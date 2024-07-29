19:14 Expert expects F-16s in Ukraine to provide "basic airspace protection"

Fighter jets of the American F-16 type, eagerly awaited in the Ukrainian sky, could significantly contribute to securing airspace from Russian attacks, according to an expert. "Even a squadron of F-16s offers many opportunities for basic airspace protection," says Ukrainian aviation expert Anatolij Chraptschinski on television. A squadron, according to NATO standards, consists of 18 to 22 aircraft. The number of fighter jets could currently achieve more than the total number of anti-aircraft systems that Ukraine currently possesses. With the arrival of the first F-16s, the number of rocket attacks is likely to decrease significantly, as Russian pilots may hold back, according to Chraptschinski.

18:38 Kyiv's Military Confirms Damage to Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber 1800 Kilometers from the BorderUkrainian forces attacked the military airfield of Olenya in the Russian region of Murmansk, damaging a Tu-22M3 bomber, confirmed spokesman of the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), Andrii Jusow, on state television. Ukrainian drones attacked Russian airfields in Olenya in the Murmansk region, Engels in the Saratov region, and Diagilevo in the Rjasan region during the night of July 27. In the latter region, Ukraine also attacked an oil refinery. The damage to aircraft like the Tu-22M3 bomber is crucial as the Russian military industry currently lacks the capacity to produce such equipment, said Jusow.**

17:59 Russian Criminals Flee Frontline DutyA group of criminals who exchanged life in prison for service in the Russian army has gone AWOL during training. The nine men disappeared from the training ground in the southern Russian region of Belgorod, Russian media report. The Telegram channel "Pepel" also published wanted photos. A reward was offered for information leading to their capture. The search for the deserters has so far been unsuccessful. The nine men chose to serve in the Russian army in the Ukraine war to complete their prison sentences. This is a common practice in Russia. The criminals receive a pardon from Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin as a reward for voluntary military service.**

17:33 Reisner: Massive Losses Irrelevant to RussiansThe nature of Russia's war against Ukraine is accompanied by enormous losses on the Russian side. However, "after almost 890 days of war, one must clearly say that human and material losses are irrelevant to the Russians," says Colonel Markus Reisner in an interview to be aired soon on ntv.de. "Obviously, they have no problem sending fresh soldiers to the frontline again and again."

17:08 How the Russians advance from green belt to green beltIn an interview with ntv.de, Austrian Colonel Markus Reisner describes the Russians' tactics for slow advances in the Donbass. "The Russians have developed their own tactics on the battlefield," says Reisner, who analyzes the Russian invasion of Ukraine every Monday on ntv.de. "Frequently, it's a combination of several attacks at once. For instance, a small mechanized group, usually consisting of an improvised reinforced tank, a 'Turtle Tank', accompanied by two or three armored personnel carriers, advances. This group draws enemy fire, and while the Ukrainians are busy repelling it, other Russian troops make breakthroughs, sometimes on motorcycles - similar to the motorcycle reconnaissance regiments used successfully in World War II. These motorcycles essentially form a veil over Ukrainian positions, helping the Russians identify where a breakthrough is possible. This tactic has allowed the Russians to advance from one green belt to the next and from one village to the next in recent months."

16:42 Mali rebels pose with Ukrainian flag after Wagner setbackThe Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Post" publishes a photo showing Tuareg rebels in Mali posing with a Ukrainian flag. The image was reportedly taken after the rebels inflicted a heavy defeat on the Russian mercenary group Wagner in the north of the country. The Malian rebel movement CSP-PSD announced on Saturday that it had captured armored vehicles, trucks, and fuel tankers, and killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in battles at the border with Algeria on Thursday and Friday. Russian military bloggers report that at least 20 Wagner members were killed and some were captured. The spokesperson for the Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR), Andrii Jusov, explains in a Ukrainian TV show that the Tuareg rebels have received the necessary information to carry out further operations against Wagner mercenaries.

