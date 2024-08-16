19:16 Lithuania sends new military aid package to Ukraine

18:51 Cardinal Woelki: Ukraine War Must Not Be Forgotten in Germany

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne wants to continue supporting aid organizations and people in Ukraine in the Russian war. During a multi-day visit to the country, he gained the impression that the war would continue for a longer period. This makes him "deeply affected," he says in Kyiv. "That's why it's important that the war not be forgotten in Germany." During his visit, which is expected to last until Monday, Woelki planned to meet with representatives of various aid projects. His program included appointments in Lviv (Lviv), Kyiv, Bucha, and Irpin. Above all, after his visit to Bucha, he became aware of how important standards like the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, are. On the spot, he realized very concretely that these standards had not been upheld in Bucha, says the cardinal. Bucha has become a symbol of atrocities in the war, with some bodies found with their hands tied behind their backs. The images of the bodies lying on the street went around the world in early April 2022, days after the Russian withdrawal.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, the Archdiocese of Cologne has supported aid projects in Ukraine with more than 1.2 million euros, according to its own statements. "We must catch people," says Woelki. "We will continue to be engaged." We must stand by the Ukrainians, but also see that people on the other side are also losing relatives, he said, looking at Russia.

18:29 Ukraine Reports Increased Russian Attacks in Kherson Region

Russian troops are increasing their activities near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region, according to Dmytro Lykhovyi, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Tavria military group. This has led the Ukrainian military to search for new positions. The small village is a key settlement in the heavily contested Dnipro bridgehead in the Russian-occupied Kherson region. Before the war against Ukraine, fewer than 1,000 people lived there. "Seven (Russian) attacks were repelled at a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson Oblast, north of the village of Krynky, where our units have taken up new positions. The enemy is more active there than last week," says Lychovyi on Ukrainian state television. Due to the swampy terrain, it is difficult to build fortifications, set up observation posts, and establish firing positions in the area, the spokesman said. "If Russian troops use artillery in hot weather and drop incendiary munitions from drones, fires break out." This makes it difficult to hold positions, and the Ukrainian military has to relocate, Lykhovyi added.

18:05 Russian Medium-Range Bomber Crashes in Siberia

The Russian Air Force has lost a medium-range bomber of the Tu-22M3 type (NATO code: Backfire) in a crash in Siberia. The aircraft crashed in uninhabited territory near Irkutsk during a routine flight, according to the state news agency TASS. The crew was able to escape using parachutes. A technical problem with the four-seat supersonic bomber was assumed to be the cause of the incident.

The bomber was developed in the late 1960s and built in various versions until 1993. Originally designed as a long-range bomber, the refueling probe was removed after arms reduction negotiations, making the aircraft a medium-range bomber. The Tu-22 can be loaded with guided missiles, cruise missiles, and possibly also the hypersonic "Kinshal" missile.

17:34 Ukraine Reports Dead and Injured in Russian Glide Bomb Attacks on Kharkiv Region

Authorities report several attacks by Russian forces using glide bombs in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv. There are official reports of deaths and injuries. In the Kupiansk district, Russian troops hit a civilian enterprise, killing two civilians and injuring one, according to the state news agency "Ukrinform" citing a Telegram post by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the military administration of the region. In a separate glide bomb attack on the city of Solotschiw, six people were injured, including a 12-year-old child, according to the Telegram post by the communication department of the regional police.

17:03 Lukashenko Calls for Talks Between Russia and Ukraine Again

Amid the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has again called for negotiations. "We should sit down at the negotiating table and end this conflict. Neither the Ukrainians, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need it," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian state television Rossija, according to the Belarusian news agency Belta. Belarus is a ally of Russia and supports Moscow in its war against Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, the country has provided its territory to Russian troops to invade northern Ukraine. Lukashenko has repeatedly offered his services as a mediator for peace talks. He also stressed that the West, and especially high-ranking representatives of the USA, are interested in escalating the conflict. "They want us to destroy each other," Lukashenko said. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion since February 2022.

