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers "eliminated." According to the Defense Ministry's daily reports on losses, the enemy has also lost 16 additional tanks (8171). Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has counted approximately 15,700 armored vehicles and approximately 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. These figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "Peace Mission": Hungary's Prime Minister "does not speak for Europe" in Beijing

Although Hungary's Prime Minister is currently engaged in his self-proclaimed "peace mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing, making it seem as if he is making great efforts: Despite Hungary taking over the EU Council Presidency on July 1st, Orban cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Beijing. Orban went to China as the Hungarian Prime Minister and not as a representative of Europe, clarified Habeck in an interview with the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should travel to China, the Green politician added. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics is often, in my opinion, not in line with the core ideas of the European Union, namely freedom within and European self-awareness without, but rather seeks an overly close proximity to what I consider to be the wrong political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three Dead in Russian Attack on Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

On a sunny day, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A rocket hit an unspecified building, according to the regional governor on Telegram.

12:10 Russian Air Raid on Kiev: Death Toll Rises to Nine

The death toll from the Russian air raid on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. A children's clinic was destroyed in the heavy air raid. The search for victims under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death Toll Rises to Seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," he told the news agency Reuters, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over 30 injured in attack on Kryvyj Rih

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, ten people were killed and over 30 were injured in a heavy Russian missile attack, according to local authorities. Multiple impacts were reported. Damage was reported at the administrative building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on War Developments: "Next Months Will be Much Bloodier Than We Think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant escalation of war intensity in the coming months following his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much bloodier than we think," Orban said in an interview for "Bild" and other Axel-Springer media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and the Russians' determination. "The energy of confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be bloodier than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five Dead in Russian Air Strikes on Kiev - Children's Hospital Hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, there were about two dozen explosions, allegedly from surface-to-air missiles, as reported by a reporter from the dpa news agency. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40 Selenskyy Meets Polish Leadership Before NATO Summit

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyy will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunch meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled for the afternoon, as the Polish government announced. Morawiecki had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Selenskyy. Selenskyy then meets his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in the early afternoon. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians Shoot Down Russian Drone with Small Aircraft

Weapons deliveries from the West are delayed. The creativity of Ukraine in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated in drone hunt footage. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a small aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi Calls for Ceasefire and Negotiations in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires a "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this should be achieved or who would play a significant role. Orban unexpectedly arrived in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and SchytomyrThe Ukrainian air defense has reportedly shot down three Russian missiles according to their own statements. In total, Russia had attacked with six missiles of the Kh-101 type, reported the Ukrainian Air Force. The three hit missiles were destroyed over the region of Cherkassy and Schytomyr. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius upsets NATO summit over small defense budgetIn his first public statement since the coalition government's budget deal of the traffic light coalition, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure over the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I registered. That's frustrating for me because I can't get things going at the required speed, as the times are turning and the threat situation demands," said Pistorius, who is currently visiting Fairbanks in Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius said: "We'll see what happens in the next few weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institutions: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have had only a slight impact on Russia's war-fighting capabilities, according to a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing strongly due to the arms boom at the moment, but the sanctions are working long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by UkraineThe Russian domestic security service FSB has reportedly thwarted preparations by Ukrainian troops to capture a strategic bomber of the type Tu-22M3 and fly it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the warHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Hungary values China's peace initiative, reports the Hungarian news agency MTI. Orban is currently in Beijing, planned talks with China's President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people killed in mine explosion in CharkiwFour people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration head, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this to the news agency Ukrinform via Telegram.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on NikopolSeveral people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Indian Prime Minister Modi travels to MoscowIndia's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the war began. During the official visit, according to Kremlin sources, discussions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be held. Western observers find it interesting, says Kreml spokesman Dmitri Peskov in advance, considering that Modi snubbed the peace summit initiated by Ukraine in Switzerland in June. India's trade with the natural resources giant Russia has intensified recently.

04:21 Rockets heading towards Kiev - danger avertedFour strategic bombers took off from the Russian military airfield Olenya, leading to an alarm being raised for the entire Ukraine. Missiles are reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reports that the danger has been partially neutralized, and people are urged to remain in shelters in the east and south.

02:18 Self-proclaimed "Peace Mission": Orban lands in ChinaThe Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission." There, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is already the third surprise overseas trip Orban has taken since Hungary assumed the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July. Previously, he visited Ukraine and Russia, which drew fierce criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announces that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, is advocating for an increase in defense spending. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around 2029, Breuer warns in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that goes far beyond what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more soldiers than in the combined five largest NATO armies in Europe. We must prepare." Russia also produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks annually. "If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they have only half of what Russia now produces in tanks annually. We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy meets with Republican Mike JohnsonAt the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the chairman of the US House of Representatives, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, this meeting is scheduled. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main themes of the summit during this week. There are concerns about future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family dies in mining explosion in the area of CharkiwAt least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the oblast, on Telegram. The family was in a car on an unpaved road and hit a Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is ongoing. Relatives indicate that a total of six people were in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peaceThe Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit, both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," Karis said to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not placated, so Karis. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian president added.

21:00 New British government preparing weapons package for UkraineThe new British Defense Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine-sweepers, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for the strong support of Great Britain. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain signed in January. The then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense systemUkraine is receiving a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the expansion of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the news agency UNIAN. The announcement that a system would be made available was made in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp in Kiev also promised the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin doesn't believe in a ceasefire without peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement before serious peace talks begin. "He said he had no positive expectations [about such a ceasefire]. Zelenskyy said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin, that the Ukrainians would use this pause against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche." Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, only a few days after meeting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused foreign funds by Ukrainian agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent." The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission. The ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was dissatisfied that the agency had not used the EU-funded money.