15:58 Ukrainian cyberattack hacks Russia's Central BankThe Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR) carries out a cyberattack on the Russian Central Bank, according to a source within the agency who spoke to the "Kyiv Independent". This appears to be the latest step in an ongoing cyber campaign that began on July 23 and targeted several major Russian banks, including Gazprombank, VTB, Raiffeisen Bank, and Alfa Bank. The services of the Central Bank have been unavailable or experiencing significant disruptions since around 11 a.m. local time, the source says. This aligns with an article in the Russian business magazine Frank Media, which reports that users of the bank's website were experiencing problems at around the same time. Multiple sources confirm to the magazine that a DDoS attack is underway against the institution.

15:26 Two Economists Call for Higher Defense Spending Amidst Possible Trump Win

Two economists are pushing for increased spending on the German military. "We need to invest much more in our defense capabilities," says Monika Schnitzer, head of the so-called "Five Wise Men," to the news portal t-online. If the Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the election, Germany will be asked to contribute more to Europe's security, which "will cost us a lot of money." However, Schnitzer warns, "At the same time, we must not overspend in other areas." She cites the UK as a cautionary example, where the state has cut back in the wrong places and neglected regions outside of London. "Therefore, we must once again examine the debt brake, as it restricts us more than necessary and should be reformed," says the economist. Veronika Grimm, another member of the "Five Wise Men," also emphasizes, "It will be crucial to create enough room in the core budget for defense, ideally more than two percent in the long run." Germany aims to reach the NATO target of spending two percent of its GDP on defense this year for the first time.

14:50 Kyiv's Military Explains Background of Strikes Against Wagner Group in Mali

Andrii Jusow, spokesperson for the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), explains in a Ukrainian TV show that the Tuareg rebels in Mali received the necessary information to carry out further operations against the Wagner Group mercenaries. Heavy fighting in Mali over the weekend, involving Russian Wagner Group mercenaries fighting alongside Mali's government army, appears to have resulted in a significant defeat for the Russians. Videos and photos show white bodies in uniform lying in the desert sand and white prisoners held by Tuareg rebels. "The rebels received the necessary information, not just that which enabled them to successfully carry out a military operation against Russian war criminals. We won't discuss the details at this time, but we will continue," says Jusow.

14:19 Zelensky Calls Front in Kharkiv "One of the Most Challenging" and Visits Special Forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awards soldiers for their service during a frontline visit in the eastern region of Kharkiv. "Today, I had the honor to congratulate our special forces," he writes on online platforms. "I am grateful for their bravery and heroic actions behind enemy lines," he adds. During his visit to the area around the frontline town of Vovchansk, Zelensky describes the Kharkiv front as "one of the most challenging" and tells the special forces, "The whole country is counting on you." The Ukrainian military reports that it has repelled six Russian attacks along the Kharkiv frontline over the past day, including near Vovchansk.

13:47 ISW sees entire Robotyne likely captured - Fighter disputesRussian and Ukrainian troops have been fiercely contesting Robotyne in the Saporishshya region for some time. The Institute for the Study of War now reports that Russian soldiers have likely captured "entire Robotyne," citing geolocated video material. However, Dmytro Lykhovyi, spokesperson for the Tavria sector, disputes this, stating that the situation in this sector remains "unchanged" to the Kyiv Independent. Robotyne, a village about 15 kilometers south of Orichiw and 70 kilometers southeast of Saporishshya, was liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in summer 2023 and has since been on the frontline.

13:16 German government will not be intimidated by Putin's threatsThe German government will not change course due to Russian threats regarding the planned deployment of long-range weapons in Germany, a spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office said. "We will not be intimidated by such statements," they added. Russia has been arming for years and is waging an attack war in Europe against Ukraine. Germany must react to this. Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned the USA over the weekend against deploying new long-range weapons in Germany, stating that this could trigger a missile crisis reminiscent of the Cold War. The USA and the German government had announced about two weeks ago that US weapons reaching as far as Russia would be brought to Germany from 2026.

