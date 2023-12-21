3rd league - 1860 Munich in free fall: "Feeling like shit"

After the next low blow for the reeling TSV 1860 Munich, interim coach Frank Schmöller nevertheless submitted his application to help out. "I'm there for the club, I like the club, I've learned to love the club. I would help the club if the request came again," said the hapless "Löwen" coach after Wednesday evening's 0:1 (0:0) draw at relegation-threatened SV Waldhof Mannheim.

It was Schmöller 's second defeat in his second game in charge and TSV's fifth defeat in a row. The Sixties also failed to score a goal. "We lost the last two games before Christmas. We would have liked it to be different," captain Jesper Verlaat admitted on MagentaSport after the eleventh defeat in the 19th third division match. "We were good in the game, but we can't buy anything from that. We're now going into the winter break with a shitty feeling."

Next year starts with a crisis duel

There is no better way to put it. The "Lions" are now only two points ahead of a relegation place. The new year begins for the Munich team with the next clash in the battle to stay in the league on January 20 (4:30 p.m.) at home against second-to-last MSV Duisburg.

At least the "Lions" were able to take heart from their business trip to Mannheim, even though they failed to pick up any points. "I think we played a really good away game. It's unbelievable that we're leaving here empty-handed," said Schmöller, who actually coaches TSV's U21 team. "That also makes me sad for the team, because they gave everything. Except for scoring goals. Apart from that, I can't really blame my team."

What's next for the "Lions"?

Bentley Baxter Bahn scored for Mannheim in front of 10,086 spectators with a flattering penalty in the 68th minute. "If he whistles that as a penalty - sorry. He doesn't whistle for a clear handball on our side. Here he whistles it. It's a natural arm movement. I don't know what he whistled there," said Schmöller, the successor to Maurizio Jacobacci, who has been suspended, upset with the referee. "Where was the intention there? You don't need to talk to him because he's just talking rubbish. Then they should stop whistling."

What's next for the "Lions"? Managing director Marc-Nicolai Pfeifer, who will have to leave in the summer at the latest, has already explained the course of action. First a new sporting director is to be appointed, Pfeifer's preferred candidate is Christian Werner, then a decision will be made on the coach.

