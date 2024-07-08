18:59 Ukrainians shoot down five reconnaissance drones

The Ukrainian Air Force shoots down five reconnaissance drones throughout the day. According to their own statements, the machines were summoned from the sky in the southern part of the country, including three of the ZALA type, a Supercam, and an Orlan 10.

18:41 Heil: Bureaucratic Barriers for Ukrainians to be DismantledGerman Labor Minister Hubertus Heil is advocating for the dismantling of bureaucratic barriers in Germany for the integration of Ukrainian refugees into the labor market. "We must dismantle bureaucratic barriers in Germany," Heil said during a summer trip. The minister visited a sawmill and woodworking plant in Buchenbach (Baden-Württemberg), which employs numerous Ukrainian women and men. Heil urged faster recognition of professions. The responsibility for this lies primarily with the federal states. Tighter housing and an expansion of childcare are also necessary, according to the minister. Enterprises should not wait for Ukrainian women and men to speak better German, Heil added. He also advocated for the use of currently offered job-training language courses.

18:17 Estimated Cost of Russian Rocket Attack: $200-250 MillionAccording to rough estimates, the rocket attack on Ukraine by Russia could have cost between 200 and 250 million US dollars. This was reported by the US magazine Forbes, citing Ukrainian military sources. At least one ballistic missile of the Kinschal type, four Iskander, and Kalibr and Zirkon cruise missiles were used, according to the report. Thirty of the 38 missiles were shot down by Ukraine, the report said. The value of these alone was estimated to be between 160 and 200 million US dollars.

17:58 UN Security Council Meeting - Woodward: "Condemn Russia's Cowardly and Despicable Attack"The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet, according to diplomatic sources, regarding Russia's attack on Kiev, which also hit a children's hospital. "We will condemn Russia's cowardly and despicable attack on the hospital," the British UN ambassador Barbara Woodward declared at the X meeting. The application for a session was reportedly submitted by the USA, Great Britain, France, Ecuador, and Slovenia. Russia has a veto right in the Security Council.

17:38 Lauterbach: Bringing Ukrainian Children to GermanyThe German government plans to bring sick children from Ukraine to Germany for treatment. Bundesgesundheitsminister Karl Lauterbach wrote on X that he had promised Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Ljaschko that Germany would take in sick children in need at any time. A rescue flight was scheduled to start on Wednesday, according to the SPD politician. It was reportedly planned before the attack on a children's hospital in Kiev. The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, thanked Lauterbach on X "for active solidarity and compassionate humanity." This could "save children's lives." Lauterbach condemned the attack on the children's hospital. Putin once again showed through the "targeted attack on a children's hospital that he is a war criminal."

17:25 Eder: Utilize the Window of Opportunity to Deter MoscowRussia has been deliberately preparing its economy for war for a long time. Philipp Eder, Military Commander of the Austrian Armed Forces, warned of a closing window of opportunity for NATO.

16:56 Monday 31 More deaths after rocket attack

The number of casualties from the large-scale Russian rocket attack on Ukraine continues to rise. "In Ukraine, 31 people have been killed and 125 have been injured," the Interior Ministry in Kiev reports. In the capital Kiev alone, 20 people were killed and 61 were injured. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian military fired 38 rockets of various types at targets in Ukrainian cities. Thirty of them were intercepted by the air defense. President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously spoken of over 40 rockets that had been fired at the cities of Kiev, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

16:39 Brandenburg Refinery operating at 80% capacity without Russian oil

A year and a half after breaking away from Russian crude oil, the important refinery PCK in Brandenburg, Schwedt, is achieving a utilization rate of around 80% with the help of new supply routes. That's what's possible with current supply sources, said PCK CEO Rolf Schairer on the sidelines of a visit by the Federal Commissioner for Eastern European Policy Carsten Schneider. The utilization rate is significantly above the utilization rate at the beginning of 2023 but below previous years. From the perspective of the German government, the site is secure. The refinery had long processed only Russian crude oil from the Druzhba pipeline.

