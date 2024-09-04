18:58: Enhancing the allure of mandatory military service through incentives within the federal realm

The council endorses the "Shift in Tides Act", aimed at boosting military service appeal. This includes flexible work hour policies and financial perks, like incentives for temporary deployments. "We aim to keep skilled individuals within our ranks and attract fresh recruits," stated a Defense Ministry representative. The approximately 5,000 troops of the Lithuania Brigade, bolstering NATO's eastern border against Russia, will also benefit. Rewards will be implemented to ease relocation or return decisions, particularly with family, to and from Lithuania. The representative could only provide an approximate cost estimate. For the Lithuania Brigade, an estimated 40 million euros is expected in 2025, 90 million in 2026, and 145 million in 2027. The parliament will vote on the legislation in November.

18:27 Lviv resident shares "cruel" criesPanic, wreckage, and loss: These are the outcomes of the Russian military's nighttime rocket and drone attack on Lviv. Yelizaveta, a 27-year-old resident, reported hearing "gut-wrenching" screams. An AFP journalist reported burnt-out cars and debris all over Lviv's city center. Ukrainian authorities confirm seven fatalities and 53 injuries in Lviv. More than 50 buildings, including two medical facilities and two schools, were damaged in Lviv's historic center, the Ministry of Culture disclosed.

18:09 USA expected to charge Russia with election meddlingSources indicate that the USA will officially bring charges against Russia for tampering with the ongoing presidential election campaign later today. These accusations will center around spreading misinformation on online platforms to influence US voters, particularly targeting the Russian state media network RT. The US Department of Justice had earlier flagged Russia as a threat to the November 5 elections.

17:35 Forest fire erupting in Chernobyl's radioactive exclusion zoneA wildfire has ignited in the radioactive Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine. An estimation of around 20 hectares is on fire, states the Kyiv region's governor, Ruslan Kravchenko. Luckily, the background radiation level remains within acceptable limits. Nearly 200 firefighters, including 50 soldiers, are currently battling the flames. The exact cause of the fire remains undisclosed. The high temperatures and prolonged drought in northern Ukraine have intensified the fire risk in the Kyiv region.

17:07 Casualties reported at Donetsk market: Both sides blame each otherInjuries and fatalities have been reported in the pro-Russian governed eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. Occupation authorities declare that at least three individuals were killed and five more injured in artillery strikes on a market. Ukrainian forces allegedly targeted the market, resulting in two male and one female casualties, as asserted by the self-proclaimed head of the Donetsk Republic, Denis Pushilin. A public bus was also harmed. Russian state media broadcasts videos and images depicting extensive market damage. These claims have not been confirmed by independent sources. Ukrainian forces, however, blame the other side for the atrocity. "They act solely for attention, disregarding human lives," the military posted on Telegram.**

16:43 Kyiv parliament approves resignations, Kuleba yet to step downThe Ukrainian parliament, per the Verkhovna Rada's statement, accepts the resignations of four ministers. They have not acknowledged the resignation notice from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. It is anticipated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will propose a replacement later today. Kuleba's first deputy, Andriy Sybiha, is a strong contender for the position. Despite the shift, political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko expects minimal alterations in Ukraine's international policy.**

16:21 Lukashenko frees 30 political prisonersBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has released 30 opposition activists who served prison sentences due to political protests. The presidential office confirms that they all "applied for clemency, acknowledged their guilt, sincerely repented, and pledged to live an upright life." The Interior Ministry will keep tabs on their adherence to this commitment. These allegations are unverifiable. They include 23 males and seven females, primarily parents of minors. Russian exiled media outlet "Meduza" discloses that Belarusian opponents in exile previously conveyed lists of ailing prisoners to the Minsk government via intermediaries. Many detainees identified in these records were granted clemency. Pro-imprisonment critics welcome the releases but do not see this as a turning point in Belarus's politics. Political repression and torture persist in Belarus, asserts opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is broadly recognized as the actual victor of the 2020 presidential election. Read more here.

15:55 Devastating Air Strike in Lviv: In a Russian aerial assault on Lviv, a majority of a family succumbs to their injuries, as reported by the city's authorities. The victims include a 43-year-old woman and her three daughters, aged 7, 18, and 21, as disclosed by Mayor Andrij Sadovy. They met their end within the confines of their residence. The sole surviving family member is the father, who now battles critical health conditions, according to the Ukrainian Catholic University. "Russia is mercilessly murdering Ukrainians and their families in the heart of Europe," writes Sadovy. "The Russians are brutalizing our children, our future."

