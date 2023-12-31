Skip to content
18-year-old dies after setting off firecrackers in Koblenz, Rhineland-Palatinate

In Koblenz, Rhineland-Palatinate, an 18-year-old was fatally injured when a firecracker was set off. The young man died on New Year's Eve despite resuscitation measures, the police in Koblenz announced on Sunday. They did not provide any further details about the circumstances of the accident....

Ambulance in action.aussiedlerbote.de

The police "once again urged" people to be "extremely careful" when handling fireworks. Accidents repeatedly occur on New Year's Eve when pyrotechnics are set off.

Source: www.stern.de