12:41 Congratulations from Moscow: Putin welcomes Maduro "always on Russian soil"Following the highly controversial presidential election in Venezuela, Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated incumbent Nicolás Maduro on his election victory. Putin expressed his readiness to continue "constructive cooperation" with the South American state, as reported by the Kremlin. Maduro is "always welcome on Russian soil," Putin stressed further. He is "confident" that Maduro will continue to contribute to "progressive development in all areas" of the relationship between the two countries. Russia is one of the main partners of the Venezuelan head of state. Moscow supported Maduro, for example, when Western states imposed sanctions after his controversial re-election in 2018. The elections in Russia in recent years have been no less controversial.

12:06 Ukrainian intelligence detains FSB agents in OdessaThe Ukrainian Security Service SBU reports that it has detained six suspects in Odessa who are alleged to have been engaged in sabotage for Russia. In June and July, they reportedly set fire to 15 vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces on the orders of the Russian intelligence service FSB. They were apparently noticed by the FSB on Telegram because they were trying to make easy money. They were arrested almost simultaneously in different parts of the city. According to the SBU, they are six Odessa residents aged 18 to 24 who worked as couriers for a popular food delivery service. If convicted, the men face up to eight years in prison.

11:30 Harmony all around: Lukashenko reports on talks with PutinBelarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko reports that relations between Russia and his country are harmonious. As reported by the state-run Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Lukashenko said that mutual understanding was achieved in all questions during the latest talks with Vladimir Putin on the island of Valaam in Lake Ladoga: "There is absolute no rejection." According to the politician, the talks with Putin also addressed prices and advance payments for oil supplies.

10:59 Figures in the hundreds of thousands - Kyiv reports Russian casualtiesThe Ukrainian General Staff has once again estimated the losses of the Russian Army. According to their data, more than 1300 soldiers were neutralized within a day. This brings the number of wounded and killed Russians, according to Ukrainian figures, to 576,000. Western observers' figures vary. NATO estimated the number of Russian casualties - killed and wounded - at around 350,000 in mid-March. The US intelligence service put the figure at 315,000 in December 2023. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated at a citizen dialogue at the end of May: "There is a figure that says the number of dead or severely injured Russian soldiers per month - 24,000." According to this, the casualty figures would be even higher than in Kyiv's calculation.

10:30 Kremlin continues to fund soldiers - Russians heatedly discuss rising flight pricesUkraine continues to attack Russian infrastructure. The strikes have an effect, but the Kremlin remains militarily well-positioned, explains ntv reporter Rainer Munz. However, Moscow has to increasingly invest higher sums for the recruitment of soldiers.

09:59 Putin plans meeting with new Iranian presidentRussian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for an upcoming meeting with the newly elected Iranian President Massud Peseschkian, according to Russian media reports. "The Iranian side has already sent a valid invitation, and we hope that the new president will attend the summit. We would be happy to see him, and President Putin is preparing for the upcoming contact," says Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov to the "Iswestija". The inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president will take place on 30 July. A Russian delegation led by the President of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, will participate in it, according to the report.

09:35 At least 23 injured in Ukraine in one dayAt least 23 people are injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine on Sunday, according to official reports. In the Kherson region, Russian forces attack 21 settlements, including the regional capital of Kherson. Eleven people are injured, including three children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces attack the city of Nikopol, which is located directly opposite the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and is regularly targeted by Russian attacks. Eight people are injured, including two girls aged one and ten, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak. Some adults also have shrapnel wounds. Several people are also injured in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

08:59 Georgian opposition challenges "agent law"Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement, is filing a lawsuit against the controversial "foreign agents" law with the Constitutional Court today, according to "Kyiv Independent". The lawsuit was reportedly signed by 32 opposition MPs. The law requires organizations that receive more than one-fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign influence agents". A similar law has been used by the Kremlin for years against the opposition and civil society in Russia.