15:41 Scholz Justifies Missile Deployment: Chancellor Scholz rebukes opponents of US missile deployment in Germany. "We must ensure peace is preserved here and prevent potential hostilities from erupting," the SPD politician asserts. "The primary goal is to deter potential aggressors." Russia's arsenal has been rapidly expanding, particularly in terms of missiles, acknowledges Scholz. President Putin has also defied disarmament agreements like the INF treaty and has stationed missiles in Kaliningrad, which is merely 530 kilometers from Berlin by air. "Remaining passive in the face of this provocation would be reckless." Scholz further states, "Inaction would threaten peace here. I will not tolerate such a scenario." Consequently, the US and the German government have agreed to station more formidable US missiles on German soil starting from 2026. The Left Party (Die Linke) and the AfD criticize this decision, viewing it as an unnecessary arms race that endangers German safety. Controversy also stirs within segments of the SPD. Learn more here.

15:18 Scholz Guarantees Additional IRIS-T Air Defense Systems for Ukraine: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to provide more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems have been ordered for Ukraine, as announced by Scholz during a visit to the Bundeswehr facility in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. "Two of each will be delivered this year, with the remainder arriving in 2025," states Scholz. Four IRIS-T SLM systems are currently in use in Ukraine, along with an abundance of air defense missiles and three related IRIS-T SLS systems. Scholz made this declaration during the unveiling of the first IRIS-T air defense system for the Bundeswehr.

14:55 South Korea and New Zealand Call for Unconditional Russian Withdrawal: South Korea and New Zealand have condemned Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine in a joint statement during their first summit in nine years. In a joint declaration, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon call on Russia to "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw from the international territory recognized by the global community as Ukraine." They also criticize Russia's growing military cooperation with North Korea. In a critical time when authoritarian forces persistently challenge global values, it is "more vital than ever" for nations like South Korea and New Zealand to "display unity," states Yoon. North Korea, an international pariah, has recently strengthened its military ties with Russia.

14:21 Zelensky Announces Major Government Overhaul: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks to energize his nation through a comprehensive government overhaul, he declared. "We need a fresh perspective," Zelensky replied when questioned about the reasons for the government overhaul. "This initiative is connected with the fortification of our nation in various sectors." Ukraine has been resisting the Russian assault for nearly three years now. Zelensky also expressed his gratitude to the ministers and the entire cabinet.

13:47 German Military Activates IRIS-T SLM Protection: The IRIS-T SLM is nothing new to Ukraine. To repel a higher volume of Russian missiles, a total of ten systems are set to be installed in the country shortly. A delivery, as per security sources, is already underway. The German military also intends to utilize IRIS-T in Schleswig-Holstein.

13:21 Russia Claims to Capture Another Villages Near Ukrainian City of Pokrovsk: Russia asserts it has overtaken another village near the strategically vital Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry declares that the Russian military has "completely liberated" the village of Karliwka, situated approximately 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian troops have retreated from the Russian advancement in the region for several months.

12:59 Ukraine Alleges Heavily Fortified Defense Systems in Crimea: The Russian occupiers of Crimea are utilizing all available means to safeguard the Kerch Bridge, according to the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported by Defense Express on Ukrainian national television. Short and long-range systems, including S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are reportedly in use. Crimea is "laden with defense systems," Pletenchuk stated, due to its strategic and symbolic importance for the occupiers. The Kerch Bridge, a prestigious project of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, connects mainland Russia with the illegally annexed peninsula and serves as a vital supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Battles for the bridge continue, and Kyiv has repeatedly vowed to liberate the peninsula. The bridge is a crucial chokepoint.

12:32 Putin Announces Xi's Visit to BRICS Summit in Russia (Paraphrased)Russian President Vladimir Putin has made public that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the forthcoming BRICS summit happening in Russia, which is scheduled for October. Putin mentioned during a gathering with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, "We anticipate the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit." Additionally, Putin proposed a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. This association, established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, now comprises South Africa, and in this year, countries like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran have also been included. The BRICS nations perceive themselves as an opposing force to Western states. The summit will take place in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. The Kremlin anticipates that the summit will expand its influence and strengthen economic alliances. Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their strategic partnership since the onset of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Attack on Poltava Targeted Soldiers and Foreign Instructors (Paraphrased)The Russian Ministry of Defense has acknowledged that the lethal assault on the Ukrainian city of Poltava was aimed at soldiers and foreign instructors. The objective was a military training center. The ministry pointed out that the institute trains specialists in communication and electronic warfare from various parts of and military units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in striking civilian structures on the territory of the Russian Federation. Moreover, the ministry reported that it used the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Russian forces have captured control of two additional settlements in the east of Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliivka. Based on Ukrainian reports, 50 individuals were killed in the attack on Poltava on Tuesday.

