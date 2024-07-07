19:08 Netherlands wants to deliver F-16 jets "without delay"

Dutch new Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp states during a visit to Ukraine that the "immediate" delivery of F-16 fighter jets will be provided. "Since we have now received the approval for the delivery of the first F-16 jets, they will be delivered immediately", Veldkamp says in Kiev to journalists. The Netherlands had promised Ukraine a total of 24 F-16 fighter jets. Veldkamp makes no further comments on the delivery schedule.

18:32 Pregnant woman to hospital after Russian attack in city

According to Ukrainian reports, a pregnant woman was admitted to a hospital following a Russian shelling of the city Chernoslava. "Kyiv Independent" reports this. The 32-year-old woman reportedly exhibits signs of smoke inhalation, according to the authorities. In addition, several private homes were damaged in the Korabelnyi district as a result of the attack.

18:05 Ukraine: Refineries in Russia hit

The Ukrainian military claims two successful drone attacks on refinery facilities in southern Russia. Both refineries in the vicinity of the city Krasnodar were reportedly hit at night, according to the agency Unian, citing informed military sources. Several fuel tanks were set on fire in the attacks. With reference to satellite images, it is further reported that the fires had not been extinguished by the afternoon. Thick smoke clouds had formed above both refineries. There is no comment from the Russian side.

17:46 Dutch Minister: Support for Ukraine is "unwavering"

The Netherlands intend to continue supporting Ukraine, according to the statements of their Foreign and Defense Ministers. "I would like to emphasize that our support for Ukraine is unwavering," says the new Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a visit to Kiev with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp. Veldkamp states that the Netherlands stand by Ukraine's side and will continue to support it politically, militarily, financially, and morally. Both ministers were received in Kiev by President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the Netherlands, the Party PVV of right-wing populist Geert Wilders is the strongest force in the new coalition government.

17:25 Ukraine: Shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet

The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet, according to their own reports. The Russian jet was reportedly shot down near the city of Pervomaisk by surface-to-air missiles and is now burning in the steppe of the Ukrainian Donbass, it is further reported.

17:03 India and Russia to simplify bilateral money transfers

A focus of the upcoming summit meeting between India and Russia will be the simplification of money transfers between the two countries, according to reports in the Indian newspaper "The Economic Times". It is said that mechanisms for simpler and faster transactions will be developed. The background is Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system and the strong increase in bilateral trade since the Ukraine conflict. The meeting between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin takes place on Tuesday in Moscow.

16:46 Regarding Ukraine-Announcement: Weidel Hopes for Trump's Victory

AFD Chair Alice Weidel hopes for a victory of Donald Trump in the US Presidential election in November, not only because of his Ukraine policy. "I definitely support Donald Trump," Weidel said in the ZDF "Summer Interview". The AFD chairwoman expects a change in Ukraine policy if Trump wins again. Trump had "promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the financial means," Weidel said. "And I believe he will keep his word."

16:23 Ukraine: Russia Hit Targets with Fake Patriots

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschtschuk, Russia struck Patriot systems but only hit decoys near the Black Sea port of Yuschne. These were installed to deceive the attackers. Russia had previously reported the destruction of two launchers for Patriot air defense missile systems (see entry 08:05). Oleschtschuk also reported that only decoys were hit after a Russian attack on a Ukrainian military airfield.

16:03 Russia Reports Explosion Series in Occupied Melitopol

Explosions are reported in the south Ukrainian city of Melitopol, which is under Russian occupation. According to Russian military reports, five HIMARS rockets from the air defense were destroyed over the city. The debris reportedly fell on populated areas. The civil defense is in action, TASS reports without further details.

15:42 Kiev Can Generate More Power Again

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has restored two-thirds of its power generation capacity, which was lost due to Russian attacks. Petro Pantelieiev, the deputy head of the Kiev city administration, announced this. Russian attacks had damaged more than half of the city's power generation capacity, Pantelieiev added. "We plan to decentralize power and heat generation through the construction of small and medium-sized power plants," Pantelieiev said.