16:46 General Freuding: Ukrainians Aware of Risk of Their Operation

The military coordinator of German Ukraine aid, Major General Christian Freuding, can understand the decision of the Ukrainians to launch an offensive on Russian territory. "Wherever the military commander sees an opportunity to take the initiative, he must seize it. According to my impressions and conversations, the Ukrainians are well aware of the risk they are taking with this operation, but it can lead to significant momentum if it is successfully carried out," Freuding said in the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt". Freuding was in Ukraine for talks in recent days. The advance is a "good indicator that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to have the will and the ability to succeed in this war and win it," Freuding explained.

The strength of the Ukrainian forces for this attack operation are four brigades. That's 4,000 to 6,000 soldiers, says Freuding. From Ukrainian territory, they would be supported by 2,000 to 4,000 men and women in logistics, as well as air defense. "The depth of the territory taken is approximately 30 kilometers, the width approximately 65 kilometers," says Freuding. "The total area in which Ukrainian forces are operating - not controlling, but operating - is estimated at approximately 1,000 square kilometers. This is significant because it is roughly the order of magnitude that the Ukrainian forces have lost to the Russian forces since the beginning of the year."

16:19 Reports: Ukraine deploys British Challenger 2 tanks on Russian territoryIn the ongoing cross-border incursion by Ukraine into Russia that began last week, the Ukrainian army is deploying British Challenger 2 tanks. This is reported by the British media BBC and Sky News, citing unnamed sources. Previously, the British Ministry of Defence had stated that there was no change in policy and that Ukraine had the right to use weapons supplied by the UK on Russian territory. However, Storm Shadow missiles were excluded from this. The ministry did not comment on the specific weapons involved in the current deployment on Russian territory. The anonymous sources told the BBC and Sky News that this also includes the modern Challenger 2 tanks. At least 14 of these tanks have been in use in Ukraine since January 2023, with one British tank confirmed as destroyed in September 2023.

15:58 Ukraine denies involvement in Nord Stream sabotage againThe Ukrainian government denies involvement in the sabotage act against the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream. Instead, it is very likely that Russia is responsible for the attack in September 2022, says Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, to the news agency Reuters today. "Such an act can only be carried out with large technical and financial resources," says Podoliak. "And who had all that at the time of the attack? Only Russia." Three of the four pipelines, through which Russian gas was pumped directly to Germany, were destroyed in the attacks. The investigations are being led by the Federal Prosecutor General in Karlsruhe. On Wednesday, it became known that a first arrest warrant had been issued against a Ukrainian living in Poland. However, the diving instructor was able to flee to Ukraine. It is suspected that the act is connected to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, which began with the invasion in February 2022.

15:40 Zelensky reports capture of Russian city of SudjaAccording to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers have completely taken control of the Russian city of Sudja in the Kursk region. There, a command center of the Ukrainian military is being established, says Zelensky (see entry 15:21). The Ukrainian television channel 1+1 had already broadcast footage on Wednesday that was reportedly showing the small town, located about ten kilometers from the border, under Ukrainian control. Vehicles and military equipment can be seen burning, and Ukrainian soldiers distributing aid to locals and removing Russian flags from administrative buildings.

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command in Kursk Region

Following the advance of Ukrainian troops into the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, Kyiv has set up a military command for the territory under its control. The command will be responsible for maintaining law and order and addressing the priority needs of the population, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. General-Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the head of the command. Syrskyi further stated that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive.

14:57 Moscow Announces More Troops for Border Regions

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has announced additional troops and resources for the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk bordering Ukraine. Belousov said in Moscow that the General Staff has prepared a plan with additional measures, primarily aimed at improving the efficiency of troop management in cooperation with other security agencies. The focus was on the Belgorod region, and Belousov said he would personally oversee the implementation of the plan. The goal is to protect Russia's territorial integrity, population, and infrastructure in the border regions. The plan involves better coordination among the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory, but these claims could not be independently verified.

Last Tuesday, Kyiv's ground troops entered the Kursk region for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine nearly two and a half years ago. Since then, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have advanced, taking control of dozens of settlements. The incursion of enemy troops with tanks and heavy artillery has caused widespread surprise in Russia about the state of its border.