11:43 Baerbock Honors Outgoing Ukrainian Foreign Minister (Paraphrased)German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has paid homage to her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. "Long conversations on night trains, at the G7, on the frontlines, in Brussels, in front of a bombed power plant," she wrote on T. "There are few people I have collaborated closely with as I have with you, @DmytroKuleba," she added. "You prioritized the people of your country over yourself." She wished Kuleba "from the bottom of my heart all the best - We should meet again when peace and freedom have returned to all of Ukraine."

11:24 Russia to Change Nuclear Doctrine (Paraphrased)The actions of the West are compelling Russia to revise its nuclear doctrine, reported the Russian presidential administration. Russia is facing challenges and threats from the so-called West that necessitate an update of the doctrine, as stated by Russian news agencies, quoting presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. It is being considered that Ukraine could employ US long-range weapons in its attacks penetrating deep into Russian territory. The government in Kyiv has been increasingly pressing the US to permit Ukraine to strike targets deeply inside Russia using the weapons provided by its allies. "It is evident that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskov told the RIA agency. "We are taking all this into account." Russia has already declared that it will amend its nuclear doctrine, but has not yet disclosed the specifics. The directive allows for the use of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is jeopardized.

10:54 Ukraine: 29 of 42 Russian Air Strikes Repelled (Paraphrased)Russia conducted 42 air strikes on Ukraine overnight, as reported by the Ukrainian air force in its Telegram update. The attacks included, among others, Ch-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, and Kh-555 "Iskander-K" missiles. Based on its own figures, the Ukrainian air force claimed to have brought down seven cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones. This implies that 29 air strikes were thwarted.

10:19 Munz: Poltawa Attack Could Backfire on Russia (Paraphrased)Russia is bombarding the Ukrainian city of Poltawa with rockets, with accounts of one of the heaviest air strikes since the commencement of the war. Russian media, however, isreporting it as a "great success," according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Meanwhile, Russia appears to be resetting its strategy.

09:52 Ukraine Publishes Figures on Russian Losses (Paraphrased)The Ukrainian General Staff has published new casualty figures for Russian troops in Ukraine. According to the data from February 24, 2022, Russia is reported to have lost approximately 620,350 soldiers in Ukraine, with a daily loss of 1,390. As per a report from Kyiv, seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones were also destroyed. Since the onset of the large-scale invasion, Russia is said to have lost a total of 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine. Estimates from the West put the losses lower, but these are presumed to be minimums.

09:21 Governor: Lviv Region Endures "Grim Day" - Death Toll RisesAfter Russian aerial assaults on Lviv, a western Ukrainian city (as detailed in entries 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29), the toll of casualties has climbed. Seven individuals, which included a 7-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, were reported dead overnight, according to the Lviv region's governor, Maksym Kosyzkyj, via Telegram. Kosyzkyj deemed it a grim day for the region, describing it as a grievous tragedy. Initially, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported five deaths and over 30 injuries through a post on X, expressing his condolences to the bereaved families.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Submits ResignationUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has chosen to step down, as Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk revealed on Wednesday. The resignation request will be brought up at the subsequent plenary session, Stefantschuk posted on his Facebook page. Several other cabinet members have already tendered their resignations (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). These resignations form part of a comprehensive reshaping of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday, a day of dismissals, will be announced by the Servant of the People party's faction leader, David Arachamia, through a Telegram post. The day of appointments will follow on Thursday.

08:03 Zelenskyy: "People Buried Beneath Debris"The Russian rocket assault on Poltawa represents one of the deadliest single attacks since the beginning of the conflict, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening address. He repeated his demands for air defense systems, emphasizing that there are still individuals trapped under the rubble.

07:39 Grossi Paints Grim Picture at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear PlantUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the state of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi is scheduled to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi told Zelensky that the situation there is "particularly precarious" and the threat of a catastrophe persists. The plant, which fell under Russian control shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, is currently switched off. Both sides have repeatedly blamed each other for shelling the plant, with both Moscow and Kyiv denying the allegations.

07:18 Governor: Two Dead in Lviv AttackAt least two individuals have lost their lives and 19 were injured in aerial bombardments on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, as reported by the region's governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, via Telegram.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks Additional Aid for Frontline RegionsUkraine is seeking additional support for its agricultural sector and mine clearance, the Düsseldorf-based "Rheinische Post" reported, citing a response from the German government to a query from the Union. This includes funding programs for agricultural land near the frontline, with the German government being asked to consider potential support. A safety bonus for personnel would also need to be provided, and Ukraine has requested an extension of a program for the delivery of generators funded by the Ministry of Agriculture. Ukraine has also asked for assistance in mine-clearing operations in areas near the frontline. The German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development is currently engaged in a mine detection and clearance project, according to the German government.

