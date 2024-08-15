19:16 Lithuania sends new military aid package to Ukraine

18:51 Cardinal Woelki: Ukraine War Must Not Be Forgotten in Germany

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne wants to continue supporting aid organizations and people in Ukraine in the Russian war of aggression. During a multi-day visit to the country, he gained the impression that the war would continue for a longer period. This makes him "deeply affected," says Woelki in Kyiv. "Therefore, it is important that the war not be forgotten in Germany." During his visit, which is expected to last until Monday, Woelki planned meetings with representatives of various aid projects. His program included appointments in Lviv (Lviv), Kyiv, Bucha, and Irpin. Above all, after his visit to Bucha, he became aware of how important standards like the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, are. On site, it became very clear to him that these standards had not been upheld in Bucha, says the cardinal. Bucha has become a symbol of atrocities in the war, with some bodies found with their hands tied behind their backs. The images of the bodies lying in the street went around the world in early April 2022, days after the Russian withdrawal.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, the Archdiocese of Cologne has supported aid projects in Ukraine with more than 1.2 million euros, according to its own statements. The people must be cared for, says Woelki. "We will continue to be engaged." We must stand by the Ukrainians, but also see that people on the other side are also losing relatives, he said, looking at Russia.

18:29 Ukraine Reports Increased Russian Attacks in Kherson Region

Russian troops are intensifying their activities near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region, according to Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Tavria military group. This has led the Ukrainian military to seek new positions, he says. The small village is a key settlement in the heavily contested Dnipro bridgehead in the Russian-occupied Kherson region. Before the war against Ukraine, fewer than 1,000 people lived there. "Seven (Russian) attacks were repelled at a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson Oblast, north of the village of Krynky, where our units have taken up new positions. The enemy is more active there than last week," says Lychowii on Ukrainian state television. Due to the marshy terrain, it is difficult to build fortifications, set up observation posts, and establish firing positions in the area, the spokesperson says. "If Russian troops use artillery in hot weather and drop incendiary munitions from drones, fires break out." This makes it difficult to hold positions, and the Ukrainian military has to relocate, Lykhovii adds.

18:05 Russian Medium-Range Bomber Crashes in Siberia

The Russian Air Force has lost a medium-range bomber of the Tu-22M3 type (NATO code: Backfire) in a crash in Siberia. The aircraft crashed in uninhabited territory near Irkutsk during a routine flight, according to the state news agency TASS. The crew managed to eject safely. A technical problem with the four-seat supersonic bomber is suspected as the cause of the incident.

The bomber, developed in the late 1960s and produced in various variants until 1993, was originally designed as a long-range bomber. After arms control negotiations, the refueling probe was removed, making it a medium-range bomber. The Tu-22 can be loaded with guided missiles, cruise missiles, and possibly also the hypersonic "Kinshal" missile.

17:34 Ukraine Reports Deaths and Injuries from Russian Glide Bomb Attacks in Kharkiv Region

Authorities report several attacks by Russian forces using glide bombs in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv. Official reports indicate deaths and injuries. In the Kupiansk district, Russian troops hit a civilian facility, killing two civilians and injuring one, according to the state news agency "Ukrinform," citing a Telegram post by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the military administration of the region. In a separate glide bomb attack on the city of Solotschiw, six people were injured, including a 12-year-old child, the regional police communications department reported on Telegram.

17:03 Lukashenko Calls for Talks Between Russia and Ukraine Again

Amid the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has again called for negotiations. "We should sit down at the negotiating table and end this conflict. Neither the Ukrainians, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need it," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian state television Rossija, according to the Belarusian news agency Belta. Belarus is a ally of Russia and supports Moscow in its war against Ukraine. Since the start of the war, the country has provided its territory to Russian troops to invade northern Ukraine. Despite this, Lukashenko has repeatedly offered his services as a mediator for peace talks. He now stresses that the West, and especially high-ranking U.S. representatives, are interested in escalating the conflict. "They want us to destroy each other," Lukashenko said. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion since February 2022.