15:19 Hofreiter Views Chancellery's Ukraine Policy with "Certain Concern"

Following the latest rapprochement between Germany, Britain, and Poland, Green politician Anton Hofreiter calls for a change in the German government's Ukraine policy. Poland and Britain are demanding a more decisive stance against Russia. Hofreiter expresses "certain concern" about the course of the Chancellery and the SPD in Ukraine policy, which he considers not resolute enough, he told Reuters. Hofreiter is known as a strong advocate for much more extensive arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Poland and Britain have, in my opinion, raised some justified questions about the policy, especially that of the SPD and the Chancellor," Hofreiter said. Germany must therefore assume stronger leadership responsibility in Europe.

14:59 Heusgen on Russia's Economy: "Russia won't be able to cope"

The chief of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, sees economic problems in Russia as a potential chance for peace in Ukraine. The shift to a war economy by Russian President Putin is predicted to be economically devastating in the medium term, according to Heusgen, in response to a question from the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland on whether he sees another way to peace besides military strength. "Putin will face significant economic difficulties in the long run." The former security advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel is convinced: "Russia won't be able to cope." Heusgen calls on countries like China, India, or Turkey to put more pressure on Russia for continuing business dealings. "This will prolong the war," he criticizes.

14:39 Russian Army Takes Control of Another Village in Donetsk Region

The Russian army has reportedly taken control of another village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The Defense Ministry in Moscow announced that the village of Tschigari is now under Russian control. On Saturday, Russian forces reportedly captured the village of Sokil, about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk.

14:22 NATO Summit in Washington Could Disappoint Selenskyj Again

The 32 NATO countries will once again confirm at their summit in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday that Ukraine will one day become a member of the alliance and will offer it further military aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will not receive what he desires most: an invitation to join. It is unclear whether the NATO countries have managed to acquire the seven air defense systems that Ukraine has demanded to defend against persistent Russian attacks. The NATO is planning to approve new billions in aid for Kiev. However, it is unclear who will provide it and for how long. All in the NATO agree: A confrontation with Selenskyj like at the last summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, a year ago, should not be repeated in Washington.

14:00 Mine Clearing Vehicles from Hamburg in Use in Ukraine

A mine clearing vehicle from Hamburg has arrived in Ukraine and is already in operation in the Charkiw region. The Hamburg Interior Senate reports this. Senator Andy Grote of the SPD had handed over the first of four mine clearing vehicles to the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, in mid-May. Three more are expected to follow by August.

13:32 Insider: Russian Munitions Depot Hit by Drone Attack

A Russian munitions depot has been hit by drone attacks, according to Ukrainian security sources in the Voronezh region northeast of Ukraine. A member of the security services says that a 9,000 square meter large depot was attacked by drones. There is a "high probability" that there will be further explosions in military-industrial facilities, the informant adds.

13:03 Russia Plans to Use Balloons to Deter Ukrainian Drones

Russia is planning to build a network of balloons to counter Ukrainian long-range drone attacks. This was reported by "The Telegraph". The so-called "Barrier" protection system is based on models from the First and Second World Wars. According to the "Telegraph" report, a Russian aviation and space company has already begun testing such military balloons.

12:22 Russia: A Civilian Dead after Ukrainian Attack on HorlivkaAccording to the mayor of Horlivka, Ivan Prichodko, on Telegram, a civilian is reportedly dead following a Ukrainian attack on Horlivka in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk. The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reports of "heavy attacks by Ukraine" on the region.

11:44 Sharma: Le Pen's Appearance Causes Stir in UkraineThe situation at the frontline in Ukraine worsens, with anticipated weapon deliveries from the West reportedly delayed. Additionally, there is growing concern over a right-wing shift in France. An interview by Le Pen is causing particular attention, as reported by NTV reporter Kavita Sharma.

