District of Ostallgäu - 18-year-old crashes into tree: three injured
An 18-year-old driver in the Ostallgäu district left the road due to inappropriate speed and hit a tree. Three people were injured in the collision in Baisweil on Saturday night, according to the police. A 16-year-old passenger freed himself from the car, which had come to rest on its side. He was slightly injured. Firefighters rescued the 18-year-old and his passenger. An ambulance took the two seriously injured people to a clinic.
Police report
Source: www.stern.de