16:46 General Freuding: Ukrainians Aware of Risk of Their Operation

The military coordinator of German Ukraine aid, Major General Christian Freuding, can understand the Ukrainians' decision to launch an offensive on Russian territory. "Wherever the military leader sees an opportunity to take the initiative, he must seize it. Based on my impressions and conversations, the Ukrainians are aware of the risk they are taking with this operation, but it can lead to significant momentum if it is successfully executed," Freuding said in the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt." Freuding had recently visited Ukraine for talks. The advance is a "good indicator that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to have the will and capability to succeed in this war and win it," Freuding explained.

16:19 Reports: Ukraine deploys British Challenger 2 tanks on Russian territory

In the ongoing cross-border incursion into Russia that began last week, the Ukrainian army is deploying British Challenger 2 tanks, according to consistent reports from British media outlets BBC and Sky News, citing unnamed sources. Previously, the British Ministry of Defence had stated that there was no change in policy and that Ukraine had the right to use weapons supplied by the UK on Russian territory, excluding Storm Shadow missiles. The ministry did not comment on the specific weapons being used in the current deployment on Russian territory. The anonymous sources told BBC and Sky News that this includes modern Challenger 2 tanks. At least 14 of these tanks have been in use in Ukraine since January 2023, with one British tank confirmed destroyed in September 2023.

15:58 Ukraine again denies involvement in Nord Stream sabotage

The Ukrainian government denies any involvement in the sabotage act against the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream. Instead, it is very likely that Russia is responsible for the September 2022 attack, according to Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke to news agency Reuters today. "Such an act can only be carried out with large technical and financial resources," Podoliak said. "And who had all that at the time of the attack? Only Russia." Three of the four pipelines that pumped Russian gas directly to Germany were destroyed in the attacks. The investigation into the incident is being led by the German Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe. It was reported yesterday that a first arrest warrant has been issued for a Ukrainian living in Poland, but he managed to flee to Ukraine. It is suspected that the act is connected to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

15:40 Zelensky reports capture of Russian city of Sudja

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers have completely taken control of the Russian city of Sudja in the Kursk region. A Ukrainian military command center is being established there, Zelensky said. The Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 had already broadcast footage on Wednesday that was reportedly showing the small town, located about ten kilometers from the border, under Ukrainian control. The footage showed burned-out Russian military vehicle columns, Ukrainian soldiers distributing aid to locals, and Russian flags being removed from administrative buildings.

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command in Kursk RegionFollowing the advance of Ukrainian troops into the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, Kyiv has set up a military command for the territory under its control. The command is to maintain law and order and address the immediate needs of the population, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. General-Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the head of the command. Syrskyi further stated that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive.

14:57 Moscow Announces More Troops for Border RegionsRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has announced additional troops and resources for the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk bordering Ukraine. Belousov said in Moscow that the General Staff has prepared a plan with additional measures, focusing on improving the efficiency of troop management in cooperation with other security agencies. The focus was on the Belgorod region, and Belousov said he would personally oversee the implementation of the plan. The aim is to protect Russia's territorial integrity, population, and infrastructure in the border regions. This includes better coordination among the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry again reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory, but these claims could not be independently verified.

Last Tuesday, Ukrainian ground troops entered the Kursk region for the first time since the nearly two-and-a-half-year-long Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have advanced, taking control of dozens of settlements. The incursion of enemy troops with tanks and heavy artillery has caused widespread surprise among the Russian population about the state of the state border.

14:26 Media Campaign and State of Emergency - Russia Complains: Victims of Ukrainian AggressionThe Ukraine conflict has long since evolved into a war of images. Video footage shows destroyed military positions, media channels report alleged partial victories. Moscow is now using the current Kursk offensive to spread another distorted narrative.