14:26 Media Campaign and State of Emergency - Russia Complains: Victims of Ukrainian Aggression

The conflict in Ukraine has long since evolved into a war of images. Video footage shows destroyed military positions, media outlets report alleged partial victories. Moscow is now using the ongoing Kursk offensive to spread another distorted narrative.

13:58 Russians Flee Border Area: "We Hid in the Bushes"

Following the advance of Ukrainian soldiers into the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report anxious moments. "We hid in the bushes," says Tatyana Anikeyeva to Russian state television. According to her own account, she had to leave the village of Sudzha in haste. "The sound of gunfire went on non-stop. The house was shaking," she says.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian Rocket Intercepted Over Lgov

For over a week, Ukrainian troops have been engaged in combat with Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing into the Russian region of Kursk. The current governor of Kursk, Alexey Smirnov, ordered the evacuation of the Gluschkowo district, located northwest of Sudja. This evacuation suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing in the area. According to Russian reports, over 120,000 residents of the region have been evacuated so far. Russian troops, according to the current governor of Kursk, Alexey Smirnov, intercepted a Ukrainian rocket over the city of Lgov in the Russian region of Kursk. Falling debris injured two locals, Smirnov reported.

13:18 Russia: Claims to Have Taken Village of Iwaniwka in Donetsk

Russian troops, according to Moscow, have taken the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. This was reported by the state-run Russian news agency Interfax, citing the defense ministry.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia Has Gone Over to More Active Sabotage"

Following suspicions of sabotage at the Cologne-Wahn barracks, the question arises: How secure is Germany against hybrid attacks from Russia? Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter opening after a phase of restraint, with extremists from both the right and left playing a significant role.

12:11 Little Relief for Eastern Front Despite Push into Russian Territory

The Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the eastern front. Despite the Ukrainian push into Russian territory on the northern border, the main front in Ukraine is not being relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to hold the majority of its troops in this direction and is trying to achieve successes," says officer Serhiy Zehozkiy on television. The Ukrainian general staff counts 58 engagements. This is the highest number of engagements reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "Would Cause Great Uproar in Russia"

Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being sent to the Kursk Oblast to halt the Ukrainian advance. ntv Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of an American in Russia.

11:02 Chechen Unit Claims to Have Recovered Village in Kursk

According to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit, Russian troops have recovered the village of Martynovka in the Kursk Oblast. General-Major Apti Alaudinow expressed this in Russian state television. Such reports on the fighting cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's Soldiers in Kursk Simply Fled

The situation in the Kursk region, attacked by Ukrainian military, remains unclear. However, President Selenskyj sheds some light on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the area complain of being abandoned by the Russian leadership and military.

10:13 Russia Declares State of Emergency for Belgorod RegionThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency for the Belgorod Oblast. This follows the declaration in the neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers unexpectedly entered on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko stated that the situation in Belgorod remains complex and tense. "As a result of Ukrainian armed groups' terrorist attacks in the Belgorod Oblast, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, with casualties and injuries reported."

10:00 Ukraine and US Defense Ministers Discuss SituationUkrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a consultation with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on the combat situation and Ukraine's military needs. Umerov thanked Austin for "the continuous and comprehensive support since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion," according to the Defense Ministry in Kyiv.

09:31 WSJ: Zelensky Approved Nord Stream SabotagePrivate individuals initiated a small operation, overseen by a high-ranking general, to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, the Wall Street Journal reports. President Zelensky initially approved the plan but later attempted unsuccessfully to stop it. The sabotage, which cost $300,000 and was carried out by a small crew of six on a small yacht, was described by an officer involved as "born out of a drunken night and the iron will of a handful of people who had the courage to risk their lives for their country." Zelensky reacted after CIA intervention and wanted to halt the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valeriy Saluschnyy, continued it.

08:48 Ukraine Shoots Down All 29 Russian DronesUkraine reports shooting down all 29 Russian drones launched overnight on Wednesday. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, it added.