16:22 Ukrainian Security Service: Russian cruise missile hits children's hospital

The lethal attack on a children's hospital in Kiev, according to the findings of the domestic security service SBU, was carried out by a Russian cruise missile. At the scene, "relevant evidence, in particular fragments from the rear part of a Ch-101 missile, including a serial number," was found, the SBU statement says. At least two nurses were killed and seven others were injured, including children. Moscow had previously denied responsibility and claimed that the hospital was hit by debris from Ukrainian air defense rockets. No evidence was presented.

15:55 German government hopes for more air defense for Ukraine at NATO summit

The German government hopes that during the NATO summit, there will be further commitments for the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine. The talks on the additional Patriot air defense systems requested by Kiev are ongoing and "may even be continued during the summit," says a high-ranking government representative in Berlin. "We understand the priority." Decisions on Ukraine's desired NATO membership are not planned.

15:40 Governor: One civilian killed in attack on Russian oblast Belgorod

According to the governor's report, a civilian was killed in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian oblast Belgorod. The man was injured in the village of Nikolskoje and later died. Three others were injured. The number of injured could still increase. Belgorod borders Ukraine and has long been a target of Ukrainian attacks.

15:24 Zelensky: "What cynicism the morons in the Kremlin are spreading"

President Zelensky reacts angrily to Russian claims that a missile defense error caused the damage to a children's hospital in Kiev. "What cynicism the morons in the Kremlin brought out, that it was allegedly the Ukrainian air defense and not a targeted missile strike that caused the damage," says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Zelensky thanks all those who have posted videos online, "on which it is clearly visible that it is not just a part of one or another rocket, but a direct missile strike that killed and injured many people." Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had stated in a statement that a surface-to-air missile fired from the outskirts had caused the damage.

15:07 German government directly addresses Putin

The German government condemns the heavy Russian missile strikes on Ukraine sharply - among other things, on a children's hospital in the capital Kiev. A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office in Berlin calls on Putin to "immediately end this attack war on so many innocent people." "The situation of civilians and children in Ukraine is in large parts dramatic."

14:55 Insider: NATO summit will clearly show support for Ukraine

The NATO summit from Tuesday to Thursday will send a "very clear message" of support for Ukraine, according to a German government representative. The 32 NATO countries could promise the country annual revenues of around 40 billion euros, which is expected at the meeting. NATO itself will not take an active role in the Ukraine.

14:47 Tusk: Decision on peace not without Ukraine

President Zelensky announces retaliation for the massive Russian missile attack, in which, according to Ukrainian reports, 29 people were killed. Ukraine will also apply for a meeting of the UN Security Council, says Zelensky during his visit to Warsaw. In addition, Ukraine expects concrete steps from its allies at the NATO summit this week regarding strengthening its air defense.

14:38 Tusk: Decision on peace not without Ukraine

Peace in Ukraine can only be achieved with Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. No one can make such a decision without the involvement of Ukraine, Tusk said in Warsaw during Zelensky's visit. Both leaders sign a security agreement between their countries. Ukraine can count on Poland's support in its efforts to become a NATO member.

14:24 After Putin's Speech: Orban rules out Russian attack on NATO

Putin intends no attack on NATO, Hungary's Prime Minister Orban is convinced: "No serious person can speak of Russia's intention to attack NATO", Orban told the "Bild" newspaper. It is completely impossible for Russia, not just for itself but for anyone in the world, to attack NATO, which is the strongest military alliance, Orban added. However, the condition is that the unity of NATO be preserved and Article Five of the NATO Treaty be respected by all. This article regulates the mutual defense commitment in the Alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more Allies shall be considered an attack against all. Orban also referred to the many problems that Russia already has at the front with Ukraine.

13:58 Ambassador Jäger: "This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peace will look"

Diplomatic representatives of several western countries in Ukraine condemn the latest Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities. At least 30 people have been killed and about 90 injured. A children's clinic in the Ukrainian capital was also hit. "Many victims in Kyiv, dead, injured. This is war against civilians. This is how Russia's negotiation readiness and peace will look", German Ambassador Martin Jäger wrote on X.