08:35 Kyiv Remembers the Slain of OlenivkaThousands gather in Kyiv's Independence Square to commemorate the explosion at a prison controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in Olenivka two years ago. Soldiers and civilians come together on Sunday to remember the more than 50 lives lost, calling on their government to do more to secure the release of prisoners of war. The explosion in Olenivka is seen by many Ukrainian soldiers as one of the most painful chapters of Russia's war against their country. Russia claims the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian rocket, but increasing evidence suggests that Russian forces were responsible.

08:07 New Underwater Drone? Mysterious Jet Ski Washes Ashore in Turkish CoastCould Ukraine have a new underwater drone? According to the "Kyiv Post," a heavily modified and armed Yamaha "Wave Runner" Jet Ski was discovered last week near Istanbul on the Turkish coast. A military expert believes it to be another model of Ukrainian kamikaze sea drones deployed against Russia in the Black Sea. Reports suggest the Jet Ski is equipped with two black-painted cylindrical warheads, one on each side. Other experts speculate they could be additional fuel tanks to increase range. The seats have been replaced with various electronic control boxes and a Starlink antenna, likely for communication and guidance. However, Ukrainian military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky warns against jumping to conclusions, saying the vehicle "doesn't look like a functioning maritime drone." It could also be a disinformation campaign by Moscow. Turkish authorities are currently investigating the vehicle.

07:33 Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Russian DronesUkraine's air force claims to have intercepted nine out of ten Russian drones overnight, along with one guided missile, as reported on Telegram. Russia, meanwhile, claims to have intercepted 39 drones fired by Ukraine. "Air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 19 drones in the Kursk region, nine over Belgorod, three over Voronezh, and five over Bryansk," the Russian Ministry of Defense states on Telegram. Three more drones were neutralized in the northwestern Leningrad region near St. Petersburg.

07:04 No more happy singles movies: Duma deputy wants to punish "divorce propaganda"Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov is planning an initiative to ban the screening of films featuring happy singles, according to "Novye Izvestiya". He proposes introducing a penalty for "divorce propaganda" in the country and a ban on showing "happy singles". "In general, any propaganda for divorce should naturally be punishable. Divorce is a tragedy and misfortune, and promoting it in any way, especially for these unshaven feminists, is definitely not allowed," says Milonov, who is the deputy chairman of the Duma committee for family protection, fatherhood, motherhood, and childhood. According to him, society's attitude towards single men should change, and only those who have many children should be considered heroes. Russia has been promoting a increasingly traditional family image for several years, but not all political leaders follow this - for example, President Vladimir Putin is divorced and his relationship status is unclear.

06:33 Four TASS journalists reportedly have accreditation withdrawn in ParisThe Olympic organizing committee has reportedly withdrawn the accreditation of four TASS journalists in Paris, according to TASS. The committee attributed this to a decision by French authorities, but did not provide further explanations to Moscow, Reuters reports. The four journalists are two reporters and a photographer who planned to cover the games, as well as a France correspondent. TASS reported earlier that Paris had refused to accredit some Russian journalists for the games, citing possible espionage. Traditionally one of the biggest medal winners at the Olympics, Russia will not have its state television broadcast the competitions in Paris, and only 15 Russians will participate this time. Russians and Belarusians can only compete as individuals without a flag and cannot publicly support the war or the military.

06:07 Zelensky: No ceasefire with further occupationUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is blocking all efforts for a quick end to the war. He cannot agree to demands for a ceasefire as long as Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory, he says in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK. He thus reaffirmed his government's previous stance. In his view, three important prerequisites are necessary for a just peace: "patience, support (for Ukraine), and diplomatic pressure (on Moscow)". "If the USA and European states stand united, this will exert additional pressure and show Moscow that it has no chance," he emphasizes.

05:37 Russia: Drone debris causes fire in VoronezhA power infrastructure facility in the Russian region of Voronezh has caught fire due to drone debris, according to the regional governor Alexander Gusev on Telegram. "The fire has been extinguished," he writes. "According to initial information, there are no casualties." The southwestern Russian region of Voronezh borders Ukraine.