06:17 Ukraine: Fire Falters in Lviv Following Russian Shahed Drone AttackA fire has erupted near Lviv's main railway station after Russian aerial assaults on the city in northwestern Ukraine, as per the region's governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, via Telegram. Two schools were damaged as well, with multiple windows shattered and glass scattered across the streets. Kozytskyi reported that several Shahed drones were utilized in the Russian aerial strike. Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene, and the affected schools will remain closed, as Lviv's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, announced via Telegram. At least six people, including a 10-year-old boy, were wounded. Despite being located far from the eastern front, Lviv has experienced multiple attacks since the onset of the conflict.

05:29 Kyiv and Lviv Receive Second Round of Air Strikes

Kyiv and Lviv, the Ukrainian capital and a city near the Polish border, respectively, are both under attack from a second wave of Russian air raids. Air defenses are activated. Eyewitnesses report multiple explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv, suggesting the use of air defenses. At the same time, the military reports a drone attack on Lviv. Ukraine is currently on high alert, as the Ukrainian air force reports through Telegram. Poland activates its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to safeguard airspace in response to Russian air raids and long-range activities, as reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

After the devastating Russian assault on Poltava, Ukraine's city, U.S. President Biden vows to supply extra air defense systems to Ukraine. "I strongly condemn this brutal attack," Biden declares. Washington will sustain its military aid to Kyiv, including the provision of air defense systems and essential capabilities to shield Ukraine's borders. After the attack, which claimed at least 51 lives, Ukrainian President Zelensky urged his western allies to swiftly deliver new air defense systems and allow the usage of existing long-range weapons against Russian territory.

02:52: Another Drone Attack on Kyiv

Russian forces launch another drone assault on Kyiv. Ukrainian defense units are actively combating the attacks around the capital edge, as reported by the Ukrainian military on Telegram. There is no information available on the drone count or potential damage yet. The nighttime attack is part of a series of Russian air raids on Kyiv that have escalated in recent weeks.

01:32: Selenskyj Desires to Maintain Control of Kursk Indefinitely

Ukraine aims to keep control over the Russian oblast of Kursk territories until Russian President Putin agrees to meet for negotiations, President Selenskyj shares in an interview with the US NBC News broadcast. Occupying these territories constitutes a significant component of the "victory plan," Selenskyj adds. Ukraine, however, does not seek additional Russian territory in general. Selenskyj does not specify whether expanding territorial control is being considered. The Kursk operation was a closely guarded secret, even Joe Biden, the U.S. President, was not informed.

00:47: Several Ukrainian Ministers Resign

Four ministers – Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, who played a significant role in boosting weapons production, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets – resign ahead of an anticipated cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine. It remains unclear if the four ministers will be appointed to other high-ranking positions. "A major government overhaul is anticipated this week," explains David Arakhamia, the leader of the ruling Servant of the People party faction, on Telegram. "Tomorrow will be a day of terminations, and the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhamia reveals. Arakhamia, considered a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, shares this information.

23:16: After Rocket Strike on Poltava: Zelensky Urges Deployment of Long-Range Weapons

Following the deadly Russian rocket attack on Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushes for permission to use long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian strikes will cease if we can destroy the occupiers' launching pads and Russian military airports and their logistics," Zelensky explains in his daily video address. According to him, the death toll in Poltava has risen to 51, with 271 injured and more individuals trapped under debris.

22:06: Zelensky Dismisses Another Top Official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Rostyslav Shurma, the first deputy head of the Presidential Office, as per a decree on the president's website. Parliamentary speaker Dmytro Razumkov also announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine. Several other ministers have previously tendered their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelensky explains that changes will be made to strengthen the government. "The autumn will be unquestionably critical. Our state institutions must be structured in a manner that enables Ukraine to achieve all the results it requires."

21:42: ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Residents Described an Extremely Intense Moment"

Ukraine experiences one of its heaviest air strikes since the start of the conflict, with numerous fatalities and injuries reported. ntv reporter Kavita Sharma shares a "highly tense" situation in Poltava and reports how residents experienced the rocket attack.

21:25: Ukraine Accuses Russia of Executing POWs

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office charges Russian soldiers with executing captured soldiers. Investigations into the shooting of three captured Ukrainians in the Torez region of Donetsk, Eastern Ukraine, have been initiated. According to the available information, the Ukrainians exited a bunker with their hands raised. "The occupiers forced them onto the ground and immediately shot them in the back," the office stated, citing social media posts.