11:14 Ukraine: Five Dead after Russian Attack on SelydoveThe Russians have launched two guided bombs onto the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk, Wadym Filaschkin, on Telegram. Five people were reportedly killed and eight injured in the attack. Filaschkin stated that the bombs landed in an industrial area. "No one can feel safe in the Donetsk region," he wrote.

10:51 Governor: Air Alarm in the Region of ZaporizhzhiaAccording to the Ukrainian governor of Zaporizhzhia, Ivan Fedorow, the Russians have attacked the southern Ukrainian region with ballistic missiles. He announced this on Telegram and called for an air alarm in Zaporizhzhia.

10:35 Governor: Explosions after Russian Attack on ChernihivFollowing a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, there have been multiple explosions in the city center. The governor of the Chernihiv region, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced this on social media. Additionally, the "Lito" café reportedly caught fire. The building was reduced to its foundation. The authorities released a video that is said to show the effects of the Russian attack.

10:14 ISW Sees No Real Willingness for Negotiations from PutinAccording to US experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin, following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, does not show a genuine willingness for negotiations in his war against Ukraine. The analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington report that Putin demanded Ukraine's "disarmament" and the transfer of significant territories, which Russia currently does not occupy. Putin also rejected a firebreak in the conflict for two consecutive days. The Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of using the firebreak to rearm and re-equip their troops.

09:27 Ukrainian Intelligence Reports Successful Destruction of Russian Military InstallationsAccording to their own reports, Ukrainian intelligence, in collaboration with the Ukrainian Air Force, have set fire to two Russian military installations in Donetsk. This was announced by the Ukrainian intelligence service (SBU) on social media. The area is under Russian control. In the city of Debaltseve, a logistics center, where armor and ammunition were stored, was set on fire. In the village of Novoluhanske, the Russian radio transmitter station R-330Zh "Zhitel" was reportedly set ablaze.

09:09 Ukrainian Air Force: 13 Russian drones intercepted

The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have destroyed all 13 drones shot down by Russia over targets in Ukraine overnight, according to a statement on the Telegram short news service. Russia is reported to have also fired two Iskander-Rakets. The Air Force does not provide information on whether the rakets were intercepted.

08:44 After Ukrainian drone attack: Explosion in Russian Voronezh

An explosion broke out in a warehouse in the Russian region of Voronezh following a Ukrainian drone attack. According to the Russian governor of the region Voronezh, Oleksandr Gusev, in social media posts. Gusev states that all drones were shot down. Debris from the falling drones reportedly caused the fire in the warehouse. Gusev reports an evacuation, but no injuries or fatalities.

08:05 Russia: Two Patriot air defense systems destroyed in Odessa

Two launchers for Patriot ground-to-air missile systems were destroyed in the Ukrainian region of Odessa, according to Russian news agencies, citing the Defense Ministry. Iskander-Rakets were used in the attack. The Patriot systems were located near the Juschnes harbor.

07:38 Governor: Russia fires rockets at Pavlohrad

In the night, the Russians fired rockets at the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the governor of Dnipropetrowsk, Serhii Lysak, in social media posts. There were no fatalities or injuries reported. In addition, Nikopol was shelled with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Three women were reportedly injured. Damages included several private houses, a university, a kindergarten, a car, and a gas pipeline in the city.

07:09 Ukraine publishes numbers on Russian losses

The Ukrainian General Staff has released new figures on Russian troop losses in Ukraine. According to the report from Kiev, Russia has lost approximately 550,990 soldiers since February 24, 2022. In the past 24 hours, the number of losses was 1,150. The report also states that two more tanks, 16 armed vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and an air defense system were destroyed. Since the beginning of the large-scale attack, Russia is said to have lost 81,555 tanks, 15,524 artillery systems, 360 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 ships, and a submarine. Western estimates put the losses at lower numbers - although these are also minimum values.