03:07 Oil depot in Kursk reportedly hit by Ukrainian droneThe Ukraine has reportedly carried out several waves of drone attacks on the Russian border region of Kursk, according to Russian reports. "At least 13 drones launched from Ukraine were destroyed by our air defense systems late Sunday evening," writes Governor Andrei Smirnov on Telegram. Earlier in the day, 19 drones had been shot down. An oil depot was damaged in the attacks. The governor reports minor damage to several residential buildings, without providing further details. Drone attacks are also reported in other Russian border regions. In Oryol, a power plant is reportedly damaged (live ticker entry at 00:55). In the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, at least four drones were reportedly shot down.

02:02 Gabriel misses debate over deployment of US missiles in GermanyFormer Foreign Minister and current Chairman of the Atlantic Bridge, Sigmar Gabriel, expresses surprise that there has been no public debate in Germany prior to the decision on the deployment of US long-range missiles. "What bothers me is not the deployment intention itself, but the fact that there is no public debate about it in Germany. It's just decided," the SPD politician told the "Rheinische Post".

00:55 Power plant in Russia damaged in Ukrainian drone attackA Ukrainian drone attack has reportedly damaged a power plant in the southwestern Russian region of Oryol, according to Russian reports. "There are no casualties," explains the region's governor, Andrei Klichko, on Telegram. Two drones were destroyed. The exact number of shot-down drones is unclear.

22:17 "Anti-European": Poland's foreign minister suggests Hungary's exit from EU and NATOThe Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests that Hungary, following Viktor Orbán's controversial statements about the EU, the USA, and Poland, should leave the EU and NATO. "If you don't want to be a member of a club, you can always leave," says Deputy Polish Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, as reported by the Polish Press Agency (PAP). The Hungarian Prime Minister had reportedly accused Poland of "hypocrisy," praised US presidential candidate Donald Trump, defended Russia, and blamed the USA for the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline. Bartoszewski describes Orbán's current policy as "anti-European, anti-Ukrainian, and anti-Polish." Poland does not do business with Russia, unlike Orbán, who stands on the fringes of the international community, according to Bartoszewski.

21:31 Drone Strike on Bomber: Zelensky Thanks Soldiers for "Precision at 1800 Kilometers Distance"Ukrainian media reported yesterday on a successful drone strike on a military airport in northern Russia - 1800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A strategic bomber of the type TU-22M3 was reportedly hit, according to "Ukrainska Pravda" citing intelligence sources. A sentence in the evening video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can certainly be understood as confirmation: In it, the head of state thanks his soldiers, including the 9th department of the military intelligence service GUR. "Precision at a distance of almost 1800 kilometers from our border. Really very important! Thank you for that," says Zelensky. Russia starts bomber attacks on Ukraine from this airport.

20:46 Reports: Pro-Wagner Propagandist Killed in Mali FightsIn clashes in Mali with fighters of the separatist Tuareg people in the north, dozens of Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries have been killed. A well-known Russian propagandist close to the mercenary group Wagner is also said to have been among the dead, according to media reports. Independent Russian news channels "The Insider" and "Mediazona" report that Nikita Fedjanin, administrator of the Telegram channel "Grey Zone" with around 500,000 subscribers, was killed in the fighting. A photo allegedly showing his body is circulating online. The 31-year-old published pictures of Wagner deployments in various places throughout Africa on the Telegram channel, which he described as a "soldier community," and repeatedly expressed his support for Russia's war in Ukraine. The Wagner chief, who died in a plane crash nearly a year ago, also regularly distributed videos and photos of Wagner fighters via "Grey Zone."

20:27 Zelensky: Ukraine to Present "Action Plan for Peace" by End of NovemberUkraine will complete an "Action Plan for Peace" by the end of November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK. In June, Ukraine organized the first global peace summit in Switzerland, where 91 countries and 8 international organizations signed a communique. The Ukrainian head of state said that Kyiv would start "detailed talks with relevant countries" on territorial integrity and other issues. Ukraine plans to organize the second peace summit with Russia's participation before the US presidential elections in November. No official invitation has been sent yet. Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said Russia would not participate.