13:46 "Defensive capabilities are still insufficient" - Ukraine calls for more air defense systems

The Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerow is urging his country's allies to make quick decisions on the delivery of additional air defense systems. "Our defensive capabilities are still insufficient", Umerow wrote on Telegram after the massive wave of Russian rocket attacks. "We need more air defense systems." In the rocket attacks on several cities in Ukraine, more than 20 people were killed and dozens were injured in the morning.

13:30 Russia: Air bases targeted

The Russian armed forces, according to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, have targeted Ukrainian air defense bases. Installations of the military industry were also in the crosshairs. "The targets of the attack were hit. The designated objects were struck", the ministry reported. Russia has repeatedly stated that its troops are not targeting civilian objectives.

13:05 Kiev: 1200 Russian soldiers "eliminated" in one day

The official losses on the Russian side, according to reports from Kiev, are high: 1200 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed or unable to continue fighting within one day. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a total of 552,190 Russian soldiers have been "eliminated" since the start of the war in February 2022. The Defense Ministry in its daily reports on Russian losses in Ukraine has announced that the enemy has lost 16 more tanks (8171). Since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine counts around 15,700 armored vehicles and around 11,900 drones that are no longer in the possession of the Russian military or have been destroyed. The figures cannot be independently verified. Moscow itself keeps information on its own losses in Ukraine to itself.

12:39 Habeck on Orban's "Peace Mission": Hungary's Prime Minister "does not speak for Europe" in Beijing

Although Hungary's Prime Minister may be making every effort with his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission" and visits to Kiev, Moscow, and now Beijing to give that impression: Despite Hungary taking over the EU Council Presidency on July 1st, Orban cannot speak for the European Union in this capacity. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens distanced himself from the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Beijing. Orban "went to China as Hungary's Prime Minister and not as a representative of Europe," Habeck clarified to the TV station Welt. "He can certainly do that. But he is not speaking for Europe at this point." European politicians could and should travel to China, the Green politician added. "I was there myself just recently. That's not a problem in itself. The question is: What is being discussed there? And Hungarian politics often behaves in a way that is not how it should be," said the Vice-Chancellor. "Instead, it often represents ideas that are, in my opinion, not in line with the core thoughts of the European Union, namely freedom within and European self-awareness outside, but rather seeks an often too close proximity to what I consider to be the wrong political leaders."

12:25 Governor: Three Dead in Russian Attack on Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

At the height of the day, the Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Kryvyj Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the east of Ukraine, there were missile attacks: At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk. A rocket hit a building that was not further identified by the regional governor on Telegram.

12:10 Russian Air Strike on Kiev: Death Toll Rises to Nine

The death toll from the Russian air strike on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to nine. Thirty-three people were injured, according to the prosecutor's office. A children's clinic was destroyed in the heavy attack. The search for victims under the rubble is ongoing.

11:46 Klitschko: One of the heaviest attacks on Kiev - Death Toll Rises to Seven

The Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev is one of the heaviest in the conflict that has been raging for more than two years, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "You can see: It's a children's hospital," he told the news agency Reuters, standing next to a heavily damaged building. The death toll from the massive rocket attack on Kiev has risen to seven, according to local authorities.

11:24 Authorities report ten dead and over 30 injured in Kryvyj Rih attack

In the Ukrainian city of Kryvyj Rih, ten people were killed and over 30 were injured in a heavy Russian missile attack, according to local authorities. Multiple impacts were reported. Damage was also reported at the administration building of an industrial enterprise.

11:10 Orban on War Developments: "Next Months Will Be Much Bloodier Than We Think"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects a significant escalation of war intensity in the coming months following his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Believe me: The next two, three months will be much bloodier than we think," Orban said in an interview for "Bild" and other Axel-Springer-Media in his office in Budapest. Orban referred to the influx of high-quality weapons to Ukraine and Russian determination. "The energy of confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of casualties will therefore be bloodier than in the past seven months," Orban added.

