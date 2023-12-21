18-year-old convicted of killing her baby

In August 2022, a then 17-year-old in Baden-Württemberg gave birth to her child at home and immediately afterwards suffocated it in a shower towel. She now receives a multi-year prison sentence in court.

The district court in Heilbronn, Baden-Württemberg, has sentenced the mother of a newborn who suffocated to three years in juvenile detention. The 17-year-old at the time of the crime was found guilty of manslaughter, as the court announced.

The chamber considered it proven that she suffocated her newborn child in a shower towel in August 2022 immediately after a home birth in Neckarsulm. The public prosecutor's office initially classified the crime as involuntary manslaughter and brought charges at Heilbronn district court in February. However, the local court assumed that the murder was intentional, which is why it referred the case to the regional court.

The latter opened and then conducted the trial. Because the now 18-year-old was a minor at the time of the crime, the trial has been held in camera since November. With the verdict, the judges fell short of the prosecution's demand of four years in juvenile detention. The defense demanded a suspended sentence.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de