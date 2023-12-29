187 people killed in one day by Israeli attacks

According to the health authority controlled by the Islamist Hamas, 187 people have been killed in new Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip within one day. 312 Palestinians were also injured, the authority announced on Friday. The information could not initially be independently verified.

The total number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war rose to 21,507, compared to 21,320 on Thursday. According to these figures, a further 55,915 people have also been injured in the Gaza war.

The figures cannot be confirmed at present, but the UN and other observers point out that the authority's figures have proved to be generally credible in the past.

The war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from the Islamist Hamas and other extremist groups on October 7 in Israel near the border with Gaza. Around 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side as a result, including at least 850 civilians.

Source: www.ntv.de