10:47 Five Dead in Russian Air Strikes on Kiev - Children's Hospital Hit

The Russian army has attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in several waves with rockets. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in Kiev during the attacks; nine more were injured. In the city center, about two dozen explosions believed to be from surface-to-air missiles were heard, as reported by a reporter from the news agency dpa. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls. According to Klitschko and the head of the Presidential Administration, Andrij Yermak, there was also a strike on a children's hospital.

10:40 Selenskyj Meets Polish Leadership Before NATO Summit

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will meet with Poland's leadership in Warsaw. A lunch meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk is scheduled for the afternoon, as the Polish government announced. Tusk had recently announced that he would likely sign a bilateral security agreement with Selenskyj. Selenskyj then meets his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in the early afternoon. Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the Russia-attacked Ukraine. It also plays a crucial role as a hub for Western military aid to Kiev.

10:18 Creative Air Defense: Ukrainians Shoot Down Russian Drone with Small Aircraft

Deliveries of weapons from the West are delayed. The creativity of the Ukrainians in dealing with the lack of air defense systems is illustrated by footage of a drone hunt. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down Russian drones from the sky - with a small aircraft and a rifle.

09:54 Xi Calls for Ceasefire and Negotiations in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire and negotiations in Ukraine. This would serve the interests of all parties involved, Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing, according to state media. The situation in Ukraine must be de-escalated as much as possible. The international community must create the conditions for Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue. This requires a "positive energy." Xi did not specify how this should be achieved or who would play a significant role. Orban surprised everyone by suddenly appearing in Beijing today.

09:27 Ukrainian Air Force destroys three missiles over Cherkassy and SchytomyrAccording to their own statements, the Ukrainian air defense has shot down three Russian missiles. In total, Russia had attacked with six Kh-101 type missiles, reported the Ukrainian Air Force. The three hit missiles were destroyed over the Cherkassy and Schytomyr regions. There is currently no information on possible damages.

09:10 Pistorius upsets NATO summit over small defense budgetIn his first public statement since the coalition government's budget compromise of the traffic light coalition, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the SPD expressed his displeasure over the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I registered. That's frustrating for me because I can't get things going as quickly as Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," Pistorius said, who is currently visiting Fairbanks in Alaska for the NATO exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Pistorius added: "We'll see what happens in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

08:41 Institutions: Sanctions barely affect Russia's war capabilitiesSanctions have had only minor effects on Russia's war-fighting capabilities, according to a research project by four institutions, including the Munich Ifo and the IfW in Kiel, for the Federal Ministry of Economics. "The economy of the country is growing robustly due to the arms boom at the moment, but the sanctions are working long-term like a creeping poison," says Vasily Astrov, Russia expert at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons.

07:58 Media: Russia thwarts capture of strategic bomber by UkraineThe Russian domestic security service FSB has, according to reports from Russian news agencies, prevented Ukrainian troops from capturing a strategic bomber of the type Tu-22M3 and flying it into Ukraine. The state news agency TASS reports that Russia received tips and then attacked the Oserne airfield west of Kyiv.

07:19 Orban: China is an important force in efforts to end the warHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes China as an important force in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Hungary values China's peace initiative, reports the Hungarian news agency MTI. Orban is currently in Beijing, with planned talks with China's President Xi Jinping.

06:53 Four people dead in mine explosion in CharkiwFour people, including a child, have been killed in a mine explosion in the Charkiw region. The regional state administration leader, Oleh Syniehubov, announced this via Telegram, according to the news agency Ukrinform.

06:26 Several injured in Russian attack on NikopolSeveral people, including a child, have been injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrowsk region. A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured in attacks on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrowsk region, according to the Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Independent," citing Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak.

05:42 Indian Prime Minister Modi travels to MoscowIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the first time since the start of the war. During the official visit, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, discussions about Russia's invasion in Ukraine will be held. Western observers find it interesting, Peskov says, considering that Modi snubbed the peace summit in Switzerland initiated by Ukraine in June. India's trade with resource giant Russia has recently intensified.

04:21 Rockets heading towards Kiev - Danger avertedFour strategic bombers took off from the Russian military airfield Olenja, leading to an alarm being raised for the entire Ukraine. Missiles were reportedly heading towards Kiev and the western city of Schytomyr. The air force reports that the danger has been partially neutralized, and people in the east and south are urged to remain in shelters.