13:58 Russians Flee Border Area: "We Hid in the Bushes"Following the advance of Ukrainian soldiers into the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report harrowing moments. "We hid in the bushes," Tatyana Anikeyeva told Russian state television. According to her own account, she had to leave the village of Sudzha in a hurry. "The sound of artillery fire went on non-stop. The house was shaking," she said.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian Rocket Intercepted Over LgovFor over a week, Ukrainian troops have been engaged in battles with Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing into the Russian region of Kursk. The current governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, has ordered the evacuation of the Gluschkowo district, located northwest of Sudja. This evacuation order suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing in the area. According to Russian reports, over 120,000 residents of the region have been evacuated so far. Russian troops have intercepted a Ukrainian rocket over the city of Lgov in the Russian region of Kursk, according to the current governor Alexei Smirnov. Falling debris injured two locals, Smirnov reported.

13:18 Russia: Claims to Have Taken Village of Iwaniwka in DonetskRussian troops have taken the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to Russian state news agency Interfax, citing the defense ministry.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia Has Resorted to More Active Sabotage"Following suspicions of sabotage at the Cologne-Wahn barracks, questions are being raised about Germany's security against hybrid attacks from Russia. Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter opening after a period of restraint, with far-right and far-left extremists playing a significant role.

12:11 Little Relief for Eastern Front Despite Incursion into Russian TerritoryThe Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the eastern front. Despite the Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory on the northern border, the main front in Ukraine is not being relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to maintain the majority of its troops in this direction and is trying to achieve successes," says officer Serhiy Zehozkij on television. The Ukrainian General Staff reports 58 engagements. This is the highest number of engagements reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "Would Cause Great Uproar in Russia"Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being sent to the Kursk Oblast to halt the Ukrainian advance. ntv-Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of an American in Russia.

11:02 Chechen Unit Claims to Have Recovered Village in KurskRussian troops have reportedly retaken the village of Martynovka in the Kursk Oblast, according to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit, General-Major Apti Alaudinov, on Russian state television. However, these claims about the combat situation cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's Soldiers in Kursk Simply FledThe situation in the Kursk region, attacked by Ukrainian military, remains unclear. However, President Zelensky provides some clarity on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the area complain of being abandoned by the Russian leadership and military.

10:13 Russia Declares State of Emergency for Region BelgorodThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency for the Belgorod Oblast. This follows the declaration in the neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers unexpectedly entered on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko states that the situation in Belgorod remains complex and tense. "As a result of Ukrainian armed groups' terrorist attacks in the Belgorod Oblast, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, with casualties and injuries reported."

10:00 Ukraine and US Defense Ministers Discuss SituationUkrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a consultation with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on the combat situation and Ukraine's military needs. Umerov thanked Austin for "the continuous and comprehensive support since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion," according to a statement from the Defense Ministry in Kyiv.

09:31 WSJ: Zelensky Approved Nord Stream SabotagePrivate businesspeople initiated a small operation, overseen by a high-ranking general, to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, the Wall Street Journal reports. President Zelensky initially approved the plan but later attempted, unsuccessfully, to halt it. The sabotage, which cost $300,000 and was carried out by a small crew of six on a small yacht, was described by an officer involved as a product of a drunken night and the iron will of a few people willing to risk their lives for their country. Zelensky reacted after CIA intervention and wanted to stop the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valeriy Saluschnyy, continued it.

08:48 Ukraine Shoots Down All 29 Russian DronesUkraine reports shooting down all 29 Russian drones launched overnight on Thursday. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, according to the report.

