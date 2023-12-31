Skip to content
18-year-old flees from police in car and causes accident

An 18-year-old without a driver's license had a chase with the police in Neubrandenburg (Mecklenburg Lake District) on Saturday evening. The young man caught the officers' attention while drifting in a parking lot, according to the police. When they tried to check him, he drove off and...

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Mecklenburg Lake District - 18-year-old flees from police in car and causes accident

An 18-year-old without a driver's license had a chase with the police in Neubrandenburg (Mecklenburg Lake District) on Saturday evening. The young man caught the officers' attention while drifting in a parking lot, according to the police. When they tried to check him, he drove off and accelerated to 100 kilometers per hour at times during the escape attempt. After almost three kilometers, the 18-year-old lost control of his car and crashed into a sidewalk. The driver and his 17-year-old passenger were uninjured in the accident. The young driver had previously caused damage to verges, delineators and traffic signs with his car. The 18-year-old is now being investigated on suspicion of illegal motor vehicle racing and hit-and-run, among other things.

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

