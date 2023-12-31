18-year-old dies after setting off firecrackers in Koblenz, Rhineland-Palatinate
The police "once again urged" people to be "extremely careful" when handling fireworks. Accidents repeatedly occur on New Year's Eve when pyrotechnics are set off.
Source: www.stern.de