06:42 Ukraine: Navy trains on the Dnipro River

The Navy is conducting a tactical exercise of its river flotilla on the Dnipro River. Images of the flotilla exercise were posted on the Ukrainian Navy's Facebook page. According to the report, combat actions and mine countermeasures were practiced.

06:07 "DeepState": Russia captures territories in the Donezk region

Russian military forces are reportedly advancing in the Donezk region. This is according to the Ukraine-aligned channel "DeepState" on Telegram and X. The areas of Pishchany, Yevgenivka, Severnoy, near Lozuvatsky, Makiivka, Novoselivka First, Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka are said to be affected. Furthermore, it is mentioned in the report that Ukrainian defense forces are pushing back the Russians in Hlyboky in the Charkiw region.

05:32 Drone attacks in Eastern Ukraine

Russian military forces have once again attacked the Eastern Ukraine at night with so-called Kamikaze drones. The air defense in Charkiw and Sumy report drone intrusions in several waves. There is currently no information on the effects of the attacks.

04:14 Gas pipeline on the Crimea is on fire

Following an accident at a gas pipeline, there is a fire on the Crimea. The administration of the Crimea, installed by Russia, reports on Telegram that employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry are controlling the extent of the fire. The fire reportedly broke out near the village of Vinogradnoye and has spread to the nearby forest. The gas supply to the resort of Aluschta and over a dozen settlements has been disrupted. "There is no danger to the populated area," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reports. There are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.

01:09 Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian drones

Russian air defense units have shot down seven Ukrainian drones each in the southern regions of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border. Seven drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, which is reportedly under almost daily Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reports. Seven more drones were shot down in the Kursk region, according to Alexei Smirnov, Governor of the region further north and west. Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled about ten villages during the day.

23:39 Kiev reports 123 battles in the Donezk region

Heavy fighting continues in the east of Ukraine. "The situation was hottest today in the area of Pokrovsk, in addition, the enemy was active in the direction of Lyman and Kurachowe," the Ukrainian General Staff reports in its evening situation report. All three cities mentioned are located in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donezk. A total of 123 battles took place during the day. Forty-one of these battles were reportedly in the Pokrovsk area. There were nineteen battles near Lyman and seventeen near Kurachowe. While the General Staff reports that twenty-nine attacks in Pokrovsk have been repelled, twelve battles are still ongoing. The defenders are doing everything they can to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, according to the military leadership in Kiev.

22:18 Russians are said to have lost thousands at Chassiv Yar

Russian troops suffered heavy losses in the battle for Chassiv Yar - according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson, some 5000 men were reportedly wounded or killed. The determined resistance of Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from a part of the town. The village has been a focal point of fighting for months.

21:49 Russia: Russia falls for decoy in air raid

In a reported air raid on the previous Wednesday, Russia is said to have destroyed a Mig-29 and two Patriot rocket batteries - but, according to the Ukrainian Air Force commander, Nikola Oeschtschuk, the Russians had fallen for a decoy. They had only destroyed mockups, he said. The raid targeted a military airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast and a supposed Patriot battery in the Odessa oblast.

21:11 Chinese soldiers arrive for maneuvers in Belarus

Chinese soldiers have arrived for a joint anti-terror exercise in Belarus (formerly White Russia). The maneuvers are scheduled to take place from the 8th to the 19th of July, according to a statement on the Defense Ministry's Telegram channel in Minsk. "The joint training will help exchange experiences, improve the cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training." No details have been provided about the planned exercises.

20:28 Zelenskyy: Russia will never again rule the Black Sea

President Zelenskyy announced a new naval strategy in his daily video address. This is expected to be presented to the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future. The war has changed the power balance in the Black Sea, he said. The Russian fleet will never rule the area again.

19:41 Drone alarm - Romania scrambles F16s

The Romanian government has scrambled two F16 fighter jets after Russian drones approached Ukrainian territory - near the border. They were not required to intervene. No damages have been reported from drone debris, according to the Defense Ministry in Bucharest.