02:18 Self-proclaimed "Peace Mission": Orban lands in ChinaHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Beijing as part of his self-proclaimed "Peace Mission." There, he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the third unexpected foreign trip Orban has taken since Hungary assumed the rotating EU Council Presidency in early July. His visits to Ukraine and Russia sparked fierce criticism from EU members. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Orban will meet with President Xi Jinping for talks on "matters of mutual interest."

01:43 General Inspector Breuer: Russia could turn against NATO countries by 2029German Armed Forces Inspector General Carsten Breuer emphasizes the need for a sustained increase in defense spending. Russia could potentially turn against NATO countries around 2029, Breuer warned in the "Suddeutsche Zeitung": "Russia is currently building up potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack on Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are planning an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than the total number of soldiers in the five largest NATO armies in Europe combined. We must be prepared." Russia produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks annually. "If they take the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they have only half of what Russia now spends annually on tanks. We must be prepared."

00:57 Zelenskyy meets with Republican Mike JohnsonAt the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with Republican Mike Johnson, the chairman of the US House of Representatives, on Wednesday. According to Johnson's official schedule, this meeting is scheduled. Support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of the NATO summit during this week. There are concerns about future US support for the Kiev government if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections on November 3.

22:50 Family dies in mining explosion in the Charkiw regionAt least four people, including a child, have been killed by an exploding mine in the Charkiw region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the oblast, in a Telegram message. The family was in a car on an unpaved road when they hit the Russian mine. The identification of the bodies is ongoing. Relatives indicate that there may have been a total of six people in the vehicle.

21:53 Estonian President Karis warns against enforced peaceThe Estonian President Alar Karis hopes for comprehensive support for Ukraine from the upcoming NATO summit, both during and after the war. "The alliance must send a clear message that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. The NATO membership of Ukraine is not negotiable, and the process of accession is irreversible," Karis said, according to the Estonian news platform ERR. History has shown that aggressors must be held accountable and not placated, so Karis. An enforced peace is always temporary. "If the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will be encouraged to attack again," the Estonian president added.

21:00 New British government preparing weapons package for UkraineThe new British Defense Minister John Healey tells Ukraine during his inaugural visit that new weapons deliveries are on the way. The package, presented in Odessa, includes artillery guns, mine sweepers, and anti-tank missile launchers, as well as large quantities of ammunition. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Healey for Britain's strong support. During their meeting, they also discussed the security agreement between Ukraine and Britain signed in January. The former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the treaty "for 100 years or longer" in Kiev. According to Zelensky on the platform X, they also spoke about further cooperation within the framework of this agreement.

20:34 Netherlands confirm pledge of Patriot missile defense systemUkraine is to receive a Patriot missile defense system from the Netherlands for the development of its protective shield. This was confirmed by the Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. It was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague that such a system would be provided. No specific delivery date was mentioned. Previously, Veldkamp had also promised "undelayed" delivery of F-16 fighter jets in Kiev (see entry 19:08).

20:11 Orban: Putin doesn't believe in ceasefire without peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Orban stated that Russian President Putin told him he doesn't believe in a ceasefire agreement without serious peace talks. "He said he had no positive expectations [for such a ceasefire], Selenskyj also said he had no positive expectations because the Russians would use it against Ukraine, and Putin that the Ukrainians would use this pause against Russia," Orban told the Swiss "Weltwoche." Orban visited Putin in Moscow on Friday, only a few days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Selenskyj in Kiev.

19:33 Report: EU has no evidence of misused funds by Ukrainian agency

The European Union has no evidence that the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has misused foreign funds, EU representatives in Ukraine told "Kyiv Independent." The Ukrainian Finance Ministry accused the state agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Ukrainian online newspaper "Ekonomichna Pravda" on Friday of misusing Western funds. The Ministry claimed that the EU delegation in Ukraine was unhappy that the agency had not used the 150 million euros provided by the European Commission.