08:08 Ukraine Destroys Russian Kasta Radar - Cost: $60 MillionMilitary intelligence counterintelligence officers in Ukraine, in cooperation with the country's defense forces, destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the Saporischschja war zone, the SBU press office reports. The long-range surveillance radar costs around $60 million to manufacture. "In fact, this radar was the 'eyes' of the Russian air defense that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the rear, carefully camouflaged it, and often moved it. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the explanation reads.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to Become 'Buffer Zone'The Ukrainian army states that it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine, and will establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a major offensive. "The establishment of a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy shelling," says Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

06:45 Russia seeks laborers via job portals for trench digging in KurskAs CNN reports, Russian job portals are advertising positions for trench digging in the Kursk region as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the Russian border area. Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. The job listings seek "general laborers" capable of excavating defensive structures in the Kursk area, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine: Over 100 Russian soldiers captured in KurskUkrainian forces operating in the Kursk region have captured over 100 Russian soldiers, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian forces have advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further evacuations ordered in KurskIn the Russian oblast of Kursk, more residents must leave their homes following Ukraine's advance. Governor Alexei Smirnov has ordered the evacuation of the village of Glushkovo, where around 4,500 people live, located 11 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that 121,000 people had been evacuated or left the region on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff confirms attacks on Russian military airfieldsThe Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed attacks on four Russian air bases overnight. The military airfields in the Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts host various military aircraft, including Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets. Key targets were oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The aftermath of the attacks is still being assessed.

23:24 US citizen arrested in RussiaA district court in Moscow has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative arrest for "petty hooliganism." Earlier, the country's top investigative authority announced it had opened a criminal case against the US citizen for using violence against a government official, which carries up to five years in prison, according to the Russian news agency TASS. The man refused to provide his personal information at a hotel and became aggressive, and later struck a police officer while being taken to a police station. The US government has remained cautious about the incident. "We are aware of these reports of the arrest of another American citizen in Russia," says Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters. "We are working to gather as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and to determine if consular assistance can be provided."

22:10 Ukraine reports Russian attack on Odessa portRussia's military is reportedly targeting the port infrastructure of Odessa, with at least two people injured, according to local authorities. The two known cases involve a port employee and a driver of grain transports, the General Prosecutor's Office reports. Russian forces used a ballistic missile in the attack, the responsible governor, Oleh Kiper, adds. Russia has not yet commented on the matter.

21:50 Pistorius warns of increased vigilance after sabotage alerts in the German militaryDefense Minister Boris Pistorius advises increased attention following security incidents at the Luftwaffe base in Cologne-Wahn and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We reacted quickly at both locations, sealed off entrances, intensified controls, involved investigative authorities, and ordered laboratory tests," Pistorius told Spiegel. "Of course, we are also reviewing our security measures and adjusting them if necessary. This is already in progress," the SPD politician emphasized. There are currently no concrete indications of a connection between the two incidents in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. "Now we have to wait for further investigation results and act calmly. We rely on the proven cooperation with the competent investigative authorities," Pistorius said (see also entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor files first charges in espionage scandal involving RussiaThe Austrian prosecutor's office has filed charges for the first time against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott. This includes spying for Russia. According to the indictment, Ott, as an official of the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna, is accused of having commissioned another employee, on behalf of a member of the right-wing populist party FPÖ, to obtain information about the participants of a meeting of European intelligence services. Both Ott and the former FPÖ member Hans-Jörg Jenewein are charged with violating official secrets, which could result in up to three years in prison. A date for the start of the trial has not yet been set. In particular, Ott is accused of having provided Jenewein with the names of several intelligence service employees, thereby endangering, among other things, the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities. Jenewein is also accused of having passed on confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his participation in the investigative committee on the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After Sabotage Alarm at German Armed Forces: CDU Sees Defense Ministry ResponsiblePolice and state protection are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the Luftwaffe Base Cologne-Wahn due to suspicion of a sabotage act against the German Armed Forces. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were discovered, a spokesperson for the German Armed Forces said outside the base. CDU defense politician Serap Güler now sees the Defense Ministry responsible for clearing up open questions: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider was able to gain access to supposedly well-guarded German Armed Forces bases," she told "Spiegel". "At the same time, it is commendable that the German Armed Forces recognized the incidents early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24).