08:08 Ukraine Destroys Russian Kasta Radar - Cost: $60 MillionMilitary intelligence counterintelligence officers in Ukraine, in cooperation with the country's defense forces, destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the Saporishshya war zone, the SBU press office reported. The long-range reconnaissance radar costs around $60 million to manufacture. "In essence, this radar was the 'eye' of the Russian air defense that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the background, carefully camouflaged it, and moved it frequently. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the explanation reads.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to Become 'Buffer Zone'The Ukrainian army states it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine, and establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a major offensive. "Establishing a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy shelling," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

06:45 Russia seeks laborers via job portals to dig trenches in KurskAs reported by CNN, Russian job portals are advertising positions for digging trenches in the Kursk region as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the Russian border area. Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. The job listings seek "general laborers" capable of excavating defensive structures in the Kursk area, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine captures over 100 Russian soldiers in KurskUkrainian forces operating in the Kursk region have captured over 100 Russian soldiers, according to a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian forces have advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further evacuation ordered in KurskResidents in the Russian oblast of Kursk must evacuate their homes following Ukraine's advance. Governor Alexei Smirnov has ordered the evacuation of the village of Glushkovo, home to approximately 4,500 people, located eleven kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that 121,000 people had been evacuated or left the region on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff confirms attacks on Russian military airfieldsThe Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed attacks on four Russian air bases overnight. The military airfields in the Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts house, among others, army aircraft and fighter jets of the Su-34 and Su-35 classes. The main targets were oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The consequences of the attacks are still being assessed.

23:24 US citizen arrested in RussiaA district court in Moscow has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The district court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative detention for "petty hooliganism." Earlier, the country's top investigative authority had reported that it had initiated a criminal case against the US citizen for violence against a government official, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. According to the Russian news agency TASS, the man refused to provide his personal details at a hotel and became aggressive. When he was taken to a police station, he struck an officer. The US government has responded cautiously to the incident. "We are aware of these reports of the arrest of another American citizen in Russia," said Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters. "We are endeavoring to obtain as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and to determine if consular assistance is possible."

22:10 Ukraine reports Russian attack on Odessa portRussia's military is reportedly targeting the port infrastructure of Odessa, injuring at least two people, according to local authorities. The known cases involve a port employee and a driver of grain transports, the General Prosecutor's Office reports. The attack used a ballistic missile, according to the responsible governor, Oleh Kiper. Russia has not yet commented on the incident.

21:50 Defense Minister Pistorius calls for vigilance after security incidents at the BundeswehrDefense Minister Boris Pistorius urges increased attention following security incidents at the air force base in Cologne-Wahn and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We reacted quickly to both incidents, sealed off entrances, intensified controls, involved investigation authorities, and ordered laboratory tests. These incidents show that we must remain vigilant," Pistorius told Spiegel. "Of course, we are reviewing our security measures and adjusting them if necessary. This is already in progress. There are currently no indications of a connection between the two incidents in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. Now we must await further investigation results and act prudently, relying on our proven cooperation with the relevant investigation authorities," Pistorius said (see also entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor files first charges in Russia spy scandalThe public prosecutor's office in Austria has filed charges for the first time against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott. Among other things, he is accused of spying for Russia. According to the indictment, Ott, as an official of the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna, commissioned another employee, on behalf of a member of the right-wing populist party FPÖ, to obtain information about the participants of a meeting of European intelligence services. Both Ott and the former FPÖ member Hans-Jörg Jenewein are accused of violating official secrets, with up to three years in prison possible. A date for the start of the trial has not yet been set. In particular, Ott is said to have disclosed the names of several intelligence service employees to Jenewein, endangering "the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities." Jenewein is also accused of passing on confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his participation in the investigative committee on the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After Sabotage Alarm at German Armed Forces: CDU sees Defense Ministry ResponsiblePolice and state protection are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the German Air Force Base in Cologne-Wahn due to suspicion of a sabotage action against the German Armed Forces. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were discovered, a spokesperson for the German Armed Forces said outside the base. CDU defense politician Serap Güler now sees the Defense Ministry responsible for clearing up open questions: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider could have gained access to supposedly well-protected German Armed Forces bases," she told "Der Spiegel". "At the same time, it is to the credit of the German Armed Forces that the incidents were detected early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